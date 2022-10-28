ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morton, WA

Timberwolves Sweep Cardinals in Regular Season Finale

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RNws7_0ipkHTRw00
Josh Kirshenbaum / josh@chronline.com

In its final home game of the regular season, though the Morton-White Pass volleyball team didn’t need to win it to improve any seeding, coming out victorious against Winlock felt sweet in a straight-sets sweep Thursday night, 25-21, 25-15, 25-13.

Emarey Hampton led the way on the outside with nine kills, and Kelly Pakar added two kills and five aces for the Timberwolves. Maddie Clevenger had five kills and a block, Kenzee Mays dished out six assists, and Chloe Kelly had 12 assists and seven kills from the setter spot.

“I’m really glad we ended on a strong note,” T-Wolves coach Tammy Kelly said. “We let them come back a little in game one but held them off.”

The Timberwolves take on Ocosta in the first round of districts on Saturday as the Central 2B’s sixth-seed in Toutle Lake.

Comments / 0

Related
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Thunderbirds Run All Over Wolves in Pioneer Bowl Win

TUM — Luke Reid 26-yard pick-six, PAT failed. TUM — Carlos Matheney 1-yard run, two-point good. Rushing: BH — N/A; TUM — Matheney 18/148/4TDs, Cole 12/119/TD. Earning yet another win in the yearly series, the Tumwater football team piled up 431 rushing yards in a 58-7 win over Black Hills in the Pioneer Bowl Friday night at Tumwater District Stadium.
TUMWATER, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Morton School District to Rename Baseball Field After Former Teacher and Coach Jim Johnson

The Morton School Board approved a proposal to rename the high school baseball field after former Morton teacher and coach Jim Johnson on Monday. Morton Schools Athletic Director Lee Metcalf and East County Journal Sports Editor Chris Johnson made the request to the Morton School District on Sept. 13. The district then put out a call for public comment ahead of the school board’s regular Oct. 24 meeting.
MORTON, WA
Chronicle

Weyerhaeuser Woodworkers Strike Ends; Union Agrees to Contract by 55%

After a 46-day strike, hundreds of Weyerhaeuser woodworkers across Oregon and Washington — including in Longview — have reached a four-year union contract with the Seattle-based timber company. The agreement passed by about 55% Thursday night, said Brandon Bryant, the district business representative for the International Association of...
LONGVIEW, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

South Hill bagel shop burglarized early Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — A South Hill bagel shop was burglarized early Friday morning. A post from Hidden Bagel, which shares a space with the Scoop on 25th Ave, says someone broke in around 4:15 a.m.   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by Hidden Bagel Co. (@hiddenbagelco) An employee confirmed no one was in the store when the...
SPOKANE, WA
kptv.com

2 accused after Portland hiker and dog found dead in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two people are being referred on manslaughter and animal cruelty charges following the death of a Lewis County hiker and his dog. The body of Aron Christensen, 49, of Portland, was found Aug. 20 on the 101 trail approximately 3 to 4 miles from Walupt Lake in eastern Lewis County.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Lewis County coroner rules hiker's death as homicide

LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. - The Lewis County Coroner's Office has ruled the death of a hiker, whose body was found on a trail over the summer, as a homicide. On Wednesday, the coroner said Aron Christensen's cause of death was from a gunshot wound in the chest and the manner was a homicide.
Chronicle

Investigation Underway After Train Strikes Vehicle in Napavine

No injuries were reported in a crash between a passenger vehicle and an Amtrak train at the Washington Street train crossing in Napavine on Thursday. The passenger car was reportedly crossing the train tracks when a southbound train traveling 63 miles per hour struck the front passenger’s side corner of the vehicle, causing it to spin, according to Lewis County Fire District 5 Chief Dan Mahoney.
NAPAVINE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Missing woman found dead in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — A 52-year-old woman who was previously reported missing was found dead, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Jenna Marie Kelly Allred was reported missing Thursday after texting her boyfriend and saying that she was going for a walk. She never returned. Her car...
MASON COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Kids with medical needs get Halloween visit from Reverse Trick-or-Treaters

BREMERTON, Wash. - Some special kids in Bremerton and Gig Harbor got a visit from "Reverse Trick-or- Treaters" who brought Halloween fun right to their doorsteps. The Kitsap Friends of Children's Guild visits kids who have cancer and other medical needs. Saturday the ghoulishly fun group brought the fun and laughter to 11-year-old Azrael's house in Bremerton.
BREMERTON, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
3K+
Followers
351
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy