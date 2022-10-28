Read full article on original website
Related
I was a college academic advisor. I wish parents understood that AP classes, straight A's, and competitive sports do not equal success for students.
The author was an advisor for six years and shares how straight-A students in high school might not necessarily be prepared for college.
Why Black faculty are questioning Penn State’s commitment to diversity, anti-racism
The university acknowledged Wednesday it would not pursue a Center for Racial Justice, which an internal committee previously recommended.
Comments / 0