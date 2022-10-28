ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noblesville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
readthereporter.com

Soccer: Noblesville boys & girls sweep at state finals

INDIANAPOLIS – The mood was celebratory and the smiles were big, but the players on the Noblesville boys soccer team had to hustle off the field minutes after defending their Class 3A state championship by beating Columbus North 1-0 on Saturday. They had another game to watch, after all....
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

My 2022 volleyball season

The Sheridan Student Column is brought to readers by Sheridan High School’s 10th grade English class, taught by Abby Williams. After some serious struggles last year in our volleyball season, we have made substantial improvements this year as a team. In our 2021 volleyball season, I was a freshman....
SHERIDAN, IN
readthereporter.com

Millers quench sectional thirst

NOBLESVILLE – On Friday night, there was a lot at stake for the Noblesville Millers football team and they knew it would be a tall task as they faced yet another Hoosier Crossroads Conference opponent in the state tournament. The Millers used a dominant rushing attack in the first...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville girls capture first-ever cross country state championship

The weather couldn’t have been more favorable for the IHSAA cross country state championships at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country course Saturday in Terre Haute. Sunny skies and seasonably warm fall temperatures gave runners from across the state the perfect weather to compete for state championships, both as a team and individuals.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Volleyball: HSE sweeps Lake Central, grabs ticket to state finals

The Hamilton Southeastern volleyball team is heading back to the IHSAA state finals. The Royals punched their ticket to Ball State’s Worthen Arena by sweeping Lake Central Saturday afternoon at the Class 4A north semi-state at Frankfort’s Case Arena. Southeastern won 25-15, 25-13, 25-23. Royals coach Jason Young...
HAMILTON, IN
readthereporter.com

Holiday home tour returns to Carmel

Tickets are on sale now for the Carmel Clay Historical Society’s largest fundraiser. Take a Mid-Century Modern tour of four homes on Dec. 2 and 3 in Eden Glen and Woodland Springs in Carmel, including three designed by self-taught Carmel architect Avriel Shull. Buses will be available to drop off and pick up at each home.
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Fishers takes care of business on the road at Fort Wayne

Fishers went to Fort Wayne for its Class 6A Sectional 3 semi-final game on Friday, and came home with a 49-7 victory. The Tigers were in control for the entire game, leading 28-0 after the first quarter. Khobie Martin scored two touchdowns for Fishers on a 14-yard run and a seven-yard run. Bennett Gorak added a 14-yard score, and Noah McPeek caught a six-yard scoring pass from Lucas Minns.
FISHERS, IN
readthereporter.com

Guerin Catholic takes another victory lap on the road at Tippecanoe Valley

Guerin Catholic won another sectional road game on Friday, as the Class 3A No. 9 Golden Eagles beat Tippecanoe Valley 34-14 in the Sectional 28 semi-finals. After a scoreless first quarter, Guerin Catholic got on the board in the second period with a 39-yard touchdown run by Justin Zdobylak. The Vikings answered with a 10-yard touchdown throw, but GC delivered on a 66-yard scoring pass from Malcolm Houze to Harrison Miller. That gave Guerin a 13-7 lead going into halftime.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel Sister Cities presidents attend International Citizen of the Year awards

On Oct. 18, the International Center, located in Indianapolis, honored Olympic gold medalist, philanthropist and Indiana resident Tamika Catchings as the 2022 International Citizen of the Year. The presidents of the four Carmel Sister Cities organizations were in attendance and Peter Kirkwood, Chief of Protocol for The International Center, arranged for the representative country flags to be placed by each president.
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

That’s 10 wins in a row!

Sheridan rolled to its 10th straight win by beating Monroe Central 42-26 Friday night at Bud Wright Stadium in the Class 1A Sectional 45 semi-finals. The No. 5-ranked Blackhawks’ defense was responsible for the first score, as a blocked punt turned into a 40-yard touchdown return by Keegan Hampton. Sheridan’s offense got the next touchdown, on a 17-yard run from Zach Bales.
SHERIDAN, IN
readthereporter.com

Introducing The 116 Collective

Proving great film talent isn’t exclusive to Hollywood. Carmel native Emmanuel Carter and Fishers resident Tré Bennett have joined their creative talents to form The 116 Collective LLC. The 116 Collective was formed as a place for creatives to come together to showcase the incredible talent that Indiana has to offer the entertainment industry.
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel kids salute our country’s heroes

Members of the Carmel Arts Council and local Veterans took part in the City of Carmel Veterans Day student poster and essay contest judging earlier this week. Over 50 essays were submitted by students from Carmel’s middle schools and 45 posters from local elementary schools. Winners will be announced...
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Fishers, meet your neighbor: Sgt. Cesar Rodriguez

Sergeant Cesar Rodriguez has been a member of the Fishers Police Department since 2011. Throughout his time with the department, he has served in many roles, such as Field Training Officer, Honor Guard Member, and Evidence Technician. He now works in the Investigations Division, which provides investigative and specialized services to the City of Fishers.
FISHERS, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville, say hello to Costco

Noblesville will soon welcome a new Meijer store and the first Costco store in Hamilton County. Plans are in the works to bring a Costco to Noblesville’s south side just northeast of the State Road 37 and 146th Street interchange. The store will be located north of Tom Wood Volkswagen.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Sheridan Public Library has full November calendar

Grades K-5 Nov. 2 | 4 p.m. STEAM: Thanksgiving. Nov. 30 | 4 p.m. Book Club: Little Red Hen/Red Elf. Nov. 17 | 4 p.m. Painted Acorns (Craft) Month of November | NanoWrimo (National Novel Writing Month) Challenge. Adults. Nov. 3 | 6 p.m. Pumpkin Centerpieces (Craft) Nov. 8, 22...
SHERIDAN, IN
readthereporter.com

Westfield Welcome announces new event benefiting local Vets & pets

Westfield Welcome will soon play host to a new event in Westfield benefiting Hoosier Veterans and local shelter pets. Dog Tag Dash, presented by Centier Bank, features a 5k run/walk and a 2k Dog Walk, both of which are dog friendly. The race kicks off at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at West Fork Whiskey, 10 E. 191st St., Westfield, and follows a course around Grand Park Sports Campus.
WESTFIELD, IN
readthereporter.com

Two Westfield police officers recognized

Congratulations are in order for two Westfield police officers. Lt. Rob Dine (left) recently surpassed 20 years of full-time law enforcement, with more of than 16 of those at the Westfield Police Department. Sgt. Jackie Carter (right) recently completed the Certified Public Supervisor program through Ball State University.
WESTFIELD, IN
readthereporter.com

Heroes Run for chance to help local kids

On Saturday morning, Oct. 29, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Community Foundation held its annual Heroes Run to help fund the Shop with Kids Christmas Event. Saturday’s participants had the option for a 10K run, a 5K walk or run, a one-mile walk or virtual participation. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization creating opportunities for the community and law enforcement to support each other. Your donations help support those less fortunate in our community, support the department’s hard-working employees, and build strong relationships in our community.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy