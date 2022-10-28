Quentin Tarantino Dismisses Kanye West’s Claim of Originating Idea for ‘Django Unchained’: ‘That Didn’t Happen’

Kelly Clarkson was ready to go for Halloween when she hosted the Monday, Oct. 31 episode of her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. Of course, Kelly got dressed up in costume to celebrate the holiday. For her look in 2022, Kelly rocked a “ghostly Stevie Nicks” costume. She styled her hair in Stevie Nicks curls and rocked a tattered white dress, along with gold caped jacket and pale makeup. Her talk show set was also transformed to have a spooky campfire vibe for the episode.

