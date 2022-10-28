ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 8 Fantasy Football Preview: D.J. Moore debate, McCaffrey taking over in SF & QB fantasy value rising

 3 days ago
Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab, who are chock full of movie quotes and references in this very fun fantasy football preview of the NFL’s Week 8 slate of games.

The podcast kicks off with all three guys giving their takeaways from the trade that sent WR Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants to the Kansas City Chiefs.

After that, the guys discuss everything and anything, including whether or not D.J. Moore’s fantasy value is rising, where Josh Allen would go if leagues redrafted today, how to unsubscribe from Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, and why Christian McCaffrey changes everything for the San Francisco 49ers.

Since Scott and Frank used to host the betting pod, they use the opportunity to give out some of their favorite (and least favorite) lines to put money on this week.

02:40 NEWS / WR Kadarius Toney traded from NYG to KC

09:55 San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

14:20 Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys

19:20 LONDON: Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

23:20 Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

28:14 New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks

32:50 Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions

38:00 Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints

43:40 Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

48:55 New England Patriots at New York Jets

52:39 Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles

56:15 Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

59:05 Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts

65:05 SNF: Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills

72:50 MNF: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Deandre Hopkins wants answers from NFL after vicious blow to head doesn't draw a penalty

Deandre Hopkins took a vicious blow to the head on Sunday during Sunday's Vikings-Cardinals game. He wants answers from the NFL after it didn't draw a penalty. The Arizona receiver took the hit on a pass from Kyler Murray in the end zone. Murray looked to Hopkins on a quick slant in the third quarter on a two-point conversion attempt. Hopkins failed to corral the pass with Cameron Dantzler in man coverage. A moment after the ball arrived, safety Harrison Smith leaned in for a violent helmet-to-helmet collision that sent Hopkins' head snapping to the side.
Rodgers preaches patience after Packers' skid grow to 4

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Aaron Rodgers' frustration following a fourth consecutive loss was familiarly apparent. This time, the Packers quarterback chose his words more carefully in expressing them. A week after suggesting some players need to be benched and citing too many mental errors following a...
Packers LB Quay Walker ejected after shoving Bills assistant coach

Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected from their game against the Bills on Sunday night after he shoved a Buffalo coach on the sideline. Just before halftime of the “Sunday Night Football” matchup in New York, Walker ran Bills running back James Cook out of bounds after a seven yard gain. As they were on the sidelines, things quickly got heated.
