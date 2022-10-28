Read full article on original website
South Alabama bowl eligible after dominant 31-3 win at Arkansas State
One of the best defensive efforts in school history and just enough offense on Saturday put South Alabama in position to go bowling again. The Jaguars held Arkansas State to minus-19 rushing yards and 158 yards overall in a 31-3 victory on a rainy afternoon in Jonesboro, their most-decisive road win in the program’s 13 years of existence. South Alabama (6-2, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference) is bowl eligible for the first time since 2016 and tied program records with its sixth win overall and third road victory this season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Fight breaks out in handshake line of Alabama high school football game
A fight broke out in the handshake line following an Alabama high school football game between Blount and Murphy. Donnell Stanley, who coaches linebackers at Williamson High School, shared a video of the postgame incident in the Blount-Murphy game on Twitter. Stanley’s post caught the attention of WKRG sports anchor Simone Eli.
KHBS
New counties in Arkansas where chronic wasting disease detected
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Leaders with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are telling hunters to watch out for signs of chronic wasting disease in deer. This year they've added several counties to their list of areas where chronic wasting disease is a concern. Those counties include Union, Ashley, Bradley and Randolph.
Alabama judge who called Kay Ivey ‘Gov. MeMaw,’ mocked Asians and cursed to return from suspension
A suspended Mobile judge who called Kay Ivey “Gov. MeMaw,” mocked Asians and cursed is returning to the bench after agreeing to several requirements, including judicial ethics and cultural sensitivity training, according to a report. Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson, suspended since the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission...
Kait 8
Why you should keep leaves out of the trash
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Throwing away leaves might be on the to-do list, but keeping leaves on the lawn can have positive effects. Michelle Mobley, Independence County extension agent, said leaves have nutrients that can help a lawn. “If you do a three-inch layer and have those leaves shredded down,...
