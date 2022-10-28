Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Iowa's best grocery store bagger
URBANDALE, Iowa — Iowa's best of the best baggers competed head to head in 1989. Six baggers competed that year. They were judged on how quickly the items were bagged, how many bags were used and their appearance. Judges say it was a close call, but the top bag...
KCCI.com
Paul Pate and Joel Miller face off in Iowa's Secretary of State race
The Iowa Secretary of State oversees all statewide elections, and this year that office is on the ballot. Republican incumbent Paul Pate faces challenger Democrat Joel Miller. Pate has served as Iowa's secretary of State since 2015. "We need to have confidence in our elections, and I want to continue...
KCCI.com
Iowa Poll: 80% support abortion rights if woman's life is in danger
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa Poll shows more than 80% of Iowans support the right to an abortion if the woman's life is in danger or in cases of rape or incest. But when asked if abortion should be banned once a fetal heartbeat is detected, 45% of those polled said yes.
KCCI.com
Drought costs farmers and consumers in Iowa
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The water levels are extremely low, and that's not good for soybean farmers. This water ultimately flows into the Mississippi River, and that's having an impact on farmers. Past weather conditions are slowing down that very important maritime transportation system. This drought is severe...
KCCI.com
Voters in eight Iowa counties will weigh in on essential EMS funding tax levy
Iowa — Across the state of Iowa, there's no guarantee an ambulance will show up when someone dials 911. Some Iowans are dialing 911 only to realize that in the moment they're waiting for critical care they, or their family members, need. A number of Iowa EMS departments have...
KCCI.com
Florida deputies capture 10-foot boa constrictor in resident's garage
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — It is quite unusual to find a 10-foot boa constrictor in your garage. That, however, was the story for one family in St. Lucie County, Florida. Deputies responded to a home after receiving an animal complaint. "They didn’t know it was a snake, all...
KCCI.com
Cloudier Sunday before changes next week
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Headlines:. Benign weather continues across central Iowa in this final weekend of October. A system approaching from the south will spread some clouds over the state tonight into Sunday, but no more moisture than that. The extra clouds will keep temps from falling too much tonight or warming a ton Sunday afternoon. Expect low-to-mid-60s for highs Sunday. Trick-or-treaters heading out Sunday or Monday evening will get temperatures cooling from the 60s to the 50s.
KCCI.com
Unseasonable warmth returns this week
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. As promised, most Iowans have spent Sunday under some broken cloud cover, with 60° temps. These clouds are the edge of a low-pressure system centered down near St. Louis that's travelling by to our southeast. Once this low moves farther along tonight, our clouds should steadily depart from northwest to southeast by Monday morning. Sunshine will start off the new work week and persist for a few days. Temperatures will climb into the 60s again tomorrow, then the 70s by Tuesday.
