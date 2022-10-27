ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

VillageFest in Palm Springs transforms into Halloween Spook-tacular

By Miyoshi Price
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13EQj1_0ipkSqRm00

Village Fest in downtown Palm Springs transformed into Halloween Spook-tacular featuring a Haunted Bus, a costume contest, and more.

The event ran from 6 to 10 p.m. along Palm Canyon Drive between Baristo and Amado Roads.

The SunLine Transit Agency also had a themed Haunted Bus available to explore.

"Our employees really go all out to offer some fun screams and scares and of course, there will be some treats as well,'' CEO/General Manager of SunLine Transit Agency Lauren Skiver said in a statement. "This is one of several events we do each year to engage our community.''

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rXEad_0ipkSqRm00
Sunline Haunted Bus in 2019

As onlookers step into the bus, they'll be greeted by the SunLine team in full make-up and costumes, creating the illusion that "an alien spaceship has taken a SunBus hostage to a cornfield in the middle of nowhere and is now experimenting on humans,'' according to STA officials. At 7 p.m., youth can participate in a costume contest. Throughout the night, attendees can experience chilling live music, face-painting, crafts, carnival games, trick-or-treating and more, according to city officials.

VillageFest vendors, downtown merchants, police officers, and firefighters were also out with candy for trick-or-treaters.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post VillageFest in Palm Springs transforms into Halloween Spook-tacular appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Ron deHarte talks Greater Palm Springs Pride, which kicks off on Friday

Greater Palm Springs Pride kicks off this week with a variety of events leading up to Sunday's parade and this year's theme is political. It's "Say Gay," which is in response to Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law affecting schools in that state. Check Out: Grand Marshals announced for Palm Springs Pride Parade Pride events include The post Ron deHarte talks Greater Palm Springs Pride, which kicks off on Friday appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

2022 Palm Springs Pride Week underway, culminating with weekend performances, parade

If you’re not aware that it’s Pride Week in Palm Springs, we don’t know what to tell you. If you are aware — Happy Pride!. The news: All this week, there are multiple events throughout the city and surrounding area to celebrate diversity and advance the cause of individual freedom for all. The week concludes Sunday with the city’s biggest annual event — the Palm Springs Pride Parade at 10 a.m.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
localemagazine.com

6 Palm Springs Coffee Shops to Cozy Up in This Winter

From creamy cappuccinos to iced oat milk lattes, the desert oasis of Palm Springs is home to noteworthy coffee shops that serve quality brew with freshly roasted beans. Whether you’ve swiped right and need a new coffee date spot or you’re seeking a productive environment for remote work, Palm Springs has plenty of options for curing your caffeine cravings. That said, here are some of our favorite coffee shops in Palm Springs that’ll give you the boost you need to cozy up and conquer your day. Palm Springs Coffee Shops.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Trick-or-treaters head to Halloween Carnival for games, candy and a haunted house

Lots of trick-or-treaters and spooky costumes were seen around the Valley. In Palm Springs, a Halloween Carnival full of kids of all ages! Little ghouls and goblins played games, went through a haunted house and of course, snagged as much candy as they could fit in their bags. After years of scaled back halloween celebrations The post Trick-or-treaters head to Halloween Carnival for games, candy and a haunted house appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Fire burns trees, garage in Palm Springs neighborhood

Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that burned a garage and palm trees Monday evening in Palm Springs. The fire happened at the 600 block of Via Monte Vista at around 6:35 p.m. Viewer video shows big flames coming out of a home. Capt. Nathan Gunkel of the Palm Springs Fire Department told The post Fire burns trees, garage in Palm Springs neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

The 58th Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade is back in the valley

The 58th Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade brought out locals from all over the valley after not having the parade since 2019. The Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce (PDACC) welcomed the parade back into the community after having a few years of covid cancellations. A spokesperson said, the City of Palm Desert, some sponsors, The post The 58th Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade is back in the valley appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
visitpalmsprings.com

Attend the JOGS Gem & Jewelry Show

The Palm Springs JOGS Gem & Jewelry Show is a leading West Coast gem and jewelry event perfectly timed for the holidays. It takes place Friday, Nov. 18 – Monday, Nov. 21. Show doors open at 1:00 am. This exclusive show brings buyers from all over the world together...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Words from a Donkey Whisperer

Donkeys are reputed to have been ridden by humans long before they rode horses. Reportedly, donkeys were first brought to the western hemisphere on the second ship of Christopher Columbus. At the end of the 17th century, donkeys migrated to the United States; they were used less; however, their capacity to go far distances without water continued to make donkeys very useful to humans. This was especially true across long desert stretches where no roads existed. As we humans have too often done with our animals, we began to abandon donkeys. Rather than creating a neutering program to prevent an overpopulation of donkeys, we often did nothing.
LOMA LINDA, CA
visitpalmsprings.com

A Better City for Pets

Palm Springs is a Certified City in the Better Cities for Pets program. This program helps cities be pet-friendly so more people can enjoy the benefits of a life with pets. We are committed to pets and pet owners and continuously adapt new ways to improve how they live, work, and play. With more progressive pet-friendly policies in place, we believe we are helping to change hearts and minds. Read More.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Meet the candidates: Palm Desert

A lot of change is on the horizon for the city of Palm Desert as voters prepare to elect two new city council members with a recently implemented Ranked Choice Voting system.  Five candidates are vying for the open seats ahead of the General Election on Nov. 8.  News Channel 3 spoke to the five The post Meet the candidates: Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Child struck by vehicle while trick or treating in Palm Desert

A female juvenile was hospitalized as a precaution after being struck by a vehicle while trick or treating in a Palm Desert neighborhood. The crash happened on Haystack Road and Highway 74 at around 7:30 p.m. A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. confirmed that the child ran across the street in front of The post Child struck by vehicle while trick or treating in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

2022 Greater Palm Springs Economic Report highlights local economy

Despite gains in employment over the past two years, the 2022 Greater Palm Springs economic report shows other challenges still affecting the Coachella Valley, including income inequality. However – the report says the possibility of a recession in the near future is unlikely. Experts presented the findings today at a summit organized by the Coachella Valley The post 2022 Greater Palm Springs Economic Report highlights local economy appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Residents seeking help to convert lawns to desert landscape will get more help than anticipated

Palm Springs residents will get help converting their lawns to drought-resistant landscaping, and it will be more assistance than anticipated. Driving the news: The Palm Springs City Council voted unanimously during its regular meeting Oct. 27 to match rebates offered by Desert Water Agency (DWA) that will see homeowners and HOAs qualify for a combined $6 per square foot to rid their residences of grass. DWA will assist in managing the matching funds.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Surveillance video captures fight involving man in a golf cart in downtown Palm Springs

A man was arrested after a fight in the middle of a street in downtown Palm Springs Monday morning that was captured on a surveillance camera. The fight was reported at around 10 a.m. on N Indian Canyon Drive and E Amado Road, according to Lt. Gustavo Araiza of the Palm Springs Police Department. Surveillance The post Surveillance video captures fight involving man in a golf cart in downtown Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
newsmirror.net

Cookie Co. opens in Yucaipa with fanfare

For all those with a sweet tooth, Yucaipa has a new place to get your cookie fix. Cookie Co. opened last weekend at 31495 Yucaipa Blvd., Suite 2. The grand opening was full of fan fare, as the L.A. Rams were in attendance, signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans.
YUCAIPA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Gorgeous Halloween weather with big changes for midweek

A First Alert Weather Alert is posted for Wednesday and Thursday, with gusty winds, showers and a big drop in temperatures expected. There is also the threat of snow above 6,000' in our local mountains. Today will be a fantastic day and evening for Halloween, with highs near 87 and Trick-or-Treat temps in the 70s! The post Gorgeous Halloween weather with big changes for midweek appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
localemagazine.com

From Happy Hour to Prime Rib Wednesdays, Here Are 5 Reasons Palm Desert’s Stuft

Stuft Pizza Bar and Grill in La Quinta and Palm Desert is a popular foodie hotspot because it truly has something for everyone! Offering quality pizza and other fan-favorite cuisine in the desert for 18 years, Stuft Pizza has built a tried-and-true name for their family-owned pizzeria. In 1976, Jack and Pat Bertram opened the first Stuft Pizza and offered pizza only on a take-out basis. But Jack had his eye on bigger and better things. With the help of his kids, they expanded upon the traditional pizzeria concept, and today, you can get a lot more on the menu at Stuft Pizza. To celebrate their 18 year anniversary in La Quinta, head in on Nov. 7! Here’s why we love this tasty locale for just about every occasion.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police arrest two suspects in Halloween weekend shooting in Palm Springs

UPDATE October 31st : Palm Springs police have arrested two suspects for a shooting that left one person dead early Sunday morning in Palm Springs, near a shopping center on the 5600 block of East Ramon Road. According to Palm Springs Police, after following up on leads, they determined that the 3 victims verbally argued The post Police arrest two suspects in Halloween weekend shooting in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy