ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Coyotes take on the Jets after Gostisbehere’s 2-goal showing

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Winnipeg Jets (3-3-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (2-4-0, eighth in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -172, Coyotes +143; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes host the Winnipeg Jets after Shayne Gostisbehere’s two-goal game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Coyotes’ 6-3 win.

Arizona had a 25-50-7 record overall and went 10-12-4 in Central Division games last season. The Coyotes averaged 2.5 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 13.9% (28 total power-play goals).

Winnipeg went 14-6-6 in Central Division play and had a 39-32-11 record overall last season. The Jets scored 51 power-play goals last season on 247 chances for a 20.6% success rate.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Nick Schmaltz: out (upper-body), Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: out (wrist), Conor Timmins: day to day (upper body).

Jets: Logan Stanley: day to day (undisclosed), Nikolaj Ehlers: out (undisclosed), Dylan Samberg: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Eagles head into short week standing as lone unbeaten at 7-0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A.J. Brown had already caught three touchdown passes and was running toward his fourth when — boom! — he got caught from behind and had to settle for a mere 43-yard gain. “My teammates gave me a hard time for that,” Brown said, laughing. “I definitely felt like I was going to score. (The defender) did a good job of swiping my legs and getting me down. I was upset. I think that was the first time I got caught in the NFL.” Brown and the Eagles could afford the chuckle after a 35-13 laugher Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers that moved the only undefeated team in the league to 7-0. The Eagles had more fun on the sideline: Jason Kelce playfully wore a Batman mask in a nod to the superhero nicknames assigned to their wide receivers. Brown is “ Swole Batman. ”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
556K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy