GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The 34th Annual Give-A-Kid-A-Book Campaign is coming up; just in time for the holidays. The campaign kicks off in the Youth Services Department of the Brown County Central Library on Wednesday, November 2, at 9 a.m. Community Engagement Manager for the Brown County Library, Sue Lagerman, says the goal of Give-A-Kid-A-Book is to have community members donate new, unwrapped books for kids ages 0-18. Those books are then distributed to parents of low income households to give to their children.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO