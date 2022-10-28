Read full article on original website
Spells & Secrets Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Story
Wield magic as you explore the Academy of Greifenstein and rescue the school and your friends in Spells & Secrets. Read on to learn more about Spells & Secrets, its release date, gameplay, and story. Spells & Secrets Release Date: 2023 Spells & Secrets will release in 2023, although no specific date or quarter has […] The post Spells & Secrets Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Story appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Outlast Trials First Impression – Horror is better with friends
Outlast Trials does its job well as a scary game that you can share with friends. Here is our first impression of The Outlast Trials, a review of its gameplay and story during the closed test. First of all, let’s go through what The Outlast Trials is. The Outlast Trials is a first-person survival horror […] The post Outlast Trials First Impression – Horror is better with friends appeared first on ClutchPoints.
God of War Ragnarök Fully Leaked Ahead of Release Date
God of War Ragnarök has been fully leaked online ahead of its planned release schedule. No, we are not just talking about a simple screenshot or a bit of dialogue – the whole game has been leaked. God of War Ragnarök is one of the most anticipated releases on PlayStation for this year. The game […] The post God of War Ragnarök Fully Leaked Ahead of Release Date appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FFXIV 6.28 Maintenance Period, new NA Data Center soon
The critically acclaimed Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) is undergoing maintenance to bring in Patch 6.28, which introduces a new North America(NA) Data Center. For starters, let’s talk about the FFXIV maintenance period. Maintenance for all Worlds starts on October 31, 2022, at 6:00 PM PDT. The maintenance ends on November 1, 2022, at 3:00 AM PDT. That is a total of nine hours of maintenance. During this time, players cannot log in and play the game. While the World maintenance is ongoing, the Lodestone and the Companion app will also undergo maintenance. As Yoshi-P loves reminding the players, rest, play other games, or do other things. Home World Transfer, along with Data Center Travel, will be suspended 30 minutes before the maintenance begins. It will be available again once maintenance ends.
Uncle Howdy Reveals Himself To Bray Wyatt And The WWE Universe
Bray Wyatt closed the October 28 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown by addressing his demons. Bray Wyatt once again addressed the audience in his most human form, saying that he no longer had any masks to hide behind. Suddenly, he was interrupted by the familiar demon on the screen.
IKEA asks an indie horror game developer to change their game
Ikea wants the developer behind the indie horror game The Store is Closed to change various details about their game. The Store is Closed is an indie horror game set to release on PC. It’s heavily inspired by one of the SCP entries, specifically SCP-3008. The premise of the game is fairly simple. Players enter STYR, a furniture store, and end up trapped inside of it. While inside the store, players must scavenge for food, weapons, and materials to build shelters from. Players must either survive inside the store or find a way out. It is a very straightforward and simple premise. However, that’s also where the problem arises.
Digital Trends
The Callisto Protocol won’t launch in Japan due to its rating
Striking Distance Studios announced that The Callisto Protocol won’t be released in Japan as they don’t want to compromise on the game’s age rating. “The Callisto Protocol has decided to stop the release of the Japanese version. As of now, the CERO rating cannot be passed,” the game’s Japanese Twitter account explained. “We have decided that we would no longer be able to provide you with the experience you need. We hope everyone in Japan will understand. If you have already pre-ordered, we will refund you.”
wegotthiscovered.com
A fire-breathing fantasy that went from cutting-edge to cult classic spreads its wings to find deserved praise
Filmmaking technology has advanced at such a rapid rate that even effects-heavy movies released as recently as a few years ago can look dated and behind the times. However, few things are quite as powerful as the rose-tinted glasses of nostalgia, with 1996’s beloved fantasy favorite Dragonheart the latest beneficiary of the generational wistfulness for all things 90s.
