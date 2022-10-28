Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Push for greater Native American voting access could impact South Dakota race for governor
A recent court ruling that found South Dakota violated federal voting registration laws has reignited the long-standing concern over Native American ballot access as the state braces for a 2022 gubernatorial election that could hinge on Indian Country precincts. In a state with nearly 78,000 Indigenous residents, comprising 8.8% of...
sdpb.org
South Dakota Focus: Amendment D
This video is from SDPB's news program, South Dakota Focus. Medicaid is a partnership between federal and state governments that uses public funds to cover healthcare costs for people who meet certain requirements. Right now, South Dakota Medicaid covers children...pregnant people...people with disabilities...people 65 and older...and people who make 46% or less than the federal poverty line. That's an annual income of less than $13 thousand dollars for a family of four.
Black Hills Pioneer
Push to improve Native access to voting comes prior to election
A recent court ruling that found South Dakota violated federal voting registration laws has reignited the long-standing concern over Native American ballot access as the state braces for a 2022 gubernatorial election that could hinge on Indian County precincts. In a state with nearly 78,000 Indigenous residents, comprising 8.8% of...
KELOLAND TV
On food-tax repeal, Noem attempts 180-degree turn
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State lawmakers have been trying to repeal or reduce South Dakota’s sales tax on food since at least 1997 when the Legislature first started putting its records on the Internet. So where do South Dakota’s current candidates for governor stand?. Democrat Jamie Smith,...
gowatertown.net
South Dakota Democrat Party launching statewide tour
The South Dakota Democratic Party is launching a statewide tour with rallies across the state. The rallies are an opportunity for folks to hear from candidates before Election Day. Who: Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith, U.S. Senate candidate Brian Bengs, Secretary of State candidate Tom Cool, and other Democratic Candidates. Schedule...
Federal changes possible as SD voters weigh legal marijuana
IM 27, which all registered South Dakota voters will weigh in, would legalize small amounts of marijuana for people age 21 or older.
kynt1450.com
Smith Visiting Yankton
South Dakota Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Jamie Smith will be visiting Yankton on Tuesday. Smith, who is running against incumbent Governor Kristi Noem, will be at Muddy Mo’s Coffee House located at 233 Broadway Avenue from 3-4 on Tuesday. Jay Williams, the Vice Chairperson for the Yankton Democratic Party says...
sdpb.org
Political heavy hitters to stump for Noem
Some big names in politics are campaigning for Kristi Noem as the race for South Dakota governor enters the home stretch. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard will both stump for Noem Wednesday, Nov. 2. Youngkin rose in prominence within the GOP after upsetting Democrat Terry...
kvrr.com
Wrigley says North Dakota cannot require proof of citizenship to vote
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – Attorney General Drew Wrigley says the State of North Dakota cannot require proof of citizenship to participate in North Dakota elections. Wrigley’s opinion was issued Thursday following a formal request to clarify state law by Cass County States Attorney Birch Burdick. “Your inquiry arose...
sdstandardnow.com
Kristi Noem’s authoritarian regime: The governor gets her way or else, as she has shown time and time again
When dictators don’t like the rules, they change them, typically to benefit themselves, family members and close political allies. They intimidate and bully those in their way. And then get rid of them. They attack the press for asking questions when holding them accountable. And they have their hired...
newscenter1.tv
Governor Noem speaks to Rapid City residents before Election Day
RAPID CITY, S.D.– During a recent campaign stop in Rapid City at the Hotel Alex Johnson, Governor Kristi Noem spoke to residents about topics that were of the most important to them in the final 12 days before the election. COVID Vaccines and Mandates. “It’s up to every individual...
KELOLAND TV
Trump defeats Biden in South Dakota in hypothetical 2024 race, poll shows
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If there was a presidential race between Republican Donald Trump and incumbent Democrat Joe Biden in 2024, Trump would win in South Dakota, according to a new poll from KELOLAND News, Emerson College and The Hill. The poll was conducted from Oct. 19-21 from...
Flags to fly at half-staff for former South Dakota Representative
Flags at the South Dakota State Capitol will be flown at half-staff on Friday in honor of a former Representative who passed away.
brookingsradio.com
USDA announces broadband funding, including $17 million for South Dakota
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced $759 million in grants and loans to enable rural communities to access high-speed internet. It’s part of the broader $65 billion push for high-speed connectivity from last year’s infrastructure law. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and White House senior adviser Mitch Landrieu...
Kearney Hub
Wyoming school chief holds event on 'sexualization of children'; teachers are livid
A woman sitting in the back of the room at the state superintendent’s conference on Tuesday raised her hand and announced to the crowd that she had quit teaching a year ago. “It’s because of this,” the woman said, gesturing to the audience. With just a couple...
KELOLAND TV
Record fish caught in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
“Super weed” found in three more North Dakota counties
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An invasive and destructive weed species threatening North Dakota agriculture has been found in three more counties. That raises the total to 19 counties in North Dakota where the so-called “super weed,” also known as Palmer amaranth, has been found since it was first identified in the state four years ago, […]
KELOLAND TV
Big Powerball pot sparking interest in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A big Powerball jackpot is slated for Saturday. Lottery officials said the big jackpot of $825 million is stirring some excitement in South Dakota. Individuals are buying tickets but groups will also be pooling money to buy multiple tickets. “While we don’t have exact...
gowatertown.net
South Dakota harvest ahead of schedule; yields down due to drought
(UNDATED)–South Dakota farmers had harvested 64% of their corn and 93% of their soybeans as of Sunday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That puts the 2022 harvest well ahead of the five-year average for those crops. However, Brian Top, a farmer and South Dakota agriculture consultant, said the harvest is only ahead because of the drought.
Millions available for homeowners and renters in South Dakota
Photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Did you know that millions of dollars are available to help many residents pay rent or mortgage for your home in South Dakota? For example, the South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA) has been awarded $10 million for families and residents in South Dakota.
