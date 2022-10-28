ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wbrc.com

Group of robbers targeting Hispanic victims in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are currently looking for a group of robbers targeting Hispanic victims. Police noticed a spike in these cases at the start of October and more victims are slowly coming forward. There are now 41 different victims just this month and investigators say many of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man shot inside Birmingham barbershop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say shots were fired into Broom’s Barber & Style Shop on Friday afternoon, Oct. 28. It occurred in the 500 block of Arkadelphia Road and 6th Avenue West around 2 p.m. Police say a man was shot at the barbershop and later showed...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

What happened to Joe Nathan James Jr. during Alabama execution? Doctors at autopsy disagree

Standing in a room in north Birmingham, Dr. Boris Datnow prepared to find out what happened to a man recently executed by the state of Alabama. Everyone knew how it ended, but Datnow was set to do a second and private autopsy to shed light on what happened to the man just before he died, what his body looked like immediately after, and if there were any physical signs of contributing causes of death.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Birmingham Police say armed robbers targeting Hispanic community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is witnessing an alarming trend of robberies targeting the Hispanic community. BPD admits they are facing an uphill battle with a language barrier and a history of distrust in the Hispanic community, and that’s why they are taking to the airwaves to get the word out. Truman […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Birmingham On Demand rideshare program is expanding into 19 eastern neighborhoods [List & Map]

The popular Birmingham On Demand rideshare program is preparing to expand into 19 neighborhoods near and east of the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. “Three years ago the City of Birmingham in partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham took the bold step of piloting the introduction of on demand microtransit to shift the paradigm of what public transportation could look like for our citizens,” Birmingham District 5 City Councilor Darrell O’Quinn told Bham Now.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama men charged with stealing military night vision scopes worth more than $500,000

Two civilian employees at the Anniston Army Depot (ANAD) have been charged with conspiracy to steal property of the United States, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Department of Defense Criminal Investigative Service Special Agent in Charge Cynthia Bruce, Defense Logistics Agency Office of the Inspector General Assistant Deputy Inspector General Ronald Wesley, and United States Army Criminal Investigation Division Acting Special Agent in Charge D. Todd Outlaw.
ANNISTON, AL
Shelby Reporter

Olympic Gold Medalist Vonetta Flowers speaks at Dr. Wilson Fallin Jr. lecture series

MONTEVALLO – On Feb. 19, 2002, in Salt Lake City, Utah, a 26-year-old Black woman from Bessemer, Alabama, made history. Vonetta Flowers, along with her teammate Jill Bakken, became the first U.S. women’s bobsled team to compete in the Olympics, the first to win a gold medal and Flowers became the first person of African descent—male or female—to ever win a gold medal in the Winter Olympics.
BESSEMER, AL
wvtm13.com

Family of Megan Montgomery focuses on domestic violence awareness and prevention

HOMEWOOD, Ala. — A Central Alabama family is making it their life's work to prevent other families in the area from losing loved ones to domestic violence. December 1 will mark three years since Megan Montgomery was found shot to death on the campus of Mountain Brook High School. Her estranged husband pleaded guilty to the intentional murder of his wife.
Bham Now

6 fair trade retailers in Birmingham you should check out

Did you know October is fair trade month? Shopping at fair trade stores is a great way to engage in the community and support local businesses. We’re celebrating by highlighting some of our favorite shops here in The Magic City. What is fair trade?. The idea behind fair trade...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
jeffcosheriffal.com

Homicide Investigation at Fairfield Hotel

On Saturday October 29, 2022, at 5:31pm Jefferson County Deputies were dispatched to investigate a shooting at a hotel on Kelco Place in Fairfield. Deputies arrived and found a 30-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses report that the woman argued with a man and tried to get away from him when he pulled a gun and shot her. The man was later identified as 38-year-old Cortney Dion Price. After shooting the victim, Price then fled on foot. The victim was treated for her wounds, but she did not survive.
FAIRFIELD, AL
wbrc.com

Fire at Birmingham Burger King under investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a fire at a Burger King at 801 3rd Avenue West. Authorities say flames were coming from the roof when they arrived on the scene. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. No injuries...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
