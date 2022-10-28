Read full article on original website
msn.com
The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’
Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. There’s talk of a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve as interest rates rise quickly and stocks keep falling. Both may continue. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,”...
Chinese leader Xi Jinping's power grab fueled a $6 trillion stock selloff and the yuan's decline. These 4 charts capture the market meltdown.
China's President Xi Jinping has tightened his grip on power — and that has rocked markets. Investors dumped Chinese stocks in a $6 trillion blowout as Xi shut reformers out of decision making. These 4 charts show how deep the meltdown in China-linked assets went last week. China's leader...
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures On Backseat As Fresh Trading Week Starts With Spotlight On Fed Decision — Apple, Tesla, Brazilian Stocks In Focus
Trading in the major U.S. index futures is pointing to a negative opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as rate fears return. Whatever Monday’s session brings, the three major averages are on track to end October with strong gains. U.S. Indices' Performance In Week Ended Oct. 28. Index...
daystech.org
Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss
U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped shares elbow their well beyond per week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced greater than 800 factors, or 2.6%, to a two-month excessive, because it additionally notched a fourth-straight week of beneficial properties and its finest week of the 12 months. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The strikes got here at the same time as Treasury yields climbed again above 4%.
Benzinga
US Stock Futures Down Following Friday's Rally; Crude Oil Edges Lower
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Monday after recording sharp gains in the previous session. The Dow Jones jumped more than 800 points, while the Nasdaq added over 300 points on Friday. The Dow Jones recorded gains for the fourth week in a row, adding around 5.7% last week.
‘The economy will crumble’: Another billionaire investor calls on the Fed to pull back its interest rate hikes
Barry Sternlicht is the latest billionaire to criticize the Federal Reserve over its string of interest rate hikes, saying “the economy will crumble” if rates aren’t lowered. The CEO of investment firm Starwood Capital Group said Tuesday on CNBC’s Squawk Box that the Fed should pause after...
Wasn't There A Historic Bloodbath In China, Hong Kong Markets On Monday? Chinese State Media Barely Acknowledges It
Stocks across mainland China, as well as Hong Kong, plunged on Monday as expectations regarding the continuation of key policies like Covid Zero intensified following President Xi Jinping’s historic consolidation of power. Chinese stocks plunged by the most since 2008 in Hong Kong — but if you get your...
US stocks lose ground, still headed for big monthly gains
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Monday, but with one day left in October major indexes are still headed for big gains for the month. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% as of 10:13 a.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is on track to notch its first monthly gain since July following two straight monthly losses.
Stock Futures Slide on Monday With the Dow on Track for Best Month Since 1976
Stock futures were lower early on Monday morning ahead of the final day of October, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average poised to clinch its best month in decades. S&P 500 futures were 0.5% lower, while Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.6%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures shed 150 points, or nearly 0.5%.
Asian markets higher ahead of Fed rates decision
BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets mostly rose Monday ahead of what is expected to be a Federal Reserve decision this week to raise interest rates again amid investor hopes the U.S. central bank will scale back plans for more increases. Tokyo, Sydney and Seoul advanced while...
kitco.com
Egypt to move away from U.S. dollar fixation with its new currency indicator that includes gold
(Kitco News) Egypt wants to be free of the idea that the Egyptian pound should be pegged to the U.S. dollar, according to the new central bank governor. And the central bank is already working on a new currency indicator that will include a set of other currencies and gold.
CNBC
Apple chipmaker TSMC reportedly considers Japan expansion as China tensions continue
Computer chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is weighing a potential expansion in Japan, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Global leaders have voiced concern about Taiwan's continued independence from China. TSMC isn't the only tech manufacturer shifting production to areas that may feel a less direct influence from China.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally wobbles as Fed hike draws near
SINGAPORE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Asian stock markets wobbled higher on Monday as hopes waned that the U.S. Federal Reserve might take a less aggressive approach on rate hikes, while wheat leapt on Russia's withdrawal from a pact allowing Ukrainian grain to transit the Black Sea. MSCI's broadest index of...
US News and World Report
Wall Street Opens Lower as Investors Await Fed Signal
(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday, capping a month dominated by mixed earnings reports and expectations of the U.S. Federal Reserve toning down its hawkish stance on inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 107.53 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 32,754.27. The S&P 500...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as speculation on Fed easing ebbs
NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after data showed underlying inflation pressures remain elevated and suggested to the bond market that the Federal Reserve will move forward with its aggressive interest rate hiking campaign. The personal consumption expenditures price index rose 6.2% in the...
ValueWalk
Energy Stocks Lead As Technology Stocks Falter
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Fed’s favorite inflation indicator is the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) index. The Commerce Department on Friday announced that the PCE is running at an annual pace of 6.1% through September, which is unchanged from the August annual pace.
kitco.com
Russia accuses West of stealing reserves, Bank of Canada surprise, and is Bitcoin safe haven again?
(Kitco News) Gold is now well anchored around the $1,650 level ahead of the big Federal Reserve meeting next week. Markets have already priced in another 75-basis-point rate hike, which would be the Fed's fourth in a row. But the real focus will be on any talk of a slowdown when it comes to rate hikes. Here's a look at Kitco's top three stories of the week:
BOJ increases bond buying, yields fall sharply
TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said it would increase the amount of bonds it was planning to buy in the day's operations on Wednesday, in its latest efforts to curb a recent surge in yields.
Alibaba, Meituan, Nio Jump: Hang Seng Looks Past Weak China Factory Data To Focus On Fed Policy
Hong Kong shares opened in the green on Monday, with the benchmark Hang Seng rising 0.63%, as investors and traders shrugged off a contraction in China’s factory activity while focussing more on the possibility of the U.S. Federal Reserve adopting a less aggressive stance going ahead. Hong Kong Stocks...
Hopeful U.S. stock rally set for date with Federal Reserve reality
NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A bounce in U.S. stocks that has defied a barrage of major earnings disappointments faces a key test in the coming week, when the Federal Reserve's next meeting could shed light on how long it will stick to the aggressive monetary policies that have crippled asset prices in 2022.
