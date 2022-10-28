Read full article on original website
Related
California's Most Dangerous Cities
California has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. Map of California's regions.Based on an original by User:(WT-shared) Wrh2. Wikimedia. Public domain. This article discusses the most dangerous cities in California, why these cities are hazardous, and how to improve them. Our research utilizes, among other resources, the annual FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Statistics. The UCR divides the data into Violent Crime and Property Crime categories, subdividing it into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft.
California’s chronic housing shortage explained
Two newspaper articles, one in the Los Angeles Times and another in the New York Times, describe how California's housing crisis developed and why it's so difficult to resolve.
Environmentalists, Truckers Clash Over California’s Plan to Phase Out Diesel Rigs
Environmentalists and trucking industry groups sparred with clean air regulators this week over a contentious proposal to phase out California’s big rigs and other trucks with internal combustion engines, and force manufacturers to speed mass-production of electric trucks. The California Air Resources Board held its first public hearing on...
Why Gavin Newsom isn't even bothering to campaign for reelection
The California governor has such a surefire shot at reelection he’s directing his efforts elsewhere.
4 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you also love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KTVU FOX 2
2 Bay Area cities among top 5 towns with the biggest housing shortages
OAKLAND calif., - San Francisco and San Jose are among the top 10 cities experiencing major housing shortages according to angi.com. Government to pay Camp Lejeune victims $21 billionCamp Lejeune Claims|. San Jose is a tech-hub, it's home to Tesla, Apple and Google. But, the city has one of the...
California revenues decline amid economic worries
Tax collections in the nation's most populous state have fallen below expectations for four months in a row.
Bay Area's Great America theme park is closing, but some are planning to resurrect it
California's Great America will close sometime in the next decade after being sold.
Here’s how much you need to earn to rent the average city apartment in California
Can you afford to be a renter in these large California cities? Here's what a new report suggest.
capradio.org
California patients fear fallout from third dialysis ballot measure
Toni Sherwin is actually looking forward to the procedure that will relocate her dialysis port from her chest to her arm, which will be easier to keep dry. Since she started dialysis in February — as part of blood cancer treatment — she has washed her hair in the sink and stayed out of her pool to prevent water from getting into the port.
This California City Is The Most Expensive Place For Fast Food In The U.S
Four California cities are included in MoneyGeek's top 10 list.
These Are the Best Nachos in California
Not only do they taste amazing—they can also be used as an excuse to get together with friends and family. If you're looking for that kind of nacho, then look no further. Lovefood scoured the reviews and online forums and found the tastiest nachos in every US state.
Opinion: Pricing groundwater will help solve California’s water problems
IN THE FACE of its worst drought in centuries, California is finally getting around to regulating its groundwater use. As an agricultural economist who studies water regulation in California, I think this is a unique chance to change the way we price groundwater and protect this scarce resource. But I’m worried that we might not make the most of this opportunity.
Aviation International News
Modesto Jet Center: a Gateway to California's Central Valley
California’s Central Valley is a major agricultural region that accounts for approximately half of the fruits and vegetables consumed in the U.S., and in its center sits Modesto and its airport Modesto City-County Airport-Harry Sham Field (KMOD). Until 2019, its long-time lone FBO was known as Sky Trek Aviation but its new owners decided to make a change. “I think they felt it was time to do something new and something fresh,” said Otto Wright, general manager of what is now known as the Modesto Jet Center (MJC). “Nobody really knew where Sky Trek Aviation was, so it was kind of a nice way to announce who we are and where we’re at.”
California tribal leaders seek help to obtain human remains of ancestors
"It is a fight, a daily fight to get them back where they belong." California tribal leaders are frustrated over the process by which they're able to claim the human remains of their ancestors who were buried centuries ago, before being disturbed by modern-day construction projects.
California Stimulus Checks: More Direct Deposit Payments Hitting Bank Accounts Now
A second round of direct deposit California stimulus check payments of up to $1,050 is underway.
The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise You
Clayton, California has a dramatic past. Those drawn to Clayton over the past 200 years brought their hopes and dreams with them. They brought their treasure, their skills, and their resources. They sustained Clayton through industry, hospitality, and the virtue of their labor. And one by one, these brave settlers died tragically.
capradio.org
California coronavirus updates: Applications for rent, utility relief due to COVID-19 open at La Family Counseling Center
Find an updated count of COVID-19 cases in California and by county on our tracker here. Will the COVID-19 pandemic shape our genetic history? Scientists think maybe not. 11:42 a.m.: Applications for rent, utility relief due to COVID-19 open at La Family Counseling Center. La Familia Counseling Center is providing...
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
San Joaquin County celebrates new crop of six inductees to Agricultural Hall of Fame
Six people were inducted into the San Joaquin County Agricultural Hall of Fame at a ceremony held recently in Stockton. The Agricultural Hall of Fame honors mentors and leaders who have contributed to agriculture and their communities in significant ways, according to the Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce, which hosted the Oct. 20 event at the Robert Cabral Agriculture Center.
Comments / 5