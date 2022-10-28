The People We Hate at the Wedding follows dysfunctional American siblings Alice (Kristen Bell) and Paul (Ben Platt) along with their ever-optimistic mom Donna (Allison Janney), who are invited to the British wedding of their estranged half-sister Eloise (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) as a chance for them to reconnect as – more or less – adults, and learn to love each other like they once did. Startattle.com – The People We Hate at the Wedding 2022.

3 HOURS AGO