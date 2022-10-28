ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

McDonald’s executives are expecting a recession

McDonald’s executives expect a recession both in the U.S. and Europe, they told investors on Thursday, even as they acknowledge there is a wide range of potential economic scenarios in the coming year. They also suggested that rising inflation and interest rates are hurting consumers enough to get them...
Yahoo!

FTSE 100: Shell raises dividend as profits double to $9.5bn amid energy crisis

Shell (SHEL.L) announced a $4bn (£3.4bn) share buyback programme and higher dividend payments for shareholders after posting bumper profits amid the energy crisis. The FTSE 100 (^FTSE) firm reported a "robust performance in a turbulent economic environment" despite lower crude prices and higher gas prices compared with the second quarter this year.
Business Insider

Mark Zuckerberg's private jet made 28 trips in just 2 months, emitting 15 times more carbon than the average American does in a year, report says

The Meta CEO's private plane made 28 trips in less than two months, flight data shows. Those flights produced around 253 tonnes of carbon emissions, one analysis shows. The average American produces 16 tonnes of carbon a year, according to The Nature Conservancy. In just two months, Facebook creator Mark...
The Independent

Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests

Amazon is losing and replacing workers at such a rate that it costing the company $8bn annually, according to leaked internal documents.The files, which include several internal research papers, slide decks and spreadsheets, say that Amazon should be using tracking data more to keep employees.“Regretted attrition” – that is, workers choosing to leave the company – “occurs twice as often as unregretted attrition” (people being laid off or fired) “across all levels and businesses”, according to this research, which was published in January this year and seen by Engadget.It also stated that “only one out of three new hires in...
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
geekwire.com

Amazon CFO says tech giant is preparing for ‘what could be a slower growth period’

Amazon founder and chairman Jeff Bezos last week issued a warning sign of sorts, tweeting that “the probabilities in this economy tell you to batten down the hatches.”. It seems Amazon is following that mantra to some extent with ongoing inflation and recessionary fears. Speaking to reporters following Amazon’s...
Flying Magazine

Major Airlines Rake in Record Q3 Revenues, Still Short on Workforce

Despite talks of a recession in the broad economy amid record inflation, fluctuating fuel prices, or even a hard to fix workforce challenges, the commercial airlines market is still booming. [Courtesy: Republic Airlines]. All the major U.S. airlines have reported their third-quarter earnings now, and despite talks of a recession...
NASDAQ

Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond

Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...

