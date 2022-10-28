Effective: 2022-11-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-02 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft; Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains; Madison River Valley; Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...The Madison and Beaverhead River Valleys, Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains, and Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris and unsecured property. Isolated power outages possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 4 HOURS AGO