ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 Jack FM

Fond Du Lac Police Investigate Shots Fired

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Police are investigating a shooting in the area of W. Follett St. and N. Macy St. Officers were called to the scene just before 11 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses say gun shots were fired between two vehicles. One was described as possibly a dark...
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Shooting investigation underway in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of W. Follett St. and N. Macy St. around 10:51 p.m. Saturday. Police say witnesses saw gunfire exchanged between two vehicles. One vehicle was described as possibly a dark SUV and the other as a small, light-colored car.
FOND DU LAC, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Business Broken Into, Guns And Ammunition Taken

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Police in Fond du Lac are looking for a person who reportedly took multiple guns and ammunition from a store Friday night. Police are looking for a white male driving a vehicle that matches, or is similar to a light colored Pontiac Aztec.
FOND DU LAC, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Fatal Crash Under Investigation

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – An intersection on Green Bay’s west side has reopened following a deadly crash last night. Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection of W. Mason Street and Oneida Street for 12 hours while police investigated and cleaned up the area. The crash happened...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fleet Farm theft; guns and ammunition stolen

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - On Friday evening, Oct. 28, the Fond du Lac Police Department responded to an alarm at a Fleet Farm near Sullivan and Rogersville. When Officers arrived at the scene, they saw a hole cut into the perimeter fence and a service door forced open. The City of Fond du Lac Police Department, with the assistance of the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol, cleared and secured the building.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

WATCH: Oneida Police Department search for suspect who vandalized gas station

ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Police Department is asking for the public’s help in providing any known information about a person seen vandalizing a local gas station. In the video the person can be seen throwing a fire extinguisher at the gas station windows, breaking a window, and using the extinguisher in the parking lot.
ONEIDA, WI
WISN

Two women and 11-month-old baby hit, driver leaves scene

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash in Bay View that left two women and an 11-month-old baby with minor injuries. The sheriff's office told WISN 12 News this happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Humboldt Park. Authorities told WISN 12 News witnesses said...
MILWAUKEE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

10-31-22 waupun woman seriously injured in rollover crash

A 31 year Waupun woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle, alcohol-related rollover crash in Fond du Lac County. She was a passenger in a vehicle that failed to negotiate a curve on Savage Road near Whooley Road in the town of Waupun Saturday evening. When emergency personnel arrived the victim was found lying next to the vehicle. She was flown by helicopter to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. The driver, a 27 year old Waupun man, was arrested for causing injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.
WAUPUN, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Dontae W. Rusch-Vareka, 24,Two Rivers, 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety on 3/9/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for two (2) years. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescription medication taken in prescribed doses; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 4) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, job search or combination; 5) Ninety (90) days in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, imposed and stayed to be imposed at the agent’s discretion and by further order of the court; 6) Provide DNA sample; 7) Pay court costs; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘You’re lucky I’m in these handcuffs’: Green Bay man facing nine charges after incident at local bar

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is looking at close to 40 years in prison stemming from an alleged incident at a bar on the city’s west side. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 46-year-old Marvin Skenandore is facing nine charges following an alleged hit-and-run incident. On October 23 around 2:15 a.m. officers were sent to a bar on West Mason Street for a reported disturbance.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Pedestrian killed in Green Bay’s near-west side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police are investigating the death of a pedestrian on the 700-block of Mather Street on the city’s near-west side. Police say a 70-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing Mather at Harrison St. at about 7 o’clock Thursday night.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy