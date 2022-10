TUCSON, Ariz. -- - Caleb Williams was without two of his top targets and it did nothing to slow him down. Same for the rest of Southern California's talented offense. Williams threw for a career-high 411 yards and five touchdowns, and No. 10 USC overcame injuries to several key players to outlast Arizona 45-37 on Saturday night.

