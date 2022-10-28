ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: Iowa's best grocery store bagger

URBANDALE, Iowa — Iowa's best of the best baggers competed head to head in 1989. Six baggers competed that year. They were judged on how quickly the items were bagged, how many bags were used and their appearance. Judges say it was a close call, but the top bag...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Paul Pate and Joel Miller face off in Iowa's Secretary of State race

The Iowa Secretary of State oversees all statewide elections, and this year that office is on the ballot. Republican incumbent Paul Pate faces challenger Democrat Joel Miller. Pate has served as Iowa's secretary of State since 2015. "We need to have confidence in our elections, and I want to continue...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Drought costs farmers and consumers in Iowa

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The water levels are extremely low, and that's not good for soybean farmers. This water ultimately flows into the Mississippi River, and that's having an impact on farmers. Past weather conditions are slowing down that very important maritime transportation system. This drought is severe...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Cloudier Sunday before changes next week

DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Headlines:. Benign weather continues across central Iowa in this final weekend of October. A system approaching from the south will spread some clouds over the state tonight into Sunday, but no more moisture than that. The extra clouds will keep temps from falling too much tonight or warming a ton Sunday afternoon. Expect low-to-mid-60s for highs Sunday. Trick-or-treaters heading out Sunday or Monday evening will get temperatures cooling from the 60s to the 50s.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Unseasonable warmth returns this week

DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. As promised, most Iowans have spent Sunday under some broken cloud cover, with 60° temps. These clouds are the edge of a low-pressure system centered down near St. Louis that's travelling by to our southeast. Once this low moves farther along tonight, our clouds should steadily depart from northwest to southeast by Monday morning. Sunshine will start off the new work week and persist for a few days. Temperatures will climb into the 60s again tomorrow, then the 70s by Tuesday.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy