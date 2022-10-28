Read full article on original website
94.3 Jack FM
Fond Du Lac Police Investigate Shots Fired
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Police are investigating a shooting in the area of W. Follett St. and N. Macy St. Officers were called to the scene just before 11 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses say gun shots were fired between two vehicles. One was described as possibly a dark...
WBAY Green Bay
Shooting investigation underway in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of W. Follett St. and N. Macy St. around 10:51 p.m. Saturday. Police say witnesses saw gunfire exchanged between two vehicles. One vehicle was described as possibly a dark SUV and the other as a small, light-colored car.
94.3 Jack FM
Business Broken Into, Guns And Ammunition Taken
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Police in Fond du Lac are looking for a person who reportedly took multiple guns and ammunition from a store Friday night. Police are looking for a white male driving a vehicle that matches, or is similar to a light colored Pontiac Aztec.
94.3 Jack FM
Fatal Crash Under Investigation
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – An intersection on Green Bay’s west side has reopened following a deadly crash last night. Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection of W. Mason Street and Oneida Street for 12 hours while police investigated and cleaned up the area. The crash happened...
UPMATTERS
Police in Wisconsin investigate shots fired between vehicles, ‘extended capacity handgun magazine’ found
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – On Saturday night, Fond du Lac officers responded to reports of shots fired being exchanged between two vehicles. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the incident happened around 10:50 p.m. on October 29, in the area of West Follett Street and North Macy Street.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fleet Farm theft; guns and ammunition stolen
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - On Friday evening, Oct. 28, the Fond du Lac Police Department responded to an alarm at a Fleet Farm near Sullivan and Rogersville. When Officers arrived at the scene, they saw a hole cut into the perimeter fence and a service door forced open. The City of Fond du Lac Police Department, with the assistance of the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol, cleared and secured the building.
wearegreenbay.com
WATCH: Oneida Police Department search for suspect who vandalized gas station
ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Police Department is asking for the public’s help in providing any known information about a person seen vandalizing a local gas station. In the video the person can be seen throwing a fire extinguisher at the gas station windows, breaking a window, and using the extinguisher in the parking lot.
UPMATTERS
Several guns, ammo stolen from Wisconsin Fleet Farm, officers look for suspect
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Fond du Lac are looking for a suspect after the Fleet Farm on South Military was broken into, and had several guns and ammunition stolen. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the incident happened just before 9 p.m. on...
WISN
Two women and 11-month-old baby hit, driver leaves scene
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash in Bay View that left two women and an 11-month-old baby with minor injuries. The sheriff's office told WISN 12 News this happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Humboldt Park. Authorities told WISN 12 News witnesses said...
radioplusinfo.com
10-31-22 waupun woman seriously injured in rollover crash
A 31 year Waupun woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle, alcohol-related rollover crash in Fond du Lac County. She was a passenger in a vehicle that failed to negotiate a curve on Savage Road near Whooley Road in the town of Waupun Saturday evening. When emergency personnel arrived the victim was found lying next to the vehicle. She was flown by helicopter to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. The driver, a 27 year old Waupun man, was arrested for causing injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.
wearegreenbay.com
Dirt bike causes $50k in damages to fresh concrete on WIS 15 in Outagamie County
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Greenville are trying to identify a driver of a dirt bike that caused substantial damage to fresh concrete on WIS 15 in Outagamie County. Authorities say that the damage occurred by Manley Road in Greenville, and estimate the cost to repair the damage...
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Dodge County crash
BURNETT, Wis. — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries Friday morning after crashing on a county highway east of Beaver Dam. Authorities said the 32-year-old motorcyclist crashed around 8 a.m. after hitting a raccoon, which caused him to drive into a tall grassy area where he hit a utility pole wire. He was driving on County Highway E, just east of...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Left lane reopened after crash on I-41 in Fond du Lac County
EDEN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash in Fond du Lac County on I-41 northbound. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and the left lane is now open to travelers. Crash on I-41 northbound in Fond du Lac...
wearegreenbay.com
Ripon man suffers life-threatening injuries after hitting raccoon on motorcycle, alcohol believed to be factor
BURNETT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 32-year-old from Ripon was transported to a hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries after hitting a raccoon while attempting to pass a semi in Dodge County. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. on Friday on CTH E...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Dontae W. Rusch-Vareka, 24,Two Rivers, 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety on 3/9/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for two (2) years. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescription medication taken in prescribed doses; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 4) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, job search or combination; 5) Ninety (90) days in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, imposed and stayed to be imposed at the agent’s discretion and by further order of the court; 6) Provide DNA sample; 7) Pay court costs; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC.
WISN
Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 14-year-old girl
WEST BEND, Wis. — The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 14-year-old-girl, Abigail Taft. Taft planned to spend the night at a friend's house in West Bend and return home the following afternoon. The family hasn't had contact with the teenager since late Friday. They believe the...
wearegreenbay.com
‘You’re lucky I’m in these handcuffs’: Green Bay man facing nine charges after incident at local bar
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is looking at close to 40 years in prison stemming from an alleged incident at a bar on the city’s west side. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 46-year-old Marvin Skenandore is facing nine charges following an alleged hit-and-run incident. On October 23 around 2:15 a.m. officers were sent to a bar on West Mason Street for a reported disturbance.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin teen accused of filming underage acquaintances through peephole while hosting swim parties
POLK, Wis. (WFRV) – A 17-year-old from Wisconsin has been charged with 27 felonies stemming from allegedly taking photos and videos of underage girls through a peephole while at his residence. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the 17-year-old’s charges include exposing a child to harmful material, invasion...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man arrested for selling fentanyl, cocaine to undercover cop just months after being released from prison
WEST BEND, Wis. (WFRV) – A Milwaukee man was charged with twelve felony counts for selling cocaine and fentanyl to undercover officers just months after being released from prison. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Kerontae Pickens was charged in Washington County Circuit Court for selling the...
WBAY Green Bay
Pedestrian killed in Green Bay’s near-west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police are investigating the death of a pedestrian on the 700-block of Mather Street on the city’s near-west side. Police say a 70-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing Mather at Harrison St. at about 7 o’clock Thursday night.
