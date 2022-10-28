Read full article on original website
Related
Daniel Radcliffe Shuts Down Wolverine Casting Rumors: ‘I Don’t Ever Want to Get Locked Into Something’
Daniel Radcliffe earned has earned himself some serious indie film street cred in the eleven years since the “Harry Potter” film franchise came to an end. He has spent a better part of the last decade working on small, creative films like “Swiss Army Man” and “Horns,” but the actor is gradually re-entering the limelight. He gave a villainous turn in the Channing Tatum-Sandra Bullock comedy “The Lost City” earlier this year, and currently promoting his highest profile post-“Potter” role to date: “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.” His renewed interest in making bigger movies has led to inevitable speculation about superhero...
Henry Cavill says he picked the Superman costume he wore in ‘Black Adam’ and ‘never gave up hope’ about returning to the role
Henry Cavill is finally back as Superman, and he recently explained that he was allowed to pick which suit he wore in Dwayne Johnson's "Black Adam."
hypebeast.com
Liam Hemsworth to Replace Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher' for Season 4
Some big Witcher news has just been revealed by none other than Henry Cavill on the future of the Netflix show. The Geralt of Rivia actor has just announced that Liam Hemsworth will be replacing his role for Season 4. While many fans have voiced their loyalty to Cavill’s portrayal...
'Dahmer' creator Ryan Murphy says he contacted 20 of the victims' family and friends, but nobody responded
Showrunner Ryan Murphy says none of the victims' family and friends responded to his team when working on Netflix's "Dahmer" series.
Evan Peters wore lead weights on his arms for 10 months to stay in character as Jeffrey Dahmer ahead of Netflix role
Showrunner Ryan Murphy said that Peters also wore shoe lifts to mimic Dahmer's physicality and mannerisms, according to Variety.
hypebeast.com
‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Will Be Excluded From James Gunn’s New DC Extended Universe
In recent news, James Gunn, director, and screenwriter of Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad, along with his producer Peter Safran were named as co-chairmen for DC studios. According to Collider, Gunn and Safran have plans to create a more coherent universe for DC, which will apply to future productions. As indicated, movies that have already begun production will most likely be excluded from the new DC Extended Universe (DCEU).
hypebeast.com
'Black Adam' Crosses $250 Million USD at Global Box Office
Dwayne Johnson‘s bet on Black Adam is proving to be a major success for the Warner Bros. studio and DC Comics with the recent success of the film. The film has gained great momentum in the first week and continues to hold the top spot as DC’s anti-hero film, clocking in $250 million USD at the global box office this past weekend. Black Adam, which stars The Rock, made $7.5 million USD on its second Friday and has now earned an estimated $39 million USD this weekend from 76 overseas markets including European countries, France, Netherlands, Turkey, Germany, Denmark and the United Kingdom.
hypebeast.com
Rick Ross Shows off Iced Out $1.5 Million USD Jacob & Co. Mystery Tourbillon
Rick Ross has made yet another showstopping timepiece purchase from the bespoke watch jeweler, Jacob & Co. Earlier last week, the rapper purchased the seven-figure Jacob & Co. Mystery Tourbillon with special customizations, sharing a video of the heavily armed delivery to his home. In the video shared to his Instagram Story, Ross films a video of the van pulling up to Ross’ driveway. Two armed-delivery personnel emerge from the van and give Rozay a large box that contains the $1.5 million USD wrist piece.
House of the Dragon Season 2 Won't Premiere in 2023, HBO Boss Says
House of the Dragon‘s Daemon will have time to make his way through the Great Valyrian Songbook (and then some) with Vermithor, because the fantasy drama won’t be back in 2023, an HBO executive says. HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys says the popular Game of Thrones prequel series likely will return for Season 2 “sometime in ’24,” telling Vulture, “We’re just starting to put the plan together, and just like last time, there are so many unknowns. It’s not to be coy or secretive, but you don’t want to say it’s going to be ready on this...
