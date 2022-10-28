ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

The Mendocino Voice

Cal Fire’s parceled tribal co-management offer in JDSF ‘not the vision of equal co-management’ local activists hoped for

FORT BRAGG, CA, 10/29/22 — Protests against reopened timber harvest plans (THPs) in Jackson Demonstration State Forest (JDSF) continued in Fort Bragg last week when dozens gathered in a march to the local Cal Fire office. The latest flash point was a letter from Cal Fire’s newly appointed tribal point of contact for JDSF, which illuminated the discrepancies between activists’ and the state’s understandings of tribal co-management.
FORT BRAGG, CA
mendofever.com

Domestic Water Restrictions Drag On, the Potter Valley Project Problem, a Candidate’s Qualifications are Scrutinized—Highlights of the Redwood Valley County Water District Board Meeting

The RVCWD Board of Directors met on October 20, 2022 at 5:00 pm at the District Office, 151 Laws Avenue, Ukiah, with a Zoom option available. All of the current directors were present: Ken Todd, Tom Schoeneman, Bree Klotter and Adam Gaska, along with General Manager Jared Walker and Office Manager Liz Patton.
UKIAH, CA
travelawaits.com

My 12 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Mendocino, California

The village of Mendocino is surrounded by the wild Pacific to the west. Redwood forests and the California Coastal Mountains create a wilderness to the east. The natural beauty is well-known; the village, forests, and shoreline have been used in 43 movies. One famous TV series painted the town white and portrayed it as a New England village.
MENDOCINO, CA
Lake County News

Freeborn remembered for life of service, love of community

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A longtime Lake County judge is being remembered by friends and colleagues for his care for people, dedication to the county and his championing of the Clearlake community. Retired Judge Richard Freeborn died on Friday, Sept. 30, at his Clearlake home, surrounded by family, including...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Mendocino Flavors: Sunday dining pop-up in Mendocino, a new restaurant coming to Point Arena, fun food events and more!

MENDOCINO Co., 10/26/22 — We’re entering into one of the busiest times of the year in Mendocino County: the holiday season. But, don’t fret dear reader! You have about a week of respite left before social media is filled with a bombardment of pumpkin pies and turkey recipes. For now, we embrace new dining options, upcoming foodie fundraisers, and more. Here’s the latest food and beverage news!
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

One Dead After Car Collides With Tree and Catches Fire South of Hopland

Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a vehicle crashed into a tree along Highway 101 south of Hopland and subsequently erupted into flames. Sadly, one person died in the accident. Highway 101 traffic is being diverted as first responders secure the scene. Drivers will...
HOPLAND, CA
kymkemp.com

Skunk Train Gets Skunked; Great Redwood Trail Logs a Win

The Great Redwood Trail overcame a major hurdle late Thursday afternoon, when a federal regulator turned down the Skunk Train’s offer to buy 13 miles of track north of Willits. The Great Redwood Trail Agency, which owns the track, had asked the Surface Transportation Board, which regulates railroads, to...
WILLITS, CA
mendofever.com

Jeep Rolls 100′ Down Hillside Along Highway 101 South of Hopland

Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a Jeep was seen speeding on Highway 101 around 12:49 p.m. near Frog Woman Rock when the driver lost control and rolled 100′ down the nearby embankment. The Incident Commander reported multiple patients required extrication from the...
HOPLAND, CA
mendofever.com

Man Reportedly Beats Another With Crowbar in Front of Ukiah Gas Station

An assault reportedly occurred near the intersection of Ukiah’s Talmage Road and Airport Park Boulevard around 9:04 p.m. The dispatcher relayed to officers that multiple callers indicated a man was beating another with a crowbar at the entrance to Quick Stop, a gas station on that corner. The suspect...
UKIAH, CA

