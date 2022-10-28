ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Man dies from late night hit-and-run in Hampton

By KaMaria Braye
 3 days ago

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are investigating after a man died following a hit-and-run Thursday night.

Police said around 11:17 p.m. officers responded to a call of a “man down” in the Oakcrest Drive and E. Pembroke Avenue area.

When officers arrived on scene, they saw a man laying on the road.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was struck by an unknown vehicle which fled the scene.

Paramedics took the man to nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

There are no other details at this time.

If you have any information that can help police contact the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Comments / 5

don'tworryaboutit#
3d ago

You're a heartless devil, to run over someone and keep moving down the road...I hope this sweet man haunts your soul every night 😉

Reply
9
Moe Madison
2d ago

I wanna see how he or she feels when karma comes back & kills someone they truly care & love

Reply
7
Cutie Rutie
3d ago

My deepest condolences and prayers sent to his family and friends 🕊

Reply
6
 

