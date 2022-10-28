Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DBMM) Running as Company Meets Requirements to Trade in US and Short Covering Rally Intensifies

Wialan Technologies, Inc., (OTCMKTS: WLAN) was up over 20% on Friday after the Company announced it has engaged former for T- Mobile engineer Tony R. McDowell as a special adviser. WLAN also acquired the exclusive license to build and sell a patented street light fixture that can host micro wireless devices, including cellular small cells for cellular operators, to significantly improve internet reception and connectivity from the reach of each street light pole.

2 DAYS AGO