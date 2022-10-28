The Bruins are back in the win column, and they once again proved to have the upper hand against one of their oldest rivals. No. 12 UCLA football (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) beat Stanford (3-5, 1-5 Pac-12) 38-13 at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. It was a return to form in many ways for the Bruins, who had lost to Oregon the week before after starting the season 6-0, and they thoroughly dismantled the Cardinal to prove they were past it.

STANFORD, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO