94.3 Jack FM
Fatal Crash Under Investigation
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – An intersection on Green Bay’s west side has reopened following a deadly crash last night. Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection of W. Mason Street and Oneida Street for 12 hours while police investigated and cleaned up the area. The crash happened...
WBAY Green Bay
Pedestrian killed in Green Bay’s near-west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police are investigating the death of a pedestrian on the 700-block of Mather Street on the city’s near-west side. Police say a 70-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing Mather at Harrison St. at about 7 o’clock Thursday night.
wearegreenbay.com
Dirt bike causes $50k in damages to fresh concrete on WIS 15 in Outagamie County
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Greenville are trying to identify a driver of a dirt bike that caused substantial damage to fresh concrete on WIS 15 in Outagamie County. Authorities say that the damage occurred by Manley Road in Greenville, and estimate the cost to repair the damage...
wearegreenbay.com
WATCH: Oneida Police Department search for suspect who vandalized gas station
ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Police Department is asking for the public’s help in providing any known information about a person seen vandalizing a local gas station. In the video the person can be seen throwing a fire extinguisher at the gas station windows, breaking a window, and using the extinguisher in the parking lot.
94.3 Jack FM
Business Broken Into, Guns And Ammunition Taken
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Police in Fond du Lac are looking for a person who reportedly took multiple guns and ammunition from a store Friday night. Police are looking for a white male driving a vehicle that matches, or is similar to a light colored Pontiac Aztec.
WBAY Green Bay
Officials: Highway 54 in Town of Oneida reopened after situation ‘resolved safely’
TOWN OF ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say Highway 54 between Highway 55 and County Road Y has reopened after the ‘matter was resolved safely’ at 5:45 pm. ---THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED, THE PREVIOUS STORY IS BELOW. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s office is asking the public to...
wearegreenbay.com
Elderly man dead after being hit by car while crossing the street in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is currently investigating a deadly accident near the intersection of Mather Street and Harrison Street involving a pedestrian. According to a release sent by the Green Bay Police Department, a 70-year-old man from Green Bay was attempting to cross...
radioplusinfo.com
10-31-22 waupun woman seriously injured in rollover crash
A 31 year Waupun woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle, alcohol-related rollover crash in Fond du Lac County. She was a passenger in a vehicle that failed to negotiate a curve on Savage Road near Whooley Road in the town of Waupun Saturday evening. When emergency personnel arrived the victim was found lying next to the vehicle. She was flown by helicopter to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. The driver, a 27 year old Waupun man, was arrested for causing injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.
radioplusinfo.com
10-31-22 fdl police investigating shooting incident
No injuries were reported, nobody is in custody and police are continuing to investigate a shooting incident in Fond du Lac. Shortly before 11pm Saturday witnesses reported gunshots fired between two vehicles in the area of West Follett and North Macy Streets. The vehicles were described as a dark colored SUV and smaller light colored car. Police recovered shell casings at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
94.3 Jack FM
Fond Du Lac Police Investigate Shots Fired
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Police are investigating a shooting in the area of W. Follett St. and N. Macy St. Officers were called to the scene just before 11 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses say gun shots were fired between two vehicles. One was described as possibly a dark...
wearegreenbay.com
County Highway in Seymour begins reconstruction soon, with completion anticipated next summer
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Highway Department will be reconstructing a section of CTH VV beginning on Monday, October 31. Officials say that the section of CTH VV that will be closed is between Isaar Road and CTH Y in Seymour. The project will lower the roadway...
wearegreenbay.com
‘You’re lucky I’m in these handcuffs’: Green Bay man facing nine charges after incident at local bar
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is looking at close to 40 years in prison stemming from an alleged incident at a bar on the city’s west side. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 46-year-old Marvin Skenandore is facing nine charges following an alleged hit-and-run incident. On October 23 around 2:15 a.m. officers were sent to a bar on West Mason Street for a reported disturbance.
wearegreenbay.com
Roundabout set to close in Bellevue, WisDOT cites why
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced a short-term closure at the US 141 and Allouez Avenue roundabout in the Village of Bellevue. Officials say that crews will be repairing two failed inlets located in the inner circle of the roundabout. Failed inlets cause ‘water...
WBAY Green Bay
Shooting investigation underway in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of W. Follett St. and N. Macy St. around 10:51 p.m. Saturday. Police say witnesses saw gunfire exchanged between two vehicles. One vehicle was described as possibly a dark SUV and the other as a small, light-colored car.
Fox11online.com
Pulaski bonfire victim expected to be home for Thanksgiving
PULASKI (WLUK) -- It's been two weeks since a drum, partially filled with diesel, was rolled into a bonfire, causing it to explode, burning dozens of Pulaski area teens. Brandon Brzeczkowski has undergone multiple surgeries, and has his breathing and feeding tubes removed. His family says it's progress, but he...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Left lane reopened after crash on I-41 in Fond du Lac County
EDEN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash in Fond du Lac County on I-41 northbound. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and the left lane is now open to travelers. Crash on I-41 northbound in Fond du Lac...
wearegreenbay.com
After months of delays, new Green Bay Popeyes set to open
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After months of delays, a new Popeyes on Green Bay’s east side is set to finally open. It’s on the site of a former popular Supper Club. “It’s been a challenge and uphill battle,” said Brian Smith, the franchisee owner of the new fast-food restaurant.
travellens.co
18 Best Things to Do in Manitowoc County, WI
Manitowoc County is in the coastal section of Wisconsin, right along Lake Michigan. Because of its location, it has a lot of outdoor attractions complemented by several interesting urban areas throughout its cities and towns. Besides tourist hotspots along Lake Michigan, the county is well known for various museums, parks,...
Inmate at Green Bay Correctional Institution died following assault
A man in Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) care at Green Bay Correctional Institution has died following an assault at the institution.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Support local industries and employ thousands’: Port of Green Bay to develop state-of-the-art facility
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port of Green Bay is receiving a $10.1 million grant and has now secured a majority of the funding to develop a state-of-the-art port facility. The grant is through the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT), Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program, which will be used to transform the former Pulliam Power Plant property into a 40-acre port facility.
