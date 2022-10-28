Read full article on original website
Police searching for missing 23-year-old man
EAGAN, Minn. — The Eagan Police Department is searching for a missing man who was last seen leaving the area of Coachman Road and Yankee Doodle Road around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Authorities say Bryce Borca, 23, was wearing a patterned cardigan sweater, black pants, black tie and white...
mprnews.org
Minneapolis home burns hours after fatal shooting
A fire Saturday morning in Minneapolis left a house uninhabitable just after hours a man was found shot to death inside the same building. Police said any connection between the homicide and fire wasn’t immediately clear, and both remain under investigation. Firefighters responded to the home on the 2700...
fox9.com
14-year-old boy seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A teen boy was seriously hurt overnight after police say he was struck by a vehicle in Minneapolis' Camden neighborhood. Officers responded around 11:15 p.m. for the crash at Penn Avenue North at 42nd Avenue North. At the scene, officers found a 14-year-old who was seriously hurt and unconscious at the scene.
fox9.com
Man found fatally shot inside Minneapolis home
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot inside a residence in the Midtown Phillips neighborhood Friday night. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 11:25 p.m. on the 2700 block of 15th Avenue South. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a fatal gunshot wound inside the residence.
Active search ongoing in Eagan for missing 23-year-old man
Authorities are currently conducting a search for a 23-year-old man who went missing in Eagan overnight. Bryce Borca was last seen in the area of Coachman Road and Yankee Doodle Road around 2 a.m. Sunday, Eagan PD says. He was last seen wearing a patterned cardigan, black pants, a black...
Multiple shootings across Minneapolis overnight, at least 1 fatal
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating multiple overnight shootings, one of which has been confirmed to be a fatal shooting.Several squads and officers responded to an area near 27th Street and 15th Avenue in south Minneapolis Friday evening. WCCO has been told police responded to a call of a possible shooting just before midnight.Police say that preliminary investigation indicates that there was an altercation between two individuals who were known to each other. It ultimately escalated into gunfire. The victim has not been identified, and no one has been arrested.This is the 72nd death investigated as a homicide in Minneapolis so...
Officials investigating homicide, fire at same Minneapolis residence
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police and the Minneapolis Fire Department are investigating after a fire broke out at a home on the 2700 block of 15th Ave. South hours after a man was shot and killed inside the same residence. According to police, 3rd precinct officers responded to the home...
Police say Glencoe teen missing since September was found by Minneapolis police
GLENCOE, Minn. -- Police say a missing teenager who went missing from the Glencoe area in September has been found.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said 15-year-old Treasure Robinson was last seen Sept. 17 at her Glencoe residence. On Thursday, the BCA said she was found by the Minneapolis Police Department and is safe.
1 dead, multiple injuries after alleged drunken driving crash near Hudson, Wis.
HUDSON, Wis. -- Authorities say an intoxicated driver going the wrong way on an interstate highway in western Wisconsin hit another vehicle early Sunday, killing one person.The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Interstate 94 near Hudson, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.WisDOT said a 31-year-old woman from Alexandria, Minnesota, was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-94. She hit another vehicle heading westbound.Fifty-four-year-old Mark Filbrandt of Robbinsdale, Minnesota, was killed in the crash, WisDOT said.The Alexandria woman showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests, according to WisDOT. She was arrested and is being held at the St. Croix County Jail.The crash is under investigation.
3-year-old girl shot in face while lying in bed is released from hospital
A GoFundMe is raising money for the family of a 3-year-old girl, who was hospitalized after she was shot in the face while lying in bed. At around 10 p.m. on Oct. 22, a 3-year-old girl identified as Olivia was shot while in the bedroom of her family’s home, according to the GoFundMe. The North Minneapolis home was also “riddled” with bullets.
fox9.com
Three people shot in Minneapolis drive-by shooting on Lake Street 'Things are not getting better'
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people were shot in a drive-by shooting on Lake Street in Minneapolis on Friday afternoon. Officers from Minneapolis's third precinct responded to reports of a shooting on the 2200 block of Lake Street, near Hiawatha Avenue, at 3:02 p.m. and located three injured victims, all with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds: a 15-year-old boy, a 19-year-old man, and a 65-year-old woman, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.
fox9.com
Greyhound bus employee shot, killed in Chicago by man arriving from Minneapolis, police say
(FOX 9) - Chicago police are looking for a man who fatally shot a Greyhound bus employee after arriving from Minneapolis and fleeing the scene. The Chicago Police Department issued an alert to help find the suspect in Monday’s fatal shooting. Police say the man arrived from Minneapolis on a Greyhound bus and waited for a 30-year-old employee, identified as Duwon Gaddis, at the station on the 600 block of West Harrison Street.
fox9.com
Minneapolis toddler leaves hospital after being shot in the face
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The 3-year-old child who was shot in the face when a barrage of gunfire ripped into her family's Minneapolis home last weekend has been released from the hospital. The child, named Olivia, is recovering from surgery and was released on Friday, her family told FOX...
Three seriously injured in Lake Street drive-by shooting
MINNEAPOLIS -- Three were severely injured when gunfire erupted Friday afternoon near the intersection of Lake Street East and Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis.Officers from the Third Precinct say they responded to the report of a shooting shortly after 3 p.m. on the 2200 block of Lake Street East, where they found a juvenile male, an adult man and woman all with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.Preliminary information indicates the shots were fired from a moving vehicle, MPD says. The three victims had been on the sidewalk when they were shot.Minneapolis Public Schools confirmed that the juvenile male is a South High School student.The incident is under investigation. No one has been arrested.
Home shot at in Brooklyn Park, none injured
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Authorities in Brooklyn Park say a house was hit by gunfire early Thursday, but no one inside the home was hurt.Officers from the city's police department responded to the 8300 block of Emerson Avenue North on reports of shots fired.Residents in a nearby home told officers their house had been shot, but none of them had been struck.Police believe the home was targeted, and are investigating.
Police: Man shot, seriously injured in Minneapolis shooting Thursday evening
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot in Minneapolis Thursday evening.Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 2600 block of Penn Avenue North around 8:30 p.m. where they say they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.Officers rendered aid until the man was transported to the hospital.The incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police: Home Struck By Multiple Bullets Was Targeted
Brooklyn Park police are investigating reports of a house in the 8300 block of Emerson Avenue struck by a barrage of gunfire around midnight Wednesday. Police say they found spent shell casings in the street and bullet holes in the house. No one inside the house was injured. Police say...
CBS News
Teen charged with attacking family, killing grandma in Roseville: "This is a heartbreaking case"
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Ramsey County Attorney's Office on Thursday filed a juvenile petition against a 17-year-old boy accused of assaulting his family and killing his 88-year-old grandmother. According to the attorney's office, the boy faces second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault in connection to the events...
Man dead after drowning at Northfield senior center
A senior center in Northfield closed for a day after a 70-year-old man drowned in a pool Friday. According to the Northfield Police Department, officers were called to FiftyNorth, a senior center on the 1600 block of Jefferson Parkway, just before 6 p.m. At the scene, officers found a 70-year-old...
WEAU-TV 13
Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI after fatal crash in St. Croix County
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead and a woman is in custody after a fatal crash early Sunday morning near Hudson. The Wisconsin State Patrol said that 54-year-old Mark Filbrandt of Robbinsdale, Minn. was killed in a crash on Interstate 94 at Exit 4 in Hudson. According to...
KARE 11
