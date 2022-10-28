ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terry Mansfield

California's Most Dangerous Cities

California has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. Map of California's regions.Based on an original by User:(WT-shared) Wrh2. Wikimedia. Public domain. This article discusses the most dangerous cities in California, why these cities are hazardous, and how to improve them. Our research utilizes, among other resources, the annual FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Statistics. The UCR divides the data into Violent Crime and Property Crime categories, subdividing it into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you also love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
capradio.org

California patients fear fallout from third dialysis ballot measure

Toni Sherwin is actually looking forward to the procedure that will relocate her dialysis port from her chest to her arm, which will be easier to keep dry. Since she started dialysis in February — as part of blood cancer treatment — she has washed her hair in the sink and stayed out of her pool to prevent water from getting into the port.
Let's Eat LA

These Are the Best Nachos in California

Not only do they taste amazing—they can also be used as an excuse to get together with friends and family. If you're looking for that kind of nacho, then look no further. Lovefood scoured the reviews and online forums and found the tastiest nachos in every US state.
Aviation International News

Modesto Jet Center: a Gateway to California's Central Valley

California’s Central Valley is a major agricultural region that accounts for approximately half of the fruits and vegetables consumed in the U.S., and in its center sits Modesto and its airport Modesto City-County Airport-Harry Sham Field (KMOD). Until 2019, its long-time lone FBO was known as Sky Trek Aviation but its new owners decided to make a change. “I think they felt it was time to do something new and something fresh,” said Otto Wright, general manager of what is now known as the Modesto Jet Center (MJC). “Nobody really knew where Sky Trek Aviation was, so it was kind of a nice way to announce who we are and where we’re at.”
MODESTO, CA
Vince Martellacci

The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise You

Clayton, California has a dramatic past. Those drawn to Clayton over the past 200 years brought their hopes and dreams with them. They brought their treasure, their skills, and their resources. They sustained Clayton through industry, hospitality, and the virtue of their labor. And one by one, these brave settlers died tragically.
CLAYTON, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

San Joaquin County celebrates new crop of six inductees to Agricultural Hall of Fame

Six people were inducted into the San Joaquin County Agricultural Hall of Fame at a ceremony held recently in Stockton. The Agricultural Hall of Fame honors mentors and leaders who have contributed to agriculture and their communities in significant ways, according to the Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce, which hosted the Oct. 20 event at the Robert Cabral Agriculture Center.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA

