INDUSTRIAL PROPERTY - 4750 S 32nd St in Phoenix, AZ. The sale of 4750 S 32nd St in Phoenix, AZ, a freestanding building multi-tenant industrial property totaling 32,760 square feet was recently recorded. The property sold to an investor from Phoenix. The sales price was $6,120,000 which equates to $186 per square foot. Max Schumacher and Patrick Sheehan of Rein & Grossoehme Commercial Real Estate represented both the Buyer and the Seller.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 6 HOURS AGO