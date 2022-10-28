ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, WV

Operation Valley Venue X nets 68 charges & seizure of $42,100 in illegal drugs in Northern Shenandoah Valley

This week, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue. The three-day operation took place from Wednesday (October 26, 2022) to Friday (October 28, 2022) and was a collaborative effort between the task force and area law enforcement agencies. The annual operation concentrated on identifying and arresting individuals for trafficking, manufacturing, and distributing illegal narcotics within the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page counties.
WINCHESTER, VA
Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail update given to Front Royal Council

The Front Royal Town Council got an update at its Monday (Oct. 24) meeting on the Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail (SVRT), from the Shenandoah Rail Trail Partnership, an unincorporated coalition of public, private, and non-profit organizations along the proposed Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail. The SVRT is an ambitious project that...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
New Market, Md., Speed Cameras Issue 1,005 Citations in 5 Days

(TNS) — Within the first five days of enforcement, speed cameras recorded more than 1,000 speeding violations on Main Street in New Market. Speed cameras were installed in New Market in August 2022 after the town council in March 2021 approved an ordinance to allow for the cameras, sparked by concerns of speeding raised by the council and mayor.
Josiah Bobb, Tier 2 Megan’s Law Offender Wanted by CPD

The Chambersburg Borough Police Department is asking for your help in locating Josiah Bobb. Bobb served 437 days in jail for sexually assaulting a child. The charges resulted from online chats he had with a child online. He traveled from Scranton to Tennessee for the purpose of having sex with her. The child was 12 years old at the time.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Man charged for indecent exposure in front of children at Maryland campground

Cumberland, MD- A 59-year-old man has been arrested and charged with two counts of indecent exposure and one count of peeping Tom after allegedly exposing himself in a Maryland campground. Raymond Clifford Uphill of Grantsville, according to police, was reportedly sitting in a truck watching a bathroom watching children as they entered, and exposing himself as they exited. At around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Allegany County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call for a male indecently exposing himself to children at a campground near Spring Gap. A witness provided police with a description of the suspect who was located nearby on The post Man charged for indecent exposure in front of children at Maryland campground appeared first on Shore News Network.
GRANTSVILLE, MD
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Urges Children, Their Parents, Motorists To Be Safe This Halloween

Large numbers of kids are expected to be out trick or treating. Photo courtesy of Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Frederick, Md (KM) Trick or treating is always a fun time for children during Halloween as they dress up in ghoulish costumes and try to scare up some candy. But it’s important to be safe. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says children should wear costumes that are loose so warm clothing can be worn underneath. Also, the costumes should be made of light colored material or have retro-reflective strips so that motorists can see them. Instead of masks, the Sheriff’s Office advises makeup be put on children’s faces so they can see.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Man sought after firing gun at Chambersburg house with four inside

FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — Chambersburg Police are looking for the man responsible for opening fire at a residence that housed four people. Officials say that 36-year-old Fernando Carmona-Santiago now has a warrant out for his arrest after allegedly shooting a firearm into the residence on the 300 block of W. Catherine St.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PHOTOS: Stone house in Purcellville where time stands still

One of the oldest homes for sale in Virginia, Guinea Bridge Farm in Purcellville is on the market for $1.5 million. The two-bedroom, one-bath home on 14 acres was built in 1745, 13 years before George Washington's Mount Vernon. The Realtor.com listing describes it as a "historical home where time seems to stand still." Take a look inside.
PURCELLVILLE, VA
Boonsboro Firefighters respond to Friday night brush fire

BOONSBORO, Va. (WFXR) — The Boonsboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company says they responded to a substantial fire in the woods on Friday night. Firefighters say they were dispatched at 6:46 p.m. to the area of Trents Ferry Road and Old Abert Road to find a fire unattended. They report Trents Ferry Road was shut down so trucks and crews had space to operate. Crews extinguished the fire which was just under two acres in size.
BOONSBORO, MD
Police find woman on top of child in bathtub during domestic call

CUMBERLAND, MD – A bizarre scene unfolded on Thursday when Cumberland police officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Memorial Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene to find a woman on top of a child in a bathtub. According to police, at around 2:20 pm, officers responded to the 200 block of Memorial Avenue for what was reported as a domestic disturbance. “Upon the officer’s arrival, they could hear screaming from inside the residence and received no answer at the door,” police said. “The officers entered the residence and observed Tina Werner lying on top of a child in The post Police find woman on top of child in bathtub during domestic call appeared first on Shore News Network.
When the Devil Went Down to Frederick

Note: The following account is based on the research of cultural geographer Dr. Raymond O’Brien and that of the reporter, conducted in the 1980s on the German Lutheran architecture and folklore of Bucks County, Pennsylvania. During the 18th century, thousands of German Lutherans migrated to Pennsylvania, and from there,...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
The Story of a 1948 WL Flathead 45

Willle Stover won first place at the Gettysburg Bike Show this year with his barn find 1948 WL Flathead 45 Harley Davidson he purchased from a Thurmont resident, Walter “Mack” Phebus, a former motorcycle mechanic at Delphey’s Sports and Hardware Store in Frederick. “It was meant to be for us to meet,” Willie said, “This is a Frederick-Thurmont bike, and it’s staying in this area.”
FREDERICK, MD

