Jackson County Pilot
Huskies headed back to section finals
The Jackson County Central football team is headed back to the section finals after beating Redwood Valley 34-7 Saturday in the Section 3AA semifinals. The Huskies will play Pipestone for the section championship Friday at 7 p.m. at Southwest Minnesota State University. The two teams played in the section finals last year, with Pipestone scoring late to win. When they faced off earlier this month, JCC won 12-7.
