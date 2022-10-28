ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Business

Comments / 0

Related
Fox Business

Elon Musk mocks Twitter's human resources for sending 'mandatory' course on how to manage a company

Billionaire Elon Musk mocked an email he received from Twitter's human resources department following his takeover of the company Sunday. Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter last week, saying he hoped to make the platform a beacon of free speech without turning it into a "hellscape." The HR department also appears to have added him to an automated onboarding system for the company's leadership.
Fox Business

Defiant Twitter liberals taunt ‘evil overlord’ Elon Musk: We’re ‘NOT leaving’

Defiant liberals expressed their intention to stick it out on Twitter even though it is under new ownership of someone they’re not particularly fond of. Since the world’s richest man Elon Musk finalized his deal to purchase Twitter Thursday, the social media platform was set aflame with the hot takes of liberals lamenting the fact that someone who has routinely trolled leftists and decried censorship of conservatives is now owner of the tech company.
MISSOURI STATE
Fox Business

Elon Musk says Ye, formerly Kanye West, reinstated to Twitter before he took over platform

The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is back on Twitter but the platform’s new CEO Elon Musk said he had no role in his return. Ye was previously suspended from Twitter after the platform claimed a series of controversial comments he made earlier this month violated their terms of service. He has subsequently remained off the platform but his profile appeared to be active on Friday.
Fox Business

General Motors pauses advertising on Twitter amid Elon Musk's new ownership

General Motors will suspend advertising on Twitter as the social media giant continues to find its footing under the new ownership of Elon Musk. "We are engaging with Twitter to understand the direction of the platform under their new ownership. As is normal course of business with a significant change in a media platform, we have temporarily paused our paid advertising. Our customer care interactions on Twitter will continue," the carmaker told Fox Business.
Fox Business

Elon Musk fires Twitter’s top brass after closing $44 billion deal: reports

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has fired several top Twitter executives after officially taking control of the company Thursday evening. A source with knowledge of the matter told FOX Business that Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust, and safety were fired. Musk had accused the three of misleading him and investors over the number of fake accounts on the platform.
WASHINGTON STATE
Fox Business

Elon Musk reportedly ordered company-wide layoffs at Twitter

Tech guru and self-proclaimed "Chief Twit," Elon Musk is rumored to have ordered company-wide layoffs at Twitter on Saturday, according to a report from The New York Times. Musk has reportedly ordered cuts across the company with some departments being more affected than others. Twitter currently has approximately 7,500 staff...
Fox Business

Fox Business

New York, NY
13K+
Followers
837
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Invested in You

 https://www.foxbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy