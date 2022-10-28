ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Los Angeles

European Markets Cautious as Investors Wait for Euro Zone Inflation and GDP Data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were cautious on Monday morning as investors awaited key economic data out of the euro zone. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.2% in early trade, with basic resources falling 0.7% while telecoms added 0.2%. The uncertain trade came after...
NBC Los Angeles

China's Factory Activity Drops, Bogged Down by More Covid Controls

BEIJING — China's factory activity fell in October due to frequent Covid outbreaks, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday. The official purchasing managers' index for manufacturing fell to 49.2 this month, down from 50.1 in September, the data showed. Economists had expected a print of 50, according to...
NBC Los Angeles

Key Inflation Gauge for the Fed Rose 0.5% in September, in Line With Expectations

The core personal consumption expenditures price index in September increased 0.5% from the previous month and 5.1% from a year ago. Including food and energy, PCE inflation rose 0.3% for the month and 6.2% on a yearly basis. Personal spending rose 0.6%, more than expected amid the rise in prices.
NBC Los Angeles

Ron Insana Says the Fed at Least Could Hint About a Change in Policy Ahead

"From peak to pivot" appears to be the mantra in global financial markets where concerns about inflation are fast giving way to concerns about impending recession. It appears that inflation has peaked at least in the U.S. Headline inflation and measures of the personal consumption expenditures price index in Thursday's...
NBC Los Angeles

EU Official Warns Musk He'll Have to ‘Fly by Our Rules' as He Buys Twitter

Thierry Breton, EU commissioner for the internal market, said Twitter will have to "fly by our rules" after Elon Musk's $44 billion purchase of the company. Tech companies will face greater pressure to remove illegal content under the EU's incoming Digital Services Act. Companies can be fined up to 6%...
NBC Los Angeles

The Diesel Market Is in a Perfect Storm as Prices Surge, Supply Dwindles Ahead of Winter

Diesel prices have increased 33% for November deliveries and are expected to go higher. Diesel supply in the Northeast, the drought-stricken Mississippi River, and a potential rail strike are contributing to higher fuel demand with calls for federal government intervention to increase supply. Diesel reserves have not been this low...
NBC Los Angeles

How Super-Hot Rocks Miles Under the Earth's Surface Could Provide Limitless Clean Energy

Superhot rock geothermal energy can be generated from dry rock that's at least 752 degrees Fahrenheit. It exists all over the earth at depths between two and 12 miles. A new report out Friday from the Clean Air Task Force, a non-profit climate organization, finds that with investment in innovation, this category of clean, baseload energy has the potential to be cost-competitive with other zero-carbon technologies, while having a small land footprint.
NBC Los Angeles

At Least 149 Dead After Halloween Crowd Surge in South Korea

At least 149 people were killed and 78 were injured after being crushed in a stampede during Halloween festivities in the capital of Seoul, South Korean officials said. The massive death toll is being tallied after people were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow alley in Seoul’s Itaewon neighborhoods, a major leisure and night-life district in the capital.
NBC Los Angeles

EU Strikes Deal to Ban the Sale of New Diesel and Gasoline Cars From 2035

The EU's plans to phase out the sale of new diesel and gasoline cars and vans took a big step forward this week after the European Council and European Parliament came to a provisional agreement on the issue. "This extremely far-reaching decision is without precedent," said Oliver Zipse, the CEO...

