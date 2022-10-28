Biden Tells Putin To 'Get Out Of Ukraine' As Russian President Rules Out Using Nuclear Weapons

U.S. President Joe Biden came down heavily on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin after the latter denied having any intentions of using nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war.

What Happened: Biden, while questioning whether Putin was sincere in saying he has no intention of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, said, “If he has no intention, why’s he keep talking about it?” reported Bloomberg.

“Why does he talk about the ability to use a tactical nuclear weapon?” Biden said.

“He’s been very dangerous in how he’s approached this. He can end this all. Get out of Ukraine,” Biden added.

This came after Putin, on Thursday, denied having any intentions of using nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war. He also clarified that the earlier warning of his readiness to use “all means available to protect Russia” wasn’t any nuclear threat but merely a response to Western statements about their possible use of nuclear weapons.

“We don’t need a nuclear strike on Ukraine,” Putin said.

Meanwhile, Putin’s mouthpiece and a senior foreign ministry official warned that Russia would target commercial satellites from the U.S. and its allies if they were involved in the war in Ukraine.

