BLACKSBURG, Va. – For the second year in a row, Virginia (11-11, 3-8 ACC) and Virginia Tech (9-13, 2-9 ACC) required extra points in the fifth set to decide a winner, but this time it was the Cavaliers who were victorious in Commonwealth Clash, presented by Smithfield. Virginia defeated the Hokies, 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 27-29, 16-14, at Cassell Coliseum Friday night (Oct. 28), marking the second year in a row the winner was determined in the fifth by a score of 16-14. With the win, the Cavaliers tacked on 0.5 points in the 2022 Commonwealth Clash standings to extend their lead to 4.0 to 0.5.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO