94.3 Jack FM
Menasha School Referendum Appears To Have Strong Support
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Parents in Menasha are hoping a proposed school will replace an aging facility that’s dealt with overcrowding and decreasing enrollment. “I’ve been in the school,” Maplewood Middle School Parent Amanda Barth said. “My daughter’s an eighth grader now so she’s been in it since sixth grade and it’s quite small and tight.
Advance Titan
Braun named new dean of UWO’s College of Business
Following a nationwide search, Frank Braun will begin work Jan. 17, as the new dean of the College of Business at UW Oshkosh. Braun currently serves as a professor in the School of Business at the University of Arkansas–Little Rock, where he also served as dean of the College of Business, Health and Human Services.
94.3 Jack FM
Drug Take Back Day Across The Country
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Across the country on Saturday, people were safely getting rid of old or unneeded medications. National Drug Take Back Day events were happening like one at St. Mary’s Hospital in Green Bay. The goal is to keep the meds out of the hands...
94.3 Jack FM
Election Day Is Almost Here, Voters Reflect On The Issues
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Election day in Wisconsin is just over a week away. The big races on the ballot include, U.S. senate and governor. People were outside in downtown Green Bay enjoying the fall weather Sunday, with many different thoughts heading into next week’s election. Zack...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: WIS 54 reopens after active situation was resolved safely, law enforcement says
SUNDAY, 10/30/22 – 5:55 p.m. ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the ‘active situation’ that closed down a section of WIS 54 for part of Sunday afternoon. According to WisDOT, all lanes are now open. Deputies with the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office...
wisconsinexaminer.com
Nitrate groundwater contamination widespread in De Pere
Groundwater pollution in several parts of Assembly District 2 have reached unsafe levels, according to data collected in Brown and Mantiwoc counties. Wells around Greenlake, Cooperstown, Maribel, and north of Kellnersville and Francis Creek have all tested for high levels of nitrate. Nitrate is the state’s most common groundwater contaminant....
radioplusinfo.com
10-29-22 johnson, michels make campaign stop in fdl
Republican gubenatorial candidate Tim MIchels and U.S. Senator Ron Johnson are making a last minute push to get voters to the polls. Michels and Johnson made a campaign stop at Republican Party headquarters in Fond du Lac Friday. A little more than a week before the election Michels says he is confident of victory. “I’m predicting a Wisconsin landslide.” Michels said to a cheering crowd. “It’s Wisconsin, it’s a very purple state, so it’s probably going to be about three points, but we’re going to win.” After trailing in August, Johnson says his surge in the polls has come after voters have learned more about his opponent, Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. “I think Wisconsinites are shocked,” Johnson said. “They didn’t realize he (Barnes) thought the founding of America was awful, that he thinks Wisconsinites are racist. He said Wisconsin has institutionalized racism.” The Republican candidates are on a campaign bus tour in the final days of the campaign.
wearegreenbay.com
Dirt bike causes $50k in damages to fresh concrete on WIS 15 in Outagamie County
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Greenville are trying to identify a driver of a dirt bike that caused substantial damage to fresh concrete on WIS 15 in Outagamie County. Authorities say that the damage occurred by Manley Road in Greenville, and estimate the cost to repair the damage...
spmetrowire.com
Evers nominates Green Bay location as national estuarine research site
Gov. Tony Evers today announced he will be nominating a multi-component site in the bay of Green Bay for inclusion in the National Estuarine Research Reserve (NERR) System, a national network of 30 sites across the coastal United States and the Great Lakes designed to protect and study estuaries and their coastal wetlands.
wausautimes.com
Area drug task force yields federal convictionsMeth found in Stevens Point, Oshkosh
WAUSAU – An Arizona man has been sentenced in federal court on charges of running drugs and drug proceeds through portions of central and eastern Wisconsin. Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, says Levi Bagne, 31, of Buckeye, AZ, was sentenced Oct. 18 by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 16 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine and money laundering. Bagne pleaded guilty to the charges May 24. According to the sentencing memo issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Bagne’s drug-trafficking operation was “one of the largest methamphetamine conspiracies seen in the Western District of Wisconsin in recent memory.”
The North Pole Christmas Village in Chilton is a Not to Miss Family Favorite!
There are so many excellent holiday light and decoration displays to explore in the Fox Valley. One of our favorites has become a family tradition and is unlike any of the others. The North Pole, previously located in Kaukauna, has been welcoming families at their new permanent home in Chilton, Wisconsin since 2020. They have revamped many of their displays for the 2022 season and added ‘Santa’s Teddy Bear Village’, too!
wearegreenbay.com
After months of delays, new Green Bay Popeyes set to open
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After months of delays, a new Popeyes on Green Bay’s east side is set to finally open. It’s on the site of a former popular Supper Club. “It’s been a challenge and uphill battle,” said Brian Smith, the franchisee owner of the new fast-food restaurant.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Drive-thru coffee shop planned for S. Main Street
October 28, 2022 – West Bend, WI – On Tuesday, November 1, 2022 the West Bend Plan Commission will consider a proposal for development of a drive-thru coffee shop in the parking lot in front of Hobby Lobby, 1800 S. Main Street in West Bend. Washington County Insider...
WBAY Green Bay
Big wish comes true for little girl battling rare brain tumor
HILBERT, Wis. (WBAY) - Four-year-old Quinn Romenesko can’t wait to set sail in her new pond. Almost a dozen Calumet and Manitowoc County fire departments hauled water to fill up a mini-beach in her Hilbert backyard Saturday. Quinn has a rare brain tumor. It’s so rare, her father told...
wearegreenbay.com
Roundabout set to close in Bellevue, WisDOT cites why
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced a short-term closure at the US 141 and Allouez Avenue roundabout in the Village of Bellevue. Officials say that crews will be repairing two failed inlets located in the inner circle of the roundabout. Failed inlets cause ‘water...
WBAY Green Bay
Inmate killed in assault in Green Bay prison
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says a man in its care died after an assault at the Green Bay Correctional Institution. Corrections officials say Timothy Nabors was attacked last Friday and taken to a local medical facility, where he later died. The DOC says the “other...
wisconsinrightnow.com
JUST DAYS AGO: Evers’ Parole Board Freed Green Bay YMCA Double Killer Without Victim’s Family Knowing
A murder victim’s sister expressed shock when Wisconsin Right Now told her that her loved one’s killer was paroled on Oct. 4, 2022. She DIDN’T KNOW. Even AFTER the Evers’ administration was put on notice that multiple victims’ families were not notified of paroles, and despite the law requiring a reasonable effort to notify victims, IT HAPPENED AGAIN.
WBAY Green Bay
Tammy Elliott returning to Action 2 News This Morning after Long COVID battle
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tammy Elliott is returning to Action 2 News This Morning after a battle with Long COVID. Tammy will be back with the team on Monday, Oct. 31. Tammy will share her story of her fight against COVID-19 and how it sidelined her for over a month.
greenbayphoenix.com
Radobicky Leads Green Bay at #HLXC Championships
ROCHESTER, Mich. – Green Bay cross country took part in the Horizon League Championships on Saturday morning, with the men's and women's squads showing well. Oakland hosted the event at the Oakland Cross Country Field. The men finished eighth overall and were paced by a 25th-place finish by Hunter...
Does Evil Await You On This Infamous Witch Road in Wisconsin?
Ready for a pretty witchin' story? This one involves an infamous road in Fond du Lac County Wisconsin that many people have deemed "Witch Road". The Spooky Tale of Callan Road in Metomen, Wisconsin. Callan Road branches off from Hwy KK near Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and paranormal lovers and...
