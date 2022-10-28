ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo Tribune

San Jose hosts Anaheim after Karlsson’s 2-goal showing

Anaheim Ducks (1-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-8-0, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Anaheim Ducks after Erik Karlsson scored two goals in the Sharks' 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. San Jose had a 32-37-13 record...
ANAHEIM, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jack Eichel scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Jets 2-1

Jack Eichel scored with seven seconds left in overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Sunday night to improve to 8-2-0. With the victory, the Golden Knights are tied with Boston for an NHL-high 16 points as they head out for their first extended road trip of the season.
WASHINGTON STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

UCLA vs. Stanford College Football Week 9: Postgame Takeaways

The Bruins are back in the win column, and they once again proved to have the upper hand against one of their oldest rivals. No. 12 UCLA football (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) beat Stanford (3-5, 1-5 Pac-12) 38-13 at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. It was a return to form in many ways for the Bruins, who had lost to Oregon the week before after starting the season 6-0, and they thoroughly dismantled the Cardinal to prove they were past it.
STANFORD, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

AP top 25 poll: Ohio State, Tennessee tied in Week 10 college football rankings

Another weekend of college football action is in the books and now it's time to get a look at the updated AP top 25 rankings for this week. Seven teams in the AP poll went down on Saturday, but the top teams stayed perfect, including College Football Playoff contenders Georgia, Ohio State, and Tennessee, all of whom made statements in important wins.
KNOXVILLE, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Doncic has season-high 44 points, Mavs beat Magic 114-105

Luka Doncic scored 30 of his season-high 44 points in the first half and the Dallas Mavericks rebounded from a collapse a night earlier by beating the Orlando Magic 114-105 on Sunday night. Rookie Paolo Banchero was held to 18 points for the Magic, the first time this season the...
ORLANDO, FL

