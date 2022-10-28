Read full article on original website
The night many in Alabama believed the world was ending
In reality, the cloud was the result of several forest fires in the area, according to news reports at the time. However, many in the area believed it was the end of the world.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man charged in crime rampage in Fairfield that left 2 dead
FAIRFIELD, Ala. — A Birmingham man is in jail, accused of a series of crimes that resulted in two deaths in just over an hour's time Saturday. The rampage first began after deputies were called about a shooting at a hotel on Kelco Place in Fairfield just after 5:30 p.m.
wbrc.com
Group of robbers targeting Hispanic victims in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are currently looking for a group of robbers targeting Hispanic victims. Police noticed a spike in these cases at the start of October and more victims are slowly coming forward. There are now 41 different victims just this month and investigators say many of...
Man Arrested With Gun at Protest Over Conservative Speaker’s Talk at University of Alabama
A man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly brought a gun to a protest over a talk held by conservative firebrand Matt Walsh at the University of Alabama. Walsh is a right-wing commentator, author and podcast host and was in Tuscaloosa Thursday as part of his 'What is a Woman?' Young America's Foundation Campus Tour.
wbrc.com
Man shot inside Birmingham barbershop
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say shots were fired into Broom’s Barber & Style Shop on Friday afternoon, Oct. 28. It occurred in the 500 block of Arkadelphia Road and 6th Avenue West around 2 p.m. Police say a man was shot at the barbershop and later showed...
Birmingham’s Real Time Crime Center is Adding Additional New Technology to Stay ‘One Step Ahead’ of Criminals
The real-time crime center in Birmingham, AL is adding new technology after the one-year anniversary to stay “one step ahead of criminals,” according to the police chief. Find out what technology is already being used in this article.
birminghamtimes.com
Dr. Shelley Stewart, Radio and Business Legend, Honored with Birmingham’s Top Award
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin on Friday presented Civil Rights leader, veteran radio broadcaster and advertising executive Dr. Shelley Stewart with the “Putting People First” award, one of the city’s top honors. The presentation at Boutwell Auditorium in downtown came during the annual AWAKEN event which celebrates the...
It’s long past time for Birmingham Water Works to get smart or flushed
This is an opinion column. Birmingham Water Works Board member Dr. George Munchus is fond of saying water systems, no matter their size, have four jobs: repair leaks and replace aging infrastructure, oversee billing and collections, navigate litigation, and manage people. Just four jobs. Like a table with a faulty...
What happened to Joe Nathan James Jr. during Alabama execution? Doctors at autopsy disagree
Standing in a room in north Birmingham, Dr. Boris Datnow prepared to find out what happened to a man recently executed by the state of Alabama. Everyone knew how it ended, but Datnow was set to do a second and private autopsy to shed light on what happened to the man just before he died, what his body looked like immediately after, and if there were any physical signs of contributing causes of death.
Birmingham Police say armed robbers targeting Hispanic community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is witnessing an alarming trend of robberies targeting the Hispanic community. BPD admits they are facing an uphill battle with a language barrier and a history of distrust in the Hispanic community, and that’s why they are taking to the airwaves to get the word out. Truman […]
Alabama constitution still includes slavery, poll taxes, and segregated schools. Now is our chance to update.
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Ryan Hankins. “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.” This is the title of the second-longest-running Off-Broadway musical (according to Wikipedia, at least). The phrase also seems to summarize...
wvtm13.com
2 injured in shooting before their car crashes into VA building in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are looking for the person who shot two men in a car early Sunday morning. Their car then crashed into the Birmingham VA Medical Center at 700 19th Street South just after 2 a.m. Police said one of the men who was shot had...
Bham Now
Birmingham On Demand rideshare program is expanding into 19 eastern neighborhoods [List & Map]
The popular Birmingham On Demand rideshare program is preparing to expand into 19 neighborhoods near and east of the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. “Three years ago the City of Birmingham in partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham took the bold step of piloting the introduction of on demand microtransit to shift the paradigm of what public transportation could look like for our citizens,” Birmingham District 5 City Councilor Darrell O’Quinn told Bham Now.
Alabama men charged with stealing military night vision scopes worth more than $500,000
Two civilian employees at the Anniston Army Depot (ANAD) have been charged with conspiracy to steal property of the United States, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Department of Defense Criminal Investigative Service Special Agent in Charge Cynthia Bruce, Defense Logistics Agency Office of the Inspector General Assistant Deputy Inspector General Ronald Wesley, and United States Army Criminal Investigation Division Acting Special Agent in Charge D. Todd Outlaw.
Shelby Reporter
Olympic Gold Medalist Vonetta Flowers speaks at Dr. Wilson Fallin Jr. lecture series
MONTEVALLO – On Feb. 19, 2002, in Salt Lake City, Utah, a 26-year-old Black woman from Bessemer, Alabama, made history. Vonetta Flowers, along with her teammate Jill Bakken, became the first U.S. women’s bobsled team to compete in the Olympics, the first to win a gold medal and Flowers became the first person of African descent—male or female—to ever win a gold medal in the Winter Olympics.
wvtm13.com
Family of Megan Montgomery focuses on domestic violence awareness and prevention
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — A Central Alabama family is making it their life's work to prevent other families in the area from losing loved ones to domestic violence. December 1 will mark three years since Megan Montgomery was found shot to death on the campus of Mountain Brook High School. Her estranged husband pleaded guilty to the intentional murder of his wife.
Bham Now
6 fair trade retailers in Birmingham you should check out
Did you know October is fair trade month? Shopping at fair trade stores is a great way to engage in the community and support local businesses. We’re celebrating by highlighting some of our favorite shops here in The Magic City. What is fair trade?. The idea behind fair trade...
jeffcosheriffal.com
Homicide Investigation at Fairfield Hotel
On Saturday October 29, 2022, at 5:31pm Jefferson County Deputies were dispatched to investigate a shooting at a hotel on Kelco Place in Fairfield. Deputies arrived and found a 30-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses report that the woman argued with a man and tried to get away from him when he pulled a gun and shot her. The man was later identified as 38-year-old Cortney Dion Price. After shooting the victim, Price then fled on foot. The victim was treated for her wounds, but she did not survive.
wbrc.com
Fire at Birmingham Burger King under investigation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a fire at a Burger King at 801 3rd Avenue West. Authorities say flames were coming from the roof when they arrived on the scene. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. No injuries...
81st annual Magic City Classic parade: How to watch live, what to know if you go
It’s gameday. The 81st edition of the Magic City Classic is finally here. This afternoon at 2:30 p.m. the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs and the Alabama State University Hornets will face off in their historic gridiron rivalry at Birmingham’s Legion Field. The Magic City Classic Parade kicked off...
