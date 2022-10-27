Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
virginiasports.com
Happy Ending Eludes Hoos in Marathon Game
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Coming off a rough performance in Atlanta, true freshman Will Bettridge redeemed himself Saturday at Scott Stadium, where he connected on all four of his field-goal attempts, including two in overtime. Alas for Virginia, those were its only points against ACC rival Miami on a picturesque fall...
virginiasports.com
No. 18 Virginia Rallies to Earn 2-2 Draw With North Carolina
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – After trailing by a score of 2-0 in the second half, No. 18 Virginia (9-4-3, 5-1-2 ACC) played a dominant second half that included a pair of goals from Michael Tsicoulias and Daniel Mangarov scored in the span of just three minutes. However, it wasn’t enough to earn the victory as Virginia battled to a 2-2 draw with North Carolina (7-4-5, 2-2-4 ACC) on Friday night (Oct. 28) at Dorrance Field.
virginiasports.com
Virginia Struggles in Red Zone in 14-12 Loss to Miami
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The game came down to extra overtime attempts with Virginia and Miami both going for two-point conversions. Both failed on the first, and Virginia failed on the second before Miami was able to convert its second attempt in the 14-12 win. UVA had two first-and-goal opportunities...
virginiasports.com
Virginia Downs Hokies in Five Sets; Extends Lead in Commonwealth Clash Standings
BLACKSBURG, Va. – For the second year in a row, Virginia (11-11, 3-8 ACC) and Virginia Tech (9-13, 2-9 ACC) required extra points in the fifth set to decide a winner, but this time it was the Cavaliers who were victorious in Commonwealth Clash, presented by Smithfield. Virginia defeated the Hokies, 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 27-29, 16-14, at Cassell Coliseum Friday night (Oct. 28), marking the second year in a row the winner was determined in the fifth by a score of 16-14. With the win, the Cavaliers tacked on 0.5 points in the 2022 Commonwealth Clash standings to extend their lead to 4.0 to 0.5.
Comments / 0