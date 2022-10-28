Read full article on original website
Mesa mourns former Mayor Keno Hawker
Former Mesa Mayor Keno Hawker, who led Mesa through the trauma of 9/11 and laid the groundwork for the city’s booming economic climate, died on Oct. 21. He was 76. Mayor Hawker served two terms on the city council between 1986 to 1994, a two-year term starting in 1998, and then eight years as mayor between 2000 and 2008.
AZFamily
Maricopa County animal shelter temporarily closed due to potential disease outbreak
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its east Valley shelter due to a potential disease outbreak among its dogs. MCACC says eight dogs at the shelter located at 2630 W. Rio Salado Parkway have tested positive for distemper, a highly contagious and deadly viral disease affecting the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and central nervous systems. In addition, the shelter says several other dogs are starting to show symptoms of the illness, which include fever, lethargy, nasal discharge, and neurological ticks. The disease is passed through barking, coughs, sneezes, saliva, urine, and feces.
Infant Died In A Bicycle Accident In Scottsdale (Scottsdale, AZ)
The Scottsdale Police Department reported a bicycle accident on Wednesday afternoon. The accident occurred near Lincoln Drive and 87th Terrace. It happened at about 3.30 p.m. The Police were called to the scene where a mother and her infant had been involved in a bicycle crash.
AZFamily
Three people hospitalized after severe crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people are in the hospital after a serious multi-vehicle accident last night in west Phoenix. Police and fire crews responded to the accident at 75th Avenue and Indian School Road that occurred around 7:45 p.m. Friday. Responders found a white pickup truck and a...
1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Accident In Sun Lakes (Sun Lakes, AZ)
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office reported a pedestrian accident that resulted in a death. The victim was found at 113th Street and Hunt Highway. The officials were called just after 4.30 a.m.
MCACC east shelter to temporarily close due to possible outbreak
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control’s east shelter in Mesa will temporarily close its doors starting Monday, due to a possible viral disease outbreak among its dogs.
AZFamily
Deadly crash in west Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
A local teacher is motivating her students by not giving them homework the day after the Cardinals take a win. A Halloween party at an Airbnb in Tempe ended with several gunshots fired by multiple gunmen. Tempe police say it happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near Howe and Judd Streets.
AZFamily
Shooting involving Tempe officers reported in Mesa neighborhood
Fentanyl found in child's system after drugs discovered in Surprise hotel room; mother arrested. Police say 41-year-old Talia Dahlin-Bennett told investigators she smoked powdered fentanyl in the hotel bathroom while her kids were asleep. Close friend of Bryan Patrick Miller testifies in Phoenix canal murders trial. Updated: 37 minutes ago.
AZFamily
Suspect shot, killed by Tempe police in Mesa neighborhood identified
Some Arizona school districts sitting on millions in grant relief funding. The clock is ticking for districts to spend the money. Some students have already graduated without the benefit of what this funding would provide for them. Fans fill Mullett arena in Tempe for Arizona Coyotes season opener. Updated: 1...
AZFamily
Some Arizona school districts sitting on millions in grant relief funding
Fans filled the temporary arena, with most saying it was much smaller than they were used to. Opponent angry Maricopa County candidate still on ballot after public indecency charge. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Maricopa County Community College District Board candidate Randy Kaufman says he would suspend his campaign, but...
City of Phoenix's solution to bulk trash pickup delays
The City of Phoenix is working on some solutions to help the ongoing bulk trash pickup delays.
AZFamily
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after wrong-way crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A wrong-way driver is said to have caused a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, leaving that driver dead and four others injured in west Phoenix. Crews responded around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, and found a 4-vehicle crash near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road, Phoenix police say. A man in the first vehicle, later identified as 19-year-old Jose Luis Palma Molina, died at the scene. Detectives say that Molina was driving north in the southbound lanes on 75th Avenue and crashed into three oncoming cars while driving in the wrong direction.
fox10phoenix.com
Piestewa Peak hiker suffers a seizure, falls off the steep trail, fire department says
PHOENIX - A man was hiking on the Piestewa Peak trail in Phoenix on Saturday, Oct. 29, had a seizure and fell, the fire department said. The man, in his 30s, "fell off the north side" of the trail around 4 p.m, says Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas. Family members called 911 when they noticed he was experiencing a possible seizure and then fell.
1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Wittmann (Wittmann, AZ)
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office reported a multi-vehicle accident at 211th Avenue and Patton Road near Wittmann. The accident was reported just before 8 a.m. The collision occurred between a pickup truck and another vehicle. Following the crash, the car flipped off the roadway.
kjzz.org
Deadly avian virus found in bird around Arizona
The recent deaths of more than a dozen pelicans at Phoenix Zoo were caused by an avian virus first detected in Arizona in June. Arizona Game and Fish wildlife veterinarian Anne Justice-Allen says other cases showed up among Canada geese in Chandler and Gilbert last month. “Since then, we’ve had...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona gym member accused of stealing credit cards out of locker rooms
MESA, Ariz. - A gym member is accused of stealing credit cards from locker rooms at different fitness club locations in Arizona, the Mesa Police Department said. Between Sept. 28 and Oct. 28, 39-year-old Gregory Freeman reportedly burglarized two EōS Fitness locations in Mesa. He reportedly stole credit cards from lockers and then used them at businesses in Mesa and Tempe.
fox10phoenix.com
Shooting breaks out during party at Tempe Airbnb, police say
TEMPE, Ariz. - Two people were arrested after a shooting reportedly broke out during a party at a Tempe Airbnb early Saturday morning, and police say the shooters have not been caught. Officers received 911 calls about shots fired at a home near University and Hardy Drive at around 3:30...
AZFamily
2 homes catch fire in Mesa neighborhood
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Homeowners have repairs to do after a fire burned two homes in a Mesa neighborhood on Friday. Firefighters were called out just after 10:30 a.m. to June Street, near the intersection of Center Street and McKellips Road. When they got there, heavy smoke and flames were coming out of a house, and had jumped to a second house. The call was upgraded to a first-alarm response, requesting additional manpower and equipment.
AZFamily
1 dead, 4 injured after wrong-way driver causes crash in west Phoenix
KTAR.com
Arizona gets $17M in funding for 2 rural high-speed internet projects
PHOENIX — Two rural Arizona cities received approximately $17.1 million in federal funding for the investment in high-speed internet projects, the United States Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority will get just over $7 million and the Tohono O’odham Utility Authority will use a $10...
