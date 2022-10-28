Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City’s recent moose visitor makes appearance in two more locations
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City was recently greeted by a moose on Wednesday, October 19. This week, the moose made appearances at Knecht Home Center and Western Dakota Technical College. Western Dakota Tech:. Knecht Home Center:. If you have any pictures of moose sightings in the area, make...
Moose on the Loose in South Dakota City Avoids Capture for a Week
A moose is on the loose in Rapid City, South Dakota, and she’s been leading residents and officials on a wild, weeklong chase. The cow moose seemingly came out of nowhere, and no one can quite figure out how or why she’s laid roots in Rapid City. Mike Klosowski, a regional wildlife supervisor with South Dakota Game Fish and Parks (SDGFP), said that there is a very small population living about 50 miles away in the Black Hills. However, the state’s climate is typically too hot for moose. Furthermore, he’s never seen a moose migrate so far—or on its own.
KELOLAND TV
Moose visits Rapid City garden center
RAPID CITY, S.D.(KELO) — A Rapid City garden center had an unexpected shopper earlier this week. The Plantsmyth tells KELOLAND News that the moose showed up at the nursery around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and stuck around until 1:30 that afternoon. In a post on Facebook, The Plantsmyth says...
KEVN
Palmer Gulch wildfire continues to burn in the Black Elk Wilderness
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The last update on the Palmer Gulch Fire put the size at 50 acres but a more accurate mapping may change that. Due to the fire, the Palmer Creek Road is closed now through at least tomorrow. The Palmer Creek Trail is also closed to the public. A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place, prohibiting all aircraft (including drones) from flying within the TFR. There are no evacuations in place.
Black Hills Pioneer
Deadwood to conduct fire history study
DEADWOOD — City officials in Deadwood have set out to get a handle on the city’s fire history, as the services of Dr. Peter Brown of Rocky Mountain Tree-Ring Research in Fort Collins, Colo., have been retained in an amount not to exceed $12,000 to conduct a study that will ultimately date the fire and environmental history of Deadwood Gulch.
sdpb.org
Rogue moose takes up residence in Rapid City
A rogue moose is on the lam in Rapid City. Since taking up residence, she’s led residents on a weeklong wild moose chase. While seeming to enjoy the amenities of Rapid City, wildlife officials aren’t certain where precisely this moose came from. South Dakota Game Fish and Parks...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City Fire Department urges fire safety this fall and winter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — During fall and winter months, the Rapid City Fire Department says fire safety is a must. With temperatures cooling down, people often use more heat in their homes. Each winter, the Rapid City Fire Department sees a spike in house fire calls. “There tends...
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish bike club excels in season-ending event
SPEARFISH — Five members of the Spearfish High School Mountain Bike Team earned top-25 finishes at the Colorado state championship races held Oct. 22 in Glenwood Springs, Colo. Edan Coin earned top honors in the Sophomore Boys’ division, with teammate Mathew Currier finishing 11th. Ben Muth (14th place in...
newscenter1.tv
Morningside Cafe: A hidden gem in Rapid City
Morningside Cafe, an establishment that many call a hidden gem, sits next to A&D Jamaican on North Lacrosse Street in Rapid City. The restaurant features down home cooking where everything is made from scratch. Menu. The menu mainly consists of breakfast and lunch items like chicken fried steak, plate-sized pancakes,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Arch’s Wyoming Coal Mines Has Great 3rd Quarter But Still Has Plans To Shut Everything Down
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite a strong quarter for its Powder River Basin operations, Arch Resources Inc., which owns the Black Thunder and Coal Creek mines in Campbell County, remains on track for an accelerated shutdown and reclamation of its Wyoming mines. During the company’s...
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through Oct. 27
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Oct. 16 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Benjamin...
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem to campaign with Tulsi Gabbard in Rapid City and Sioux Falls
RAPID CITY & SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem announced she will host campaign rallies in Sioux Falls and Rapid City with former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The Rapid City rally will take place on Wednesday at 9 a.m. MT at the Holiday...
