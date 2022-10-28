Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Mystery Mansion Dinner Theatre collabs with Chandler’s BlackSheep for Halloween dinner show
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Mystery Mansion Dinner Theatre and Chandler’s BlackSheep Wine Bar and Merchant team up to bring a Halloween dine-in show to the Valley. The dinner theatre has been operating in the Valley for over 35 years, and restaurant BlackSheep is collaborating on the event to bring something unique and fun for families looking for a little thrill this holiday season. The dinner theatre event will be held on Monday, Oct. 31, and will include a three-course meal and cocktail drink.
thepoloparty.com
Shop Your Way Through Upcoming Scottsdale Polo Event
The Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships Presented by Talking Stick Resort are the perfect excuse to dress your best, make the event your own runway, and even do some shopping. High Society Resale Boutique. High Society Resale Boutique. High Society will ensure all your fashion needs are met – before and...
AZFamily
Scary good freebies and deals to enjoy on Halloween!
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Halloween is almost here, and with it comes an amazing list of freebies you and your family can enjoy on the holiday. Halloween-related offers you can find at nearby restaurant chains:. 7-Eleven: Offering 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members a buy one, get one free deal...
KGUN 9
Friendly competition as neighbors in Mesa turn their homes into a haunted house
MESA, AZ — There’s a neighborhood in east Mesa where the Halloween decorations are scary and elaborate but the neighbors who put them up are the furthest thing from frightening. When Alan Blume moved to the neighborhood of Santa Rita Ranch a few years ago, he made a...
West Valley View
Goodyear brewery medals at the Great American Beer Festival
The Saddle Mountain Brewing Company recently brewed its way to a fifth Great American Beer Festival medal in six years, with its now-iconic Scottish-style ale Taildragger Clan-Destine. Having earned the bronze medal back on Oct. 8, Taildragger Clan-Destine has proved itself yet again to be one of the most consistent...
travelawaits.com
12 Amazing Things To Do In Scottsdale For The Whole Family
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Scottsdale’s reputation as a chic city filled with high-end shops and restaurants doesn’t mean families will not have a fantastic vacation here. The city offers so many activities that are fun for adults while entertaining kids of all ages. From parks to sports to museums, Scottsdale has a bit of everything. Here are many of the reasons why you should schedule your next family vacation in Scottsdale.
kjzz.org
Chandler to officially allow fireworks on Diwali
The city of Chandler will now formally recognize Diwali, the five day Festival of Lights, as a time when people can sell and use permissible fireworks. The city will allow vendors to sell fireworks two days before the festival until the third day of the celebration. People will then be able to launch these fireworks on the second and third days of Diwali, which is celebrated sometime between mid-October and mid-November.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona family goes all out with Halloween decorations to raise money for a good cause
A Phoenix-area family is celebrating Halloween in a big way, literally. It's all for a great cause to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. FOX 10's Anita Roman has more.
Phoenix New Times
Metro Phoenix's Nine Best Things to Do This Weekend
It won’t be hard to scare up something to do this weekend in metro Phoenix. There are an abundance of Halloween and Day of the Dead events happening, as well as a new anime convention and the chance to watch YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul get punched in the face. Our...
azbigmedia.com
3 best Metro Phoenix neighborhoods to own a condo
Phoenix continues to be one of the most popular destinations in America to move to and more people migrating to the Valley means more people looking to buy a new home. The discussion of the Phoenix real estate market has mostly been focused on single-family homes, but as Phoenix joins the ranks of other major metropolitan areas condominiums are becoming a more prevalent option for home buyers, many of whom already live the Condo lifestyle in their present City. The best Condominiums are highly convenient places to live. Typically having secure parking, very well-equipped private gyms, pools, and even full sports courts. They are located in exciting neighborhoods where people are a short walk, from fine dining, shopping, entertainment, and the best public amenities. While single-family homes remain the most popular form of real estate in the Valley some residents have also embraced high-end condos as a compelling option to downsize and embrace an often energetic, fun, and highly convenient lock-and-leave lifestyle. Here are the best Metro Phoenix neighborhoods for prospective condo owners.
'World’s biggest bounce park' arrives at Salt River Fields
FunBox is set to open the “World’s biggest bounce park” October 29 at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Arizona. The outdoor attraction is 25,000 square feet of “continuous jumping zones.”
azbigmedia.com
2 Metro Phoenix cities among Top 20 best cities for families
Not much has changed when it comes to what families see as essential to raising children: safe communities, good education, affordable housing and a thriving community. What has changed is the relationship between families and places. Freed from the tight-knit relationship between jobs and the location, many families have found that working from home has allowed them to view the two separately, widening the pool of choices in terms of places to live. Heading into 2023, what are the best cities for families?
This Restaurant Serves The Best Pie In All Of Arizona
Tasting Table compiled a list of places to get the best pie in each state.
AZFamily
House fire in midtown Phoenix leaves four people without a home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Four people were forced out of their home after their house caught fire Friday night in midtown Phoenix. A spokesman with the Phoenix Fire Department said they received a 911 call around 9:21 p.m. reporting a house near 13th Street and Almeria Road. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the back patio of the home.
KTAR.com
3 Valley cities rank among top 10 best places in US for Halloween
PHOENIX — Three Arizona cities ranked among the top 10 best places in the nation for Halloween in 2022, according to a finance technology company website. Gilbert (No. 3), Chandler (No. 7) and Peoria (No. 10) all placed among SmartAsset’s best places to celebrate the holiday for family friendliness, safety and weather.
AZFamily
Video shows shootout outside of Halloween party at Tempe Airbnb
The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its east Valley shelter due to a potential disease outbreak among its dogs. Goblin Valley might have the spookiest name for a state park, but don’t let it scare you away!. Teacher encouraging kids through the Cardinals.
Police investigation in Mesa neighborhood near Broadway and Almas School roads
At about 3 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the area of Broadway and Alma School roads for an unknown situation.
East Valley Tribune
Gilbert Public Schools is hosting a job fair
It’s hard finding good help these days. Just ask Gilbert Public Schools – or any other Valley district, for that matter. With numerous positions of all kinds vacant, GPS has high hopes for its job fair 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Highland High School, 4301 E. Guadalupe Road.
AZFamily
Man makes it his mission to turn his brother into a movie star
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Luke Johnson is on a mission to help his brother and best friend, who has Down syndrome, become a movie star. And he’s asking for help. While Luke is a TV producer living in Utah, he grew up in Gilbert where his parents and brother, David, still live. He says David has always been there for him, even helping Luke on a path to sobriety after years of substance abuse.
KOLD-TV
Country music superstar Shania Twain coming to Arizona next year
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Country music superstar Shania Twain is coming to Arizona in 2023. Twain revealed Friday that her Queen of Me Tour will roll into Phoenix next year. She will perform at the Ak-Chin Pavilion on Tuesday, May 30. Tickets can be purchased HERE. The tour...
