Abilene, TX

Women's Soccer Drops Season Finale to Tarleton

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros women's soccer team dropped its season finale 2-0 to the Tarleton State Texans on Saturday at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex. UTRGV (3-12-3, 1-7-3 Western Athletic Conference) freshman keeper Emma Lööv made three saves....
EDINBURG, TX
Men's Golf Wraps Up Fall Season with Solid Showing at Bear Brawl

WACO –The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's golf team wrapped up their fall season with a fifth place finish at the Bear Brawl, hosted by Baylor University, on Monday at Ridgewood Country Club. The Vaqueros finished with a two-round score of 588 and finished just...
WACO, TX
Men's Golf Set to Close Out Fall Season at Bear Brawl on Monday

WACO – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's golf team closes out their fall schedule on Monday when they compete at the Bear Brawl, hosted by Baylor, at Ridgewood Country Club. The Bear Brawl will feature 36 holes on Monday with play starting with a...
EDINBURG, TX
Emiliano Dishes Out 2,000th Assist as Volleyball Takes Down UT Arlington

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Sophomore Luanna Emiliano dished out the 2,000th assist of her career as The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team beat the UT Arlington Mavericks 3-0 (25-8, 26-24, 25-17) on Saturday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. Emiliano finished with 36 assists to up...
ARLINGTON, TX
Women's Golf Falls to Corpus Christi in Match Play

CORPUS CHRISTI – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's golf team fell 5-2 to the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders in a match play event on Saturday at Lozano Golf Club. The Islanders jumped out to a 2-0 lead after picking up wins in matches 1...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
UTRGV Athletics to Air Basketball Preview Special Sunday on KRGV

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that the UTRGV Basketball Preview Special will air on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on KRGV channel 5. The show features interviews with men's basketball head coach Matt Figger and women's...
EDINBURG, TX

