For a moment in the fourth quarter, it looked like Penn State was on its way to defeating Ohio State for just the second time in 10 years. That was before the Nittany Lions turned the ball over twice and allowed 28 points in the final set, quieting the once-electrified Beaver Stadium student section, pointing the blame back to quarterback Sean Clifford after a hiatus of slander following last week’s White Out victory.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO