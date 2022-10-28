The critically acclaimed Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) is undergoing maintenance to bring in Patch 6.28, which introduces a new North America(NA) Data Center. For starters, let’s talk about the FFXIV maintenance period. Maintenance for all Worlds starts on October 31, 2022, at 6:00 PM PDT. The maintenance ends on November 1, 2022, at 3:00 AM PDT. That is a total of nine hours of maintenance. During this time, players cannot log in and play the game. While the World maintenance is ongoing, the Lodestone and the Companion app will also undergo maintenance. As Yoshi-P loves reminding the players, rest, play other games, or do other things. Home World Transfer, along with Data Center Travel, will be suspended 30 minutes before the maintenance begins. It will be available again once maintenance ends.