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Palmer Gulch fire estimated at 66 acres
UPDATE (7 p.m.): The Palmer Gulch fire is now estimated at 66 acres, according to a release from Great Plains Fire Information. No evacuations are in place due to the fire and the Palmer Creek Road is expected to remain closed until at least Sunday, after it is deemed safe for the public.
newscenter1.tv
Hear from Governor Noem during her campaign stop in Spearfish
SPEARFISH, S.D. — Governor Kristi Noem and Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden hit the campaign trail in Western South Dakota on Wednesday. During a campaign rally in Spearfish, the governor talked about what she believes makes South Dakota special – especially freedom. Noem says that she didn’t believe South Dakota would ever be put on the map because of a pandemic, but that being “open for business” did just that.
Black Hills Pioneer
Del Aryls Hancock
Del Aryls Hancock (Mutchler) gained her angel wings on October 15, 2022 at the age of 50 after a brief illness with her husband by her side. Del was born in Deadwood, South Dakota on June 17, 1972 to Tom Mutchler and Sandy Mutchler (Mattson). Del joined two sisters, Nancy and Jody, and brother Wes. Del attended schools in Lead and Deadwood, and graduated from Lead-Deadwood High School May 1990. Del was blessed with a son, Bo Michael on July 16, 1991. On July 23, 1994 Del married Richard “Rick” Hancock and to that union was blessed with a son Richard Hancock on February 5, 1996.
Black Hills Pioneer
Lawrence Co. P&Z talks ordinance changes
DEADWOOD — In her report to the Lawrence County Commission Oct. 11, Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Administrator Amber Vogt presented proposed ordinance changes for P&Z to discuss further, complete with a proposed work schedule and targeted date of adoption in April or May 2023. In regard to Subdivision Regulations,...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City man accused of strangling sister pleads not guilty in court
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A 28-year-old man accused of first-degree manslaughter in the death of his sister pleaded not guilty in a Pennington County court on Friday. Nicklaus Ray Houchin of Rapid City was arrested on September 22 after getting into an altercation with his 31-year-old sister, Danielle Houchin, which allegedly resulted in Nicklaus strangling her. The duo were part of a larger group that were allegedly drinking and driving around delivering food for an app-based food delivery service. Rapid City Police say the incident occurred while the group was picking up food at a restaurant on Endeavor Boulevard, and they then drove to 1415 Eglin Street with Danielle unconscious in the backseat before calling 9-1-1.
KEVN
Snow for tonight through Monday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snowfall will start tonight in the Big Horns. By the morning tomorrow, Sheridan will see snow, and then it will slowly spread into the rest of Northeast Wyoming during the morning and early afternoon. By the evening tomorrow, the Black Hills and northern counties will see snow. Snow showers will continue for northern and western counties throughout the night into Monday morning. Accumulation totals could be up to 6 inches for the northern Black Hills, Northeast Wyoming, and northern counties. Rapid City and areas to the south and east will not see a lot of snow and almost no accumulation. Temperatures tonight will still be mild with lows in the 40s. However, temperatures tomorrow will not rise very much. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s for South Dakota and 30s for Wyoming. We also will see some windy conditions with gusts up to 40 mph tomorrow afternoon. The windy conditions will continue throughout the night tomorrow and into Monday morning. Monday will be a bit windier with gusts up to 50 mph possible. The good news is that the winds will die down by Monday evening. Temperature wise, Monday will be the coldest day with highs around 40°. After Monday, highs throughout next week will be in the 50s.
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU grounds Skyhawks 75-0
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University’s football record book received three updates following Saturday’s 75-0 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference win over Fort Lewis at Lyle Hare Stadium. That point total eclipsed the Oct. 15, 1994 game in which the Yellow Jackets outscored Huron College 69-40. The 75-point...
