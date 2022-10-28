Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
After months of delays, new Green Bay Popeyes set to open
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After months of delays, a new Popeyes on Green Bay’s east side is set to finally open. It’s on the site of a former popular Supper Club. “It’s been a challenge and uphill battle,” said Brian Smith, the franchisee owner of the new fast-food restaurant.
94.3 Jack FM
Opening Date For Hy-Vee Announced
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A new grocery store will open in Ashwaubenon soon. For months, crews have been working to transform the former Shopko store in Bay Park Square Mall into a Hy-Vee grocery store. The Ashwaubenon store will feature fresh produce, full service meat and seafood department, beer,...
visitoshkosh.com
Grand Opening of 360U Oshkosh
Husband and wife Scott and Laura Beyer along with Laura's sister Maria Stave are excited to bring 360U Mindset and Mechanics to Oshkosh! With a facility established in Appleton in 2016, 360U will expand to Oshkosh and and will provide mindset and mechanical training to both softball and baseball athletes, with a heavy focus on approach and response to adversity within any situation on and off the field!
wearegreenbay.com
Roundabout set to close in Bellevue, WisDOT cites why
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced a short-term closure at the US 141 and Allouez Avenue roundabout in the Village of Bellevue. Officials say that crews will be repairing two failed inlets located in the inner circle of the roundabout. Failed inlets cause ‘water...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Not reopening was never an option’: Bark & Brew set to return this winter
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – In what has been nearly a year since Bark & Brew had to close their doors in Suamico, the unique business has announced that it will be returning this winter. Bark & Brew shared the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday, the post has...
Fox11online.com
Pulaski bonfire victim expected to be home for Thanksgiving
PULASKI (WLUK) -- It's been two weeks since a drum, partially filled with diesel, was rolled into a bonfire, causing it to explode, burning dozens of Pulaski area teens. Brandon Brzeczkowski has undergone multiple surgeries, and has his breathing and feeding tubes removed. His family says it's progress, but he...
wearegreenbay.com
Dirt bike causes $50k in damages to fresh concrete on WIS 15 in Outagamie County
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Greenville are trying to identify a driver of a dirt bike that caused substantial damage to fresh concrete on WIS 15 in Outagamie County. Authorities say that the damage occurred by Manley Road in Greenville, and estimate the cost to repair the damage...
wearegreenbay.com
County Highway in Seymour begins reconstruction soon, with completion anticipated next summer
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Highway Department will be reconstructing a section of CTH VV beginning on Monday, October 31. Officials say that the section of CTH VV that will be closed is between Isaar Road and CTH Y in Seymour. The project will lower the roadway...
wearegreenbay.com
Famous Appleton gorilla receives mayoral recognition for spreading smiles
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’ve ever driven through Appleton, you have more than likely spotted a dancing gorilla on the corner of Richmond Street and Wisconsin Avenue. On Thursday morning, the Mayor of Appleton Jake Woodford honored the partying gorilla, who has been spreading smiles for nearly four decades, with a Certificate of Recognition.
Door County Pulse
Plans Move Forward for Fleet Farm Development
The Sturgeon Bay Common Council gave final approval Oct. 18 to amend the city’s comprehensive plan to General Commercial (C-1) in the area where Fleet Farm wants to build a new store along the west entrance to Sturgeon Bay. The amendment changes the designation of about 40 acres of...
pleasantviewrealty.com
3430 S 11th Place Sheboygan WI
Super cute, clean, bright, south side ranch on a quiet street. Tiled entry seamlessly leads to large light filled living room, then hall leads to 3 bedrooms with generous closet space. All with fresh paint and new luxurious carpeting. The bath has walk-in jetted tub/shower and lots of storage. Kitchen has a 3-door freezer-on-bottom type fridge, new micro, dishwasher, nice cabinets and a closet or pantry (you choose). Kitchen overlooks a perfectly sized yard, partially fenced, and large garage with opener. Basement has laundry hook ups, sump, ½ bath, nice workshop area, craft or rec area with large walk-in closet and another area great for future wet bar. Many conveniences in this package.
WBAY Green Bay
Officials: Highway 54 in Town of Oneida reopened after situation ‘resolved safely’
TOWN OF ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say Highway 54 between Highway 55 and County Road Y has reopened after the ‘matter was resolved safely’ at 5:45 pm. ---THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED, THE PREVIOUS STORY IS BELOW. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s office is asking the public to...
nomadlawyer.org
Sheboygan: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Sheboygan, Wisconsin
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sheboygan Wisconsin. Summer activities begin as early as Memorial Day Weekend, when marinas fill with boaters and a full boating season begins. If you’ve never been sailing before, you can take a “First Sail” class from the Sailing Education Association of Sheboygan, which will teach you the basics of boating.
greenbayphoenix.com
Radobicky Leads Green Bay at #HLXC Championships
ROCHESTER, Mich. – Green Bay cross country took part in the Horizon League Championships on Saturday morning, with the men's and women's squads showing well. Oakland hosted the event at the Oakland Cross Country Field. The men finished eighth overall and were paced by a 25th-place finish by Hunter...
94.3 Jack FM
Friends of the Brown County Library Kick Off Give-A-Kid-A-Book Campaign
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The 34th Annual Give-A-Kid-A-Book Campaign is coming up; just in time for the holidays. The campaign kicks off in the Youth Services Department of the Brown County Central Library on Wednesday, November 2, at 9 a.m. Community Engagement Manager for the Brown County Library, Sue Lagerman, says the goal of Give-A-Kid-A-Book is to have community members donate new, unwrapped books for kids ages 0-18. Those books are then distributed to parents of low income households to give to their children.
wiproud.com
Sheriff: Four still hospitalized as a result of Wisconsin bonfire incident
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office has given an update on the Pulaski Bonfire incident back on October 14. According to deputies, detectives are continuing to meet with individuals who were at the October bonfire. Additional statements and information has been obtained since the last update.
WIAA sets seedings, brackets for state volleyball tournament
(WFRV) – Beginning Thursday, the WIAA state volleyball tournament returns to the Resch Center in Green Bay, welcoming 20 girls teams and eight boys teams in pursuit of the gold ball. The WIAA released brackets and seedings for the tournament Sunday afternoon. The Division 4 girls field does not include any teams from Northeast Wisconsin. […]
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
travellens.co
18 Best Things to Do in Manitowoc County, WI
Manitowoc County is in the coastal section of Wisconsin, right along Lake Michigan. Because of its location, it has a lot of outdoor attractions complemented by several interesting urban areas throughout its cities and towns. Besides tourist hotspots along Lake Michigan, the county is well known for various museums, parks,...
