Pub landlady stabbed barmaid in front of customers with large fish knife after husband said her name in bed, court hears
A pub landlady on trial for stabbing a teenage waitress yesterday claimed her husband had blurted out the younger woman’s name while they were in bed. Luisa Santos is accused of trying to kill Hannah Pritchett after wrongly suspecting she and her husband Pedro, the pub’s chef, were having an affair.
Deaths of babies at hospital where Lucy Letby worked were 'coincidence': Nurse is 'being blamed' over 'failings of care at the neonatal unit' her lawyers say - after she penned note, 'I killed them on purpose'
Lucy Letby is a 'dedicated nurse' who 'wanted to care for babies she looked after' not murder them, her barrister told her trial today. Ben Myers KC told Manchester Crown Court there were failings in the care of newborns at Countess of Chester Hospital but 'she should not get the blame' based 'firmly on coincidence'.
Murder-accused nurse said death of second baby was ‘all a bit much’, court told
Nurse Lucy Letby told a colleague it was “all a bit much” after allegedly murdering a second baby.The 32-year-old is accused of killing the premature baby, known as Child C, days after killing Child A and attempting to murder his twin sister, Child B, in June 2015.Her trial at Manchester Crown Court has heard that Child C, who weighed 800 grams (1lb 12oz), collapsed while Letby was on a night shift and died just before 6am on June 14.On Thursday, the jury was shown messages Letby sent to friends after finishing her shift that morning.In a message to colleague Jennifer...
BBC
Sheffield man who broke baby's arm jailed after appeal
A man who was given a two-year suspended sentence for breaking a baby's arm and ribs has been jailed after his sentence was deemed "unduly lenient". Andrew Newton, 27, avoided jail after pleading guilty to child cruelty at Sheffield Crown Court in August. The sentence was referred to the Court...
Mother whose son collapsed into coma was told to wait EIGHT HOURS for an ambulance
A mother was told to wait eight hours for an ambulance after her son collapsed into a coma. Georgia Faith Johnson, 26, called 999 when her two-year-old son Tobias started suffering a seizure at their home in Cardiff. Little Tobias collapsed before his eyes began 'rolling to the back of...
Nurse ‘searched for five-day-old boy’s parents on Facebook hours after murdering him’, court told
A nurse accused of murdering seven babies searched for one of the infant’s parents on Facebook hours after killing the five-day-old boy by injecting air into his stomach through a nose tube, a court has heard.Lucy Letby – who is also alleged to have attempted to murder 10 other babies at a hospital neonatal unit – killed the baby boy, child C, only six days after murdering for the first time, jurors have been told.The timings suggested that Letby’s search for child C’s parents on Facebook was “one of the first things she did when waking up".Letby, 32, has denied...
Schoolgirl, 12, who killed herself after being bullied during lockdown was taken to the GP by her concerned mother a year before her death but wasn't referred after describing her mood as '10 out of 10', inquest hears
A 12-year-old girl who killed herself after being bullied during lockdown was taken to a GP by her mother more than a year before her death but wasn't referred, an inquest has heard. Charley-Ann Patterson was found dead at her home in Cramlington, Northumberland, on October 1, 2020. Her parents...
Driver, 16, is charged after allegedly fleeing a horror crash scene as his two teen girl passengers died in the car
A young driver has been charged after he allegedly smashed a car into a tree in heavy rain with two teenage girls dying in the horror crash. The boy, 16, was charged with two counts of culpable driving causing death following the fatal crash on the Monaro Highway in Hume, ACT on Saturday night.
Tracey Wood missing: Body found in river after search for woman not seen for five days
A woman’s body has been found in a river in Carlisle in the search for Tracey Wood who has not been seen for five days. Officers said they located the body after 1pm on Sunday in the River Eden, Carlisle. Carlisle local Tracey Wood, 47, was last seen on 5 October.Police said her family is being supported by officers following the discovery.A spokesperson for Cumbria Constabulary said: “Police can confirm that a woman’s body has been found in the River Eden, near to Bitts Park, Carlisle.“Officers located the body shortly after 1pm today (9 October),” the statement continued. “The family...
Man dies after he was found clinging to life with serious injuries in the middle of the road in a posh Sydney suburb - as cops launch an urgent investigation
A man has died after he was found critically injured lying in the middle of the road in a leafy suburb on Sydney's upper north shore. Emergency services were called to Fiddens Wharf Road in Killara around 4.30am on Wednesday after a garbage truck driver on his early morning route spotted the man aged suffering from critical head injuries.
Parents of brain-damaged baby boy who tried to breathe after doctors said he was dead say they are ‘devastated’ after High Court appeal to keep his life support fails
The parents of a brain-damaged baby, who a nurse noticed trying breathe after doctors declared him dead four months ago, have lost their last-ditch appeal to keep him on life support. The boy, known only as A and who will be six months old tomorrow, is in a specialist unit...
Chilling details after girl, 5, found dead and mom makes horror confession to hospital staff about what’s in her truck
CHILLING details have emerged after a five-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed to death by her mother. Cops were rushed to Spring Creek Park in Harris County, Texas, on Sunday after the 35-year-old woman drove to hospital with the tot's body in her truck. In a briefing with reporters, Sgt. Ben...
Alleged Serial Killer Told Mom Who Caught Her With Baby: ‘Trust Me, I’m a Nurse’
A British nurse accused of murdering seven babies in her care was interrupted during one attack by the alleged victim’s mother who decided to pay a visit to her newborn son at the hospital, a court was told Tuesday.Lucy Letby, 32, has been charged with 22 crimes including the murder of five baby boys, two girls, and the attempted murder of 10 other infants at Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, northwest England, between 2015 and 2016. Letby has denied the allegations.During her trial at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday, the jury heard that the mother of a victim referred...
Schoolgirl passengers, 14 and 15, killed in horror crash as 16-year-old ‘joyride’ driver charged over deaths
TWO schoolgirls were killed in a horror “joyride” crash and cops have arrested a 16-year-old boy. Cops believe four teenagers were "joy-riding" in a Toyota sedan on Saturday night when the vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree in wet weather. The two girls, aged 14...
Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion
Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
Jogger, 27, was killed by police car as she crossed the road: Cop responding to 999 call struck pedestrian at 62mph in 40 zone as he headed to car crash
A jogger crossing the road was killed by a police car responding to a 999 call as it struck her at 62mph in a 40 zone, an inquest has ruled. Supermarket manager Kimberly Cameron, 27, died after a cop hit her while on his way to an emergency where two children were trapped in a car on fire.
XL Bully dog that mauled professional dog walker as he collapsed and died in park is destroyed by police
An XL Bully which mauled a professional dog walker after he was believed to have collapsed and died in a park has been destroyed by police, it was revealed today. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, who is understood to have been walking the controversial breed himself at a recreation ground in Fareham, Hampshire, died at the scene following the horrific attack.
Cash machine starts dishing out DOUBLE amounts of money as police are called in to break up crowds
A town erupted in chaos after a faulty ATM machine started malfunctioning and spitting out 'free money'. Crowds quickly gathered around the machine on Charleston Drive in Dundee, Scotland, on Tuesday. Police were called and officers broke up a group of people at around 4.29pm. One witness told The Courier...
Driver is killed and five kids are fighting for life after their car smashed into a cement truck leaving them trapped inside
One adult has died and several children were seriously injured after a car and truck crashed on Wednesday morning. Perth Children's Hospital said one child is in a critical condition and four children are stable after they were rushed to the hospital following the crash. An adult in a station...
Jury is sworn in for trial of eight people including TikTok star and her mother accused of murdering two men, both 21, who died in a crash on the A46
A jury has been sworn in for the trial of eight people accused of murdering two cousins, who died in a crash on the A46. Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21, died in the collision on February 11, 2022. The victims, both from Banbury, Oxfordshire, were in a...
