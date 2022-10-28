Dontae W. Rusch-Vareka, 24,Two Rivers, 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety on 3/9/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for two (2) years. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescription medication taken in prescribed doses; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 4) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, job search or combination; 5) Ninety (90) days in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, imposed and stayed to be imposed at the agent’s discretion and by further order of the court; 6) Provide DNA sample; 7) Pay court costs; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC.

MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO