“Guys and Dolls” White Talks About His Role
The Forest City Community Schools Theater Department is presenting Guys and Dolls at the Boman Fine Arts Theater November 5th and 6th. The production features Jacob White. White admits that the role has its complexities which he has to master to really pull it off. At first glance, one might...
STATE XC CLASS 2A GIRLS AND BOYS RESULTS RESULTS: GHV and Forest City compete as a team, Nelson as an individual
Friday afternoon, the Forest City and GHV boys competed at the state cross country meet in Fort Dodge. While Forest City standout Lili Nelson capped off her high school career with her third trip to state on the girls side. Team – Boys. GHV 9th 225:. 18 Connor Hammitt...
Hancock County Board to Review Flood Ordinance
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday at 9am to hold a second reading of the amendment to Hancock County Ordinance no. 11 which is an Ordinance Regarding Flood Plain Management. Supervisor Jerry Tlach explained that the measure is necessary. The board will consider setting a date...
STATE XC CLASS 1A BOYS RESULTS: Justin Rygh brings home a medal
The Class 1A boys race at the state cross country meet in Fort Dodge Friday morning resulted in hardware for the Lake Mills Bulldogs and junior Justin Rygh. While fellow Top of Iowa runners Gavin Grunhovd and Isaac Swenson finish in the top 40. Rygh fell behind early in the...
Sheila L. Sperr
Sheila L. Sperr, 60, of Garner died Friday, October 28, 2022, at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt. A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery.
3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
North Iowa woman accused of decade-long embezzlement
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is arrested for embezzling from a Floyd County law firm. Theresa Ann Farmer, 59 of Orchard, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, and unauthorized use of credit cards. Court documents state Farmer stole more than $21,000 from the law...
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska announces expansion of Clear Lake, Iowa casino
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska is planning on a massive expansion of its tribal casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. The tribe plans to break ground Monday on a 60,000 square foot addition to the "Prairie Flower Casino" almost four years to the day after the casino first opened its doors on November 1st of 2018.
Wright County Board to Discuss Operation Green Light
The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am to to discuss a 28E Sharing Agreement with the Department of Transportation (DOT) for the Driver License Station at the courthouse. As Veterans Day approaches, there is a movement among area Veterans Affairs Offices to hold a...
2 Young Children Among 5 people Hurt in Crash Near Austin
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - Five people, including two young children, were injured in a two-vehicle crash last night near Austin. The State Patrol says the crash occurred around 9:20 PM and involved an SUV and a minivan. The minivan, which was occupied by seven people, was traveling south on Highway 218 when the driver attempted to make a left turn and collided with the northbound SUV at an intersection about a mile south of Austin.
Democratic Governor Candidate DeJear Stumps in North Iowa
Democratic candidate for Governor Diedre DeJear made a couple of stops in north Iowa earlier this week. DeJear appeared in Charles City during a meet-and-greet hosted by Floyd County Democrats. DeJear says she talked with potential voters on affordable access to healthcare, mental health, and childcare. She also heard about...
New Floyd County Sheriff’s K9 Helps Nab Suspect Who Fired Gun Near Deputy
A north Iowa man who fired a gun near a law enforcement officer is in custody after he tried to elude authorities. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 39-year-old John Salocker of Nora Springs following an incident that began shortly after 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. Salocker has been charged with eluding involving OWI or drugs, a Class D felony.
Shot fired near deputy in Floyd County results in pursuit, arrest
FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - What began with a shot fired in the vicinity of a Floyd County deputy ended after a lengthy search in a cornfield. John Salocker, 39, of Nora Springs, is being held in the Floyd County Jail on felony charges following an incident Thursday night near 150th St. and Glass Ave. just north of Rudd.
Area Propane Prices Remain Steady
Concerns about drying wetter than normal crops and heating homes may be a little lower, but not by much as area residents and farmers brace for winter in northern Iowa. While prices are high compared to a couple years ago, they appear to leveling for the moment according to Forest City Farmer’s Coop Director Randy Broesder.
KIOW Weekend Church Announcements
The following are the church services in Forest City and surrounding locations listed in alphabetical order. This is our weekly feature at this time every Sunday. Please check with your church to see if there are online services which you can view. Forest City:. Calvary Baptist Church at 636 N....
Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office
Want to avoid in person contact? Did you know you can start a police report online?. We are the primary law enforcement agency for all rural areas in Cerro Gordo County as well as Plymouth, Rock Falls, Dougherty, Swaledale, Thornton and Meservey. Departments & Contact Information. Division Hours Phone/fax. Gun...
Huskies stunned in playoff opener
The second-seeded Jackson County Central volleyball team was upset by No. 7 Montevideo Friday in the Section 3AA opener. The loss ends JCC’s season with a record of 18-12. The Huskies won the first set 25-15, but the Thunder Hawks won the next two 25-17 and 25-19. JCC dominated...
Huskies headed back to section finals
The Jackson County Central football team is headed back to the section finals after beating Redwood Valley 34-7 Saturday in the Section 3AA semifinals. The Huskies will play Pipestone for the section championship Friday at 7 p.m. at Southwest Minnesota State University. The two teams played in the section finals last year, with Pipestone scoring late to win. When they faced off earlier this month, JCC won 12-7.
