ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Is it currently safe to drive up to Mt Spokane?

Ask Spokane
Ask Spokane
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VpIGV_0ipkVDdq00

Is a four-wheel drive car necessary?

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

Large power outage in north central Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - A power outage in north central Spokane is affecting just under 1,500 customers, according to Avista. The outage began around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday and is estimated to be resolved around 10 p.m. It's unclear if this outage is related to the powerline pole fire that knocked...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Car crash sparks fire near downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Fire crews responded to a car crash on North Monroe and East Boone Avenue Saturday night. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Saturday. According to Spokane Fire Department officials, a car crashed into a telephone pole, trapping two victims and caused the telephone pole to catch on fire.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Authorities looking for possible theft suspects in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding two possible theft suspects in Spokane. Preliminary information from SCSO says a person noticed earlier Sunday morning that two men were trying to steal his mini-excavator on a flatbed trailer connected to his truck near North Bowdish Road and East Boone Avenue in Spokane Valley. SCSO...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Local bagel shop in Spokane robbed

SPOKANE, Wash. - Hidden bagel, a small business located on the South Hill in Spokane was robbed early Friday morning. "It appears he only got our cash drawers and petty cash, but we are still assessing the damage," said Hidden Bagel in an Instagram post. The shop will still be...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Vehicle fire takes out powerline pole, knocks out power nearby

SPOKANE, Wash. - A collision on Boone and Monroe sparked a vehicle fire, catching a nearby pole alight and taking out power in the area. A commercial structure fire call went out, and numerous units responded from Spokane Fire Department to handle the incident. Currently, 51 customers are affected, and...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

South Hill bagel shop burglarized early Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — A South Hill bagel shop was burglarized early Friday morning. A post from Hidden Bagel, which shares a space with the Scoop on 25th Ave, says someone broke in around 4:15 a.m.   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by Hidden Bagel Co. (@hiddenbagelco) An employee confirmed no one was in the store when the...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Historical sculpture in downtown Spokane vandalized overnight

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of Harold Balazs’ sculptures in downtown Spokane was vandalized Thursday night. Melissa Huggins, executive director of Spokane Arts, says they are now in the process of moving the sculpture and repairing it. Balazs’ copper sculpture is located on Main and Howard, right in front of the Chase Bank. It appears as if someone tore it down....
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

New process announced for 911 responses in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Changes are coming to how 911 calls are handled and dispatched in Spokane. And, depending on your emergency, the changes could impact how quickly police or firefighters respond to your call. The Spokane Police Department announced that they are making changes to how they respond to...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Housing availability up in Kootenai County

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A slowdown in the local real estate market is being credited with creating home-ownership opportunities that have not been available for years, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “Buyers now have the ability to take some time in the decision-making process, they have...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Driver in custody for DUI after head-on collision blocks Newport Highway

COLBERT, Wash. - A two-vehicle head-on collision completely blocked the northbound lanes on US-2 Saturday night. The crash, just south of Elk Chattaroy Rd., resulted in minor injuries, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP). One driver was taken into custody for DUI. One lane reopened around 8 p.m. Last updated...
COLBERT, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Parking payments via mobile app will include transaction fee

SPOKANE, Wash. – On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the City of Spokane will begin charging drivers who pay for parking via the ParkMobile app a 35-cent transaction fee per session. In a release, Parking Services explain the department suffered a $3.9 million loss in revenue since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. The department is self-funded and is not covered by taxpayer dollars, relying on on-street parking, commercial permits, reservations, residential, and violation fees for revenue. The department is responsible for hardware, technology infrastructure, system management, enforcement, and neighborhood parking complaint responses and relies on that revenue to maintain staff and operations.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Structure fire near Monroe and Boone sparked by crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department is responding to a structure fire on North Monroe Street and West Boone Avenue. The Fire Department says a truck crashed into an electrical pole, which caused the fire. People were trapped inside the car and were rescued. They also say the fire spread next to the ambulance station in the alleyway on...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Police: Missing 9-year-old found and is safe

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) announced the 9-year-old reported missing Saturday afternoon was found safely. They thank the public for their assistance in the matter. Last updated on Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m. Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Crews put out fire at Pounder Excavation in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire crews responded on Wednesday to a fire at Pounder Excavation in North Spokane. According to Spokane County Fire District #9 Assistant Chief Jim Walkowski, nobody was hurt in the fire, but it was hard to put out due to heavy black smoke. The cause is under...
SPOKANE, WA
Ask Spokane

Ask Spokane

Seattle, WA
960
Followers
456
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

Everything about Spokane

Comments / 0

Community Policy