AdWeek
Green Lantern Shakeup Causes More DC Drama at HBO Max
HBO Max’s Green Lantern TV series from Greg Berlanti is being redeveloped, according to The Hollywood Reporter. John Stewart, one of DC’s first Black superheroes, will be the focus of the drama instead of Guy Gardner and Alan Scott, with Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Irvine attached to play the respective Green Lanterns. Neither Wittrock nor Irvine are currently attached to the project.
Streaming: Top Gun: Maverick and the best of Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise saved cinemas this summer, or so we’ve been told. In many ways, Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick, a surprisingly belated, metallically handsome and often enthralling sequel to Cruise’s 1986 flyboy romp Top Gun, is such a throwback item that it feels almost wrong to watch it digitally, (as you can now on premium VOD platforms or free to Paramount+ subscribers from 22 December). You half expect a limited-edition VHS in time for Christmas. And though the film’s flimsy story hangs on Cruise’s navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell having grown from young rebel to, er, maverick mentor, it’s primarily an attempt to stall the star’s ageing in the minds of the audience. He’s Peter Pan; he just needs a machine to fly.
Frankie Jonas and Girlfriend Troll as Brother Joe Jonas and Ex Taylor Swift for Halloween
Watch: Frankie Jonas Trolls Joe Jonas & His Ex Taylor Swift for Halloween. Well played, Frankie Jonas. The Jonas Brothers' little bro just hilariously trolled one of his big bros for Halloween. On Oct. 30, Frankie, 22, shared on social media images of him and his girlfriend Anna Olson dressed up as Joe Jonas and ex Taylor Swift.
Disney's new animated short 'Reflect' features first plus-sized heroine, decision draws mixed fan reactions
Fans had mixed reactions to the new Disney animated short "Reflect," which features the very first plus-sized protagonist.
9 scary movies you might have never seen that you can stream right now
Take a break from well-known horror movies and check out these psychological thrillers and scary classics.
Millie Bobby Brown Dazzles in Pink with Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi at Enola Holmes 2 N.Y.C. Premiere
Millie Bobby Brown wore a pink lace halter gown that was embellished with black and silver flowers during the New York City premiere of Enola Holmes 2 on Thursday evening Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi made the premiere of Enola Homes 2 a date night — and they both dazzled on the red carpet! Brown, 18, wore a pink lace halter gown that was embellished with black and silver flowers. She accessorized the look with a matching necklace and silver earrings. For her hair, the Stranger Things star wore...
Cobra Kai Hasn’t Been Renewed For Season 6, But Ralph Macchio Believes ‘There’s More To Come’
Cobra Kai fans are still waiting on a Season 6 renewal, as is Ralph Macchio. Fortunately, the Daniel LaRusso actor told CinemaBlend there's more to come.
Spirit Halloween memes take over the internet again — and this time the hilarious viral costume trend spares no one
The Halloween costume retailer is leaning into the viral posts, launching #SpiritHallowMeme and providing a template for users to make their own.
Henry Cavill Makes Red Carpet Debut With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso
Watch: Henry Cavill & GF Natalie Viscuso Make Their Red Carpet Debut. No mystery to solve here: Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso are stronger than ever. For the Oct. 27 premiere of the Netflix film, Enola Holmes 2, the actor and his girlfriend made their stunning red carpet debut as a couple. For the special occasion, Henry wore a grey pinstripe suit, while Natalie donned a cream colored off-the-shoulder full-length gown.
Polygon
WandaVision spinoff starring White Vision to explain what’s up with White Vision
In the final episode of the Marvel Studios Disney Plus series WandaVision, Vision, newly white after his old destroyed body was rebuilt by shady government agents, has an identity crisis and responded by yeeting himself out of the show. Shouting “spinoff, baybeeee,” the fresh white synthezoid rocketed straight into the sky, and out of our lives until the next Marvel Cinematic Universe project would summon him back. Great news: That time may soon be upon us.
Comments / 0