Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
China's Factory Activity Drops, Bogged Down by More Covid Controls
BEIJING — China's factory activity fell in October due to frequent Covid outbreaks, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday. The official purchasing managers' index for manufacturing fell to 49.2 this month, down from 50.1 in September, the data showed. Economists had expected a print of 50, according to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Asia-Pacific Markets Rise Ahead of China Factory Activity Data
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific rose on Monday ahead of China's factory activity data that's slated to be released, and as markets look ahead to the U.S. Fed meeting later this week. On Friday in the U.S., major stock indexes jumped 2% each...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Chinese Tech Giants' Push Into U.S., Europe's Markets Sets Up Potential Clash With Amazon
Pinduoduo and TikTok owner ByteDance have launched international cross-border e-commerce websites in the last few months, aiming to take a crack at selling Chinese products to foreign buyers. The move sets the two Chinese tech firms up for a clash with Amazon as they expand overseas. ByteDance launched a fashion...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Prepare Your Finances for a Recession Despite Strong GDP Report, Warn Financial Advisors: ‘Plan for More Disruption'
U.S. gross domestic product grew by 2.6% on an annualized basis in the third quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis estimated Thursday. That growth follows a shrinking economy in the first half of the year. But consumers shouldn't be lulled into a false sense of security, according to economists and...
Western leaders rushed to recognise Bolsonaro's defeat in Brazil to head off any Trump-like attempt to stay in power, experts say
Jair Bolsonaro lost power on Sunday, but previously spread conspiracy theories that the election was rigged, much as Trump did in 2020.
National Vision Releases 2021 Sustainability Report
DULUTH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022-- National Vision, Inc., America’s second largest optical retailer, released its 2021 Sustainability Report, “ A World Worth Seeing,” reflecting progress made in its environmental, social and governance (ESG) journey. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005092/en/ National Vision, Inc., America’s second largest optical retailer, has released its 2021 Sustainability Report, “A World Worth Seeing.” (Photo: Business Wire)
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Under-The-Radar Trend Shows Tech Investors Remain Loyal Despite Major Losses This Year
It appears most ETF investors aren't cashing out of technology despite this year's painful losses. The widely-held ARK Innovation ETF and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, down 59% and 25% respectively this year, aren't showing meaningful outflows so far this year. Invesco's Anna Paglia lists a reason: Investors are...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Bitcoin's Trading Has Become ‘Boring' — But That's Not Necessarily a Bad Thing
For the past few months, bitcoin's price has bounced stubbornly around $20,000 in a sign that volatility in the market has settled. Bitcoin's 20-day rolling volatility fell below that of the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes for the first time since 2020, according to data from crypto research firm Kaiko.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The Diesel Market Is in a Perfect Storm as Prices Surge, Supply Dwindles Ahead of Winter
Diesel prices have increased 33% for November deliveries and are expected to go higher. Diesel supply in the Northeast, the drought-stricken Mississippi River, and a potential rail strike are contributing to higher fuel demand with calls for federal government intervention to increase supply. Diesel reserves have not been this low...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Demand for Series I Bonds Crashes TreasuryDirect Ahead of Key Deadline to Secure 9.62% Rate
Oct. 28 is the deadline for investors to lock in the record-high 9.62% interest rate for Series I bonds. TreasuryDirect.gov, the website to buy the Treasury bonds, has become "one of the most visited websites in the federal government" in the past few days, according to the Treasury Department. I...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Super-Hot Rocks Miles Under the Earth's Surface Could Provide Limitless Clean Energy
Superhot rock geothermal energy can be generated from dry rock that's at least 752 degrees Fahrenheit. It exists all over the earth at depths between two and 12 miles. A new report out Friday from the Clean Air Task Force, a non-profit climate organization, finds that with investment in innovation, this category of clean, baseload energy has the potential to be cost-competitive with other zero-carbon technologies, while having a small land footprint.
Comments / 0