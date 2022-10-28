ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voting centers open Saturday across 27 California counties

Early voting centers officially open on Saturday in several California counties 10 days ahead of the midterm elections. The counties included have adopted the Voters Choice Act model, which gives voters the choice of casting their ballot at one of several voting locations within their area. Voters in these counties still have the option of mailing in their ballot or voting at a polling place if preferred.
The next California inflation relief payments are hitting bank accounts

Still waiting for your California inflation relief payment? The next round of funds is hitting bank accounts starting Friday, Oct. 28. This latest round is for those who are eligible for direct deposit payments but who did not receive earlier Golden State Stimulus payments. (See below for the full timeline of payments.)
