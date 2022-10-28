Man dies from late night hit-and-run in Hampton

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are investigating after a man died following a hit-and-run Thursday night.

Police said around 11:17 p.m. officers responded to a call of a “man down” in the Oakcrest Drive and E. Pembroke Avenue area.

When officers arrived on scene, they saw a man laying on the road.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was struck by an unknown vehicle which fled the scene.

Paramedics took the man to nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

There are no other details at this time.

If you have any information that can help police contact the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

