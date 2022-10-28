ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Deaths of babies at hospital where Lucy Letby worked were 'coincidence': Nurse is 'being blamed' over 'failings of care at the neonatal unit' her lawyers say - after she penned note, 'I killed them on purpose'

Lucy Letby is a 'dedicated nurse' who 'wanted to care for babies she looked after' not murder them, her barrister told her trial today. Ben Myers KC told Manchester Crown Court there were failings in the care of newborns at Countess of Chester Hospital but 'she should not get the blame' based 'firmly on coincidence'.
The Independent

Murder-accused nurse said death of second baby was ‘all a bit much’, court told

Nurse Lucy Letby told a colleague it was “all a bit much” after allegedly murdering a second baby.The 32-year-old is accused of killing the premature baby, known as Child C, days after killing Child A and attempting to murder his twin sister, Child B, in June 2015.Her trial at Manchester Crown Court has heard that Child C, who weighed 800 grams (1lb 12oz), collapsed while Letby was on a night shift and died just before 6am on June 14.On Thursday, the jury was shown messages Letby sent to friends after finishing her shift that morning.In a message to colleague Jennifer...
BBC

Sheffield man who broke baby's arm jailed after appeal

A man who was given a two-year suspended sentence for breaking a baby's arm and ribs has been jailed after his sentence was deemed "unduly lenient". Andrew Newton, 27, avoided jail after pleading guilty to child cruelty at Sheffield Crown Court in August. The sentence was referred to the Court...
The Independent

Nurse ‘searched for five-day-old boy’s parents on Facebook hours after murdering him’, court told

A nurse accused of murdering seven babies searched for one of the infant’s parents on Facebook hours after killing the five-day-old boy by injecting air into his stomach through a nose tube, a court has heard.Lucy Letby – who is also alleged to have attempted to murder 10 other babies at a hospital neonatal unit – killed the baby boy, child C, only six days after murdering for the first time, jurors have been told.The timings suggested that Letby’s search for child C’s parents on Facebook was “one of the first things she did when waking up".Letby, 32, has denied...
Daily Mail

Schoolgirl, 12, who killed herself after being bullied during lockdown was taken to the GP by her concerned mother a year before her death but wasn't referred after describing her mood as '10 out of 10', inquest hears

A 12-year-old girl who killed herself after being bullied during lockdown was taken to a GP by her mother more than a year before her death but wasn't referred, an inquest has heard. Charley-Ann Patterson was found dead at her home in Cramlington, Northumberland, on October 1, 2020. Her parents...
The Independent

Tracey Wood missing: Body found in river after search for woman not seen for five days

A woman’s body has been found in a river in Carlisle in the search for Tracey Wood who has not been seen for five days. Officers said they located the body after 1pm on Sunday in the River Eden, Carlisle. Carlisle local Tracey Wood, 47, was last seen on 5 October.Police said her family is being supported by officers following the discovery.A spokesperson for Cumbria Constabulary said: “Police can confirm that a woman’s body has been found in the River Eden, near to Bitts Park, Carlisle.“Officers located the body shortly after 1pm today (9 October),” the statement continued. “The family...
Daily Mail

Man dies after he was found clinging to life with serious injuries in the middle of the road in a posh Sydney suburb - as cops launch an urgent investigation

A man has died after he was found critically injured lying in the middle of the road in a leafy suburb on Sydney's upper north shore. Emergency services were called to Fiddens Wharf Road in Killara around 4.30am on Wednesday after a garbage truck driver on his early morning route spotted the man aged suffering from critical head injuries.
TheDailyBeast

Alleged Serial Killer Told Mom Who Caught Her With Baby: ‘Trust Me, I’m a Nurse’

A British nurse accused of murdering seven babies in her care was interrupted during one attack by the alleged victim’s mother who decided to pay a visit to her newborn son at the hospital, a court was told Tuesday.Lucy Letby, 32, has been charged with 22 crimes including the murder of five baby boys, two girls, and the attempted murder of 10 other infants at Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, northwest England, between 2015 and 2016. Letby has denied the allegations.During her trial at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday, the jury heard that the mother of a victim referred...
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion

Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy