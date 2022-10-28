One of the best defensive efforts in school history and just enough offense on Saturday put South Alabama in position to go bowling again. The Jaguars held Arkansas State to minus-19 rushing yards and 158 yards overall in a 31-3 victory on a rainy afternoon in Jonesboro, their most-decisive road win in the program’s 13 years of existence. South Alabama (6-2, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference) is bowl eligible for the first time since 2016 and tied program records with its sixth win overall and third road victory this season.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO