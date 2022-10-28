ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
daystech.org

Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss

U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped shares elbow their well beyond per week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced greater than 800 factors, or 2.6%, to a two-month excessive, because it additionally notched a fourth-straight week of beneficial properties and its finest week of the 12 months. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The strikes got here at the same time as Treasury yields climbed again above 4%.
Benzinga

US Stock Futures Down Following Friday's Rally; Crude Oil Edges Lower

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Monday after recording sharp gains in the previous session. The Dow Jones jumped more than 800 points, while the Nasdaq added over 300 points on Friday. The Dow Jones recorded gains for the fourth week in a row, adding around 5.7% last week.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

US stocks lose ground, still headed for big monthly gains

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Monday, but with one day left in October major indexes are still headed for big gains for the month. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% as of 10:13 a.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is on track to notch its first monthly gain since July following two straight monthly losses.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Asian markets higher ahead of Fed rates decision

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets mostly rose Monday ahead of what is expected to be a Federal Reserve decision this week to raise interest rates again amid investor hopes the U.S. central bank will scale back plans for more increases. Tokyo, Sydney and Seoul advanced while...
CNBC

Apple chipmaker TSMC reportedly considers Japan expansion as China tensions continue

Computer chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is weighing a potential expansion in Japan, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Global leaders have voiced concern about Taiwan's continued independence from China. TSMC isn't the only tech manufacturer shifting production to areas that may feel a less direct influence from China.
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally wobbles as Fed hike draws near

SINGAPORE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Asian stock markets wobbled higher on Monday as hopes waned that the U.S. Federal Reserve might take a less aggressive approach on rate hikes, while wheat leapt on Russia's withdrawal from a pact allowing Ukrainian grain to transit the Black Sea. MSCI's broadest index of...
US News and World Report

Wall Street Opens Lower as Investors Await Fed Signal

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday, capping a month dominated by mixed earnings reports and expectations of the U.S. Federal Reserve toning down its hawkish stance on inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 107.53 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 32,754.27. The S&P 500...
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as speculation on Fed easing ebbs

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after data showed underlying inflation pressures remain elevated and suggested to the bond market that the Federal Reserve will move forward with its aggressive interest rate hiking campaign. The personal consumption expenditures price index rose 6.2% in the...
ValueWalk

Energy Stocks Lead As Technology Stocks Falter

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Fed’s favorite inflation indicator is the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) index. The Commerce Department on Friday announced that the PCE is running at an annual pace of 6.1% through September, which is unchanged from the August annual pace.
Reuters

BOJ increases bond buying, yields fall sharply

TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said it would increase the amount of bonds it was planning to buy in the day's operations on Wednesday, in its latest efforts to curb a recent surge in yields.
Reuters

Hopeful U.S. stock rally set for date with Federal Reserve reality

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A bounce in U.S. stocks that has defied a barrage of major earnings disappointments faces a key test in the coming week, when the Federal Reserve's next meeting could shed light on how long it will stick to the aggressive monetary policies that have crippled asset prices in 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy