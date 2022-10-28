Read full article on original website
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Three Things We Saw Against Syracuse
A day after watching the Notre Dame Fighting Irish clobber the Syracuse Orange on the road, I can confidently say I’ve never been happier to be wrong in my entire time here at OFD. I was so nervous for this game that I decided to keep a mustache I had grown for my Halloween costume the night prior as a good luck charm for the Irish. You better believe that thing is staying on my face through next week’s game against the Clemson Tigers because I am starting to feel something that feels disconcertingly like hope.
onefootdown.com
Irish fend off Orange comeback and win in The Dome 41-24
I said the last two weeks, it’s been a while since I have had such a tough time reading who the Notre Dame football team truly is. Normally by this time of the season, we have a general idea of who the team is and how they are going to come out and perform week to week. I was nowhere close to that kind of thought process with this team. That was until the clock hit all zeros in the Carrier Dome on Saturday. For better or for worse I feel I am finally starting to get a grasp of what to expect out of this team. I’m not going to make the same mistake I did after the last time we beat the #16 team in the nation. I know this Syracuse team is no world-beater, while I did put them on my list of the hardest games heading into the season. From where my expectations are for Notre Dame, I’d argue we could and should beat this team by much more. That’s been the common thread through each game this year. Marcus Freeman described it pretty well when we said that they were a good team who didn’t always play like it. It may seem oversimplified but I think it’s true. I think there are some really big bright spots on this team that are overshadowed by a lack of execution and mistakes. I think there may be some evidence that may be improving. Yesterday was a step, how big? We will see.
onefootdown.com
2022 College Football Review: Notre Dame VS Syracuse
The Week 9 stop on the 2022 Notre Dame football amusement park ride brought more good prizes than most of us expected. Although there was enough data and commentary for me to have been confident that this week’s game would turn out some decent results for the Irish, I was wholly prepared to walk away with a set of plastic clappers that are fun for about 2 seconds before you realized that it’s kind of a crappy prize. Instead, we all were gifted with one of those nice stuffed animals (maybe not the giant panda we were hoping for) but nonetheless something we can take back home with pride.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football Notebook: Irish 41, Syracuse 24
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish needed a big win over the Syracuse Orange on Saturday for a variety of reasons, but there was only one reason that mattered — a win. Notre Dame had a certain amount of expectations heaped upon it over the past two games as big favorites over Stanford and UNLV, and they failed miserably against Stanford and — in some ways — they failed against the Rebels as well.
“We thought we had a chance to win. The game went the way I thought the game would go:” Dino Babers addresses media following loss to Notre Dame
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head coach Dino Babers addressed the media Saturday afternoon following a 41-24 loss to Notre Dame. With the loss, Syracuse drops to 6-2 on the season. Garrett Shrader finished the day 5-14 for 35 yards and just one touchdown and one interception. Sean Tucker had 16 carries for 60 yards […]
Notre Dame at No. 16 Syracuse: Game Time, Preview, Odds, How to Watch
The Fighting Irish look for their second win over a ranked opponent this season when they visit No. 16 Syracuse.
onefootdown.com
GAME THREAD: Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Syracuse Orange
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will have its hands full today as it travels to upstate New York to take on the suddenly mighty Syracuse Orange. The Orange have a 6-1 record and top 20 ranking, whereas the Irish really do seem to be making it up as they go along — which explains about 12% of its 4-3 record with dreadful home losses to Marshall and Stanford.
Take A Ride Down The 58-Mile Bike Trail From West Michigan to Chicago
For all of you long-distance travelers, bikers, and marathon runners, this might be right up your alley. Soon, bikers and pedestrians will be to take a scenic route from Michigan to Illinois. Starting in New Buffalo, Michigan, traveling through Indiana, and connecting in Calumet Park in Chicago, the Marquette Greenway...
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
WNDU
WNDU First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 10-30-22
Michiana Crime Stoppers say shred event is a win-win for the community. A $20 donation allowed residents to have their sensitive documents shredded Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thousands of voters make their voices heard early in St. Joseph County. Updated: 11 hours ago. Early voting continues, and...
WNDU
Potawatomi Zoo welcomes new Chacoan peccary babies
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo welcomed a pair of Chacoan peccary babies last week!. The Chacoan peccary is a critically endangered species. Staff members at the zoo say Tapo and Salt are already expert parents and the peclets are doing great!. Chacoan peclets grow fast. In six...
WNDU
Granger family creates haunted ride in back yard
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Halloween is days away, and one Granger family is really getting into the Halloween spirit. Granger resident John Hoke has been creating Halloween displays for years. But this year, he has really outdone himself by building a three-minute ride in his backyard called ‘Chamber of Souls.’...
WNDU
Two injured in South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are severely injured Saturday night after a shooting on South Bend’s northwest side. Just after 8 p.m., police received multiple calls about numerous shots fired. Police say that when they arrived at the corner of Huey and Bulla streets, they found two...
rtands.com
Two key Indiana rail projects reaching completion milestones
A couple of railroad projects in Indiana are moving along smoothly. The South Shore Line’s Double Track project is past the one-third completion mark and the West Lake Corridor project is reaching 10% completion. The South Shore Line project involves constructing 16.9 miles of second track next to the...
22 WSBT
Free drive-in movie showing "Hocus Pocus" in Elkhart
Enjoy a free, Halloween movie from the comfort of your car. Elkhart Parks & Recreation is showing "Hocus Pocus" at Ideal Beach, 55256 Ideal Beach Road. You're asked to enter from the east. Turn on Heaton Vista from CR 15 in order to prevent traffic jams and not inconvenience the...
Times-Union Newspaper
Syracuse Woman Killed In Ind. 13 Crash
CLAYPOOL - A 79-year-old woman from Syracuse was killed Thursday in a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of Ind. 13 and Ind. 14. Her name was not released Thursday afternoon pending notification of next of kin, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately...
WNDU
SB Empowerment Zone enforces clear backpacks and dress code
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Students and families of South Bend’s Empowerment Zone are getting ready for some changes. The school is calling this a “Quarter 2 Reset,” which comes with enforcing a new dress code. Starting on Monday, Oct. 31, all students will be required to...
abc57.com
Historic building in downtown La Porte collapses
LA PORTE, Ind. -- A portion of a historic building in downtown La Porte collapsed Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. The front half of the building collapsed, including the facade. The building, in the 700 block of Lincolnway, is undergoing renovations, but no one was at the site at the time of the collapse.
95.3 MNC
Humane societies looking for help
Michiana humane societies are looking for help from the community. The Humane Society of St. Joseph County and Elkhart County are looking for donations. In St. Joseph County, the humane society is asking for canned wet dog food. WNDU reports that the shelter is running out of space, with 114...
Times-Union Newspaper
Democrats Warn Of Consequences Ahead Of Election Day
Indiana's top state-level candidates gave a full-throated warning about the consequences of the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Speaking to a small group gathered outside of the Kosciusko County Courthouse on Saturday, U.S. Senate candidate Tom McDermott predicted the Supreme Court will continue to chip away at personal rights that have been protected for decades.
