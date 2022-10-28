ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Waller scratched, Turner active for Raiders-Saints matchup

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has been scratched for the club’s Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints after trying to practice this past week. Waller left the Raiders’ Oct. 10 game at Kansas City with a hamstring injury after playing just eight snaps without a catch. He has been inactive for two straight games. He’d been listed as questionable on Friday. The Saints have activated 2021 first-round draft choice Payton Turner. The defensive end has missed New Orleans’ previous three games with a chest injury, but practiced without limitations this week.
Giants can’t overcome mistakes, Seattle’s defense in loss

SEATTLE (AP) — After weeks of riding the edge with one close win after another, the New York Giants finally ran into a combination of obstacles they couldn’t overcome. Injuries, critical turnovers and an opponent loaded up to stop Saquon Barkley sent the Giants into their bye week with a 27-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The Giants are still 6-2 heading into a needed week off. New York had two new starters on the offensive line against Seattle because of injuries to right tackle Evan Neal and left guard Ben Bredeson. Barkley was held to a season-low 59 yards on 20 carries.
Ehlinger faces roller-coaster day in Colts’ starting debut

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sam Ehlinger produced solid numbers and glimmers of hope in his first NFL start. It still wasn’t good enough to lead the Indianapolis Colts to a victory. The second-year quarterback went 17 of 23 for 201 yards, ran six times for 15 yards and lost one fumble in a 17-16 loss to Washington. The former Texas star led the Colts on four scoring drives but acknowledged Indy cannot afford to settle for field goals or come up short with a chance to seal the win — as he did with about 3 1/2 minutes to play.
