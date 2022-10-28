ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Sean Clifford reflects on personal, team performance against Ohio State

After a strong and close first three quarters of the game, Penn State underwent a tough fourth-quarter loss to Ohio State, 44-31. Starting quarterback Sean Clifford commended the Buckeyes for their performance, but he felt the Nittany Lions were also able to hold their own well throughout the game. Clifford...
Digital Collegian

Penn State football's 6th straight loss to Ohio State once again shows discrepancy between programs

For a moment in the fourth quarter, it looked like Penn State was on its way to defeating Ohio State for just the second time in 10 years. That was before the Nittany Lions turned the ball over twice and allowed 28 points in the final set, quieting the once-electrified Beaver Stadium student section, pointing the blame back to quarterback Sean Clifford after a hiatus of slander following last week’s White Out victory.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Rapid Reaction | Penn State suffers close, 4th-quarter loss to Ohio State 44-31

After a strong and successful three quarters of the Stripe Out game, Penn State fell to Ohio State 44-31. The Nittany Lions kept the game close against the Buckeyes for the majority of the game, but by the fourth quarter, the blue and white struggled to keep the ball out of their opponent’s hands.
Digital Collegian

Big Ten announces full tournament schedule, including 1st-round bye for Penn State field hockey

After the release of the Big Ten Tournament bracket, Penn State officially took the top seed with a 7-1 conference record. Ranking third on the NFHCA poll, the Nittany Lions will have a bye for the first round and go straight to the semifinals where they will play the winner of a quarterfinal match between Iowa and Michigan — with the match coming on Nov. 4 at 1:30 p.m.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

