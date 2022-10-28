Timberwolves Sweep Cardinals in Regular Season Finale

Josh Kirshenbaum / josh@chronline.com

In its final home game of the regular season, though the Morton-White Pass volleyball team didn’t need to win it to improve any seeding, coming out victorious against Winlock felt sweet in a straight-sets sweep Thursday night, 25-21, 25-15, 25-13.

Emarey Hampton led the way on the outside with nine kills, and Kelly Pakar added two kills and five aces for the Timberwolves. Maddie Clevenger had five kills and a block, Kenzee Mays dished out six assists, and Chloe Kelly had 12 assists and seven kills from the setter spot.

“I’m really glad we ended on a strong note,” T-Wolves coach Tammy Kelly said. “We let them come back a little in game one but held them off.”

The Timberwolves take on Ocosta in the first round of districts on Saturday as the Central 2B’s sixth-seed in Toutle Lake.