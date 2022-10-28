Read full article on original website
Related
wvih.com
Hidden Camera Found In Fitness Center Bathroom
A Louisville man has been cited for placing a hidden camera inside the bathroom of a Middletown fitness center multiple times. Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was charged with voyeurism in connection to the incident. According to an arrest report, Lam is accused of placing a hidden pen camera inside of...
wvih.com
Two Juveniles Charged In School Playground Fire
Officials confirmed two juveniles have been charged in connection to a fire that broke out at a Blue Lick Elementary playground Wednesday night. The fire broke out around 8 p.m. Major Bobby Cooper said the Louisville Fire Department Arson Bureau opened an investigation following the incident, leading to two juveniles being charged.
wvih.com
Kristin Jewell Sowder
Kristin Jewell Sowder, age 38 of Brandenburg, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, in an accident. She was preceded in death by her parents, Doug and Deborah Chandler Albin; her papaw; and her son, Jake, who passed shortly after her. She is survived by…. Her husband: Mike Sowder;. Five...
wvih.com
Jacob Douglas “Jake” Sowder
Jacob Douglas “Jake” Sowder, age 4 of Brandenburg, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville. Jake was preceded in death by his mother shortly before him, Kristin Sowder. He is survived by…. His father: Mike Sowder;. Six siblings: Devon, Dylan and...
wvih.com
Charges Dismissed Against Shooting Suspect
Charges against a Louisville man who was accused of attempted murder in a shooting in Radcliff this past summer have been dropped. According to court documents, 36-year-old Ryan Jones was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Monday, October 24, on a warrant from the Radcliff Police Department. He was charged in connection with a shooting that took place on Wednesday, June 29, just after 5 p.m. in Hardin County.
Comments / 0