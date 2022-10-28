Sunny & seasonable Saturday

Sunshine returns to kick-off your weekend forecast as temperatures return to the lower 60s. Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day on Sunday. An area of low pressure will approach the area late Sunday night bringing a few showers our way on Halloween—which will linger during the prime trick-or-treating hours. Rain looks to be pretty light, so I wouldn't completely cancel my plans. Temperatures trend milder next week, as the 70s make a comeback with more sunshine!

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 63. Northeast wind around 7 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

