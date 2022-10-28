Read full article on original website
Pandemic learning loss in California: Who are the most impacted after COVID-19 forced virtual learning?
GALT, Calif. — A historic learning loss was reported this week, showing the impacts of virtual learning during the pandemic. Nearly 500,000 fourth and eighth graders took tests nationwide and while no single state saw an increase in test scores, Black and Latino students were hit the hardest. California's...
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Oct. 28 to 30
From Day of the Dead, Halloween and Diwali celebrations to food festivals and more, there’s a lot to do this weekend in Northern California. See the video below for the Sacramento region’s weekend forecast. Here is a look at what’s happening and interviews with organizers for some of...
Northern California weekend weather looks lovely. Here’s when there’s a chance for rain next week
While the weekend looks great for outdoor plans, changes are coming just in time for next week. The weekend will feature sun, occasional clouds and mild temps. On Halloween, we will see more clouds, but it will be dry. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to...
Voting centers open Saturday across 27 California counties
Early voting centers officially open on Saturday in several California counties 10 days ahead of the midterm elections. The counties included have adopted the Voters Choice Act model, which gives voters the choice of casting their ballot at one of several voting locations within their area. Voters in these counties still have the option of mailing in their ballot or voting at a polling place if preferred.
The next California inflation relief payments are hitting bank accounts
Still waiting for your California inflation relief payment? The next round of funds is hitting bank accounts starting Friday, Oct. 28. This latest round is for those who are eligible for direct deposit payments but who did not receive earlier Golden State Stimulus payments. (See below for the full timeline of payments.)
KCRA Today: Paul Pelosi attacked at SF home, homeless-related fires spike, recap for Kevin Kiley & Kermit Jones debate
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
California politicians on both sides of the aisle condemn attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul
SAN FRANCISCO — California leaders and those seeking to get elected to statewide office condemned the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul. Regardless of their political affiliation, lawmakers and candidates wished Paul Pelosi a speedy recovery and categorized the assault and intrusion of their home as outrageous and appalling.
