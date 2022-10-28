ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoya

Pivot Program Welcomes Its Fifth Cohort

Georgetown University welcomed its fifth cohort of Pivot Program fellows, 19 formerly incarcerated individuals who will participate in the year-long reentry program. The Pivot Program is designed to provide formerly incarcerated individuals with leadership development and professional opportunities. It was co-founded by the McDonough School of Business, Georgetown College and Georgetown’s Prisons and Justice Initiative, which seeks to provide education for incarcerated students and returning citizens. Fellows, who began the cohort Oct. 11, participate in nine months of academic courses, an internship with a local business or nonprofit and a business pitch competition.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Gonzaga student, 17, pens self-published book thanking family for guidance

A high school senior at Gonzaga College High School in D.C. explores the question of why some kids achieve while others are held back in his new book. Duane “Ben” Sylvestre, a 17-year-old senior at Gonzaga College High School writes in his self-published book, “My Momma Made Me Do It,” that loving parents have guided him through life so far and helped him achieve. He said he’s learned so much thanks to his mom’s relentless ambitions for him.
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Alfred Street Baptist Church tops $42 million in giving to HBCUs

The Alfred Street Baptist Church (ASBC) in Alexandria, Virginia, has announced a $1 million gift in support of Jackson State University. With its latest gift, ASBC has awarded more than $42 million over the past 20 years to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across the country, which it states makes it the largest faith-based financial supporter of HBCUs. ASBC has given a combination of direct donations, contributions, scholarships, and/or waived fees awarded to students from its annual HBCU College Festival. At its latest festival, $4 million in scholarships and waived fees were awarded to thousands of students.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Washington Monthly

Why I Can’t Afford to Live Where I Grew Up

Growing up in the Lyon Park neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, I knew my house was the place to be. It was conveniently located between Clarendon, our shopping center, and my middle school, which meant that everything I could desire was a walk or a short bike ride away. Across the street from my house was a sledding hill so popular that you had to show up early on snow days to get in some good runs. I absolutely loved the place. My parents became first-time homeowners in 1998 when they bought the house, a four-bedroom, blue-green colonial about half a mile from the Clarendon Metro stop. I was born a few months later in Fairfax County, because Arlington’s hospital wouldn’t take my parents’ insurance (a fact I resent with Leslie Knope-ian fervor), but other than that slight snafu, I grew up a proud resident.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Hoya

Georgetown Farmers Market: Fall, Food and Friends

As the fall foliage peaks, a picturesque image of Georgetown University emerges, most notably on Wednesday afternoons when students flock to enjoy the Georgetown University Farmers Market (GUFM). Multicolored picnic blankets dot Copley Lawn while an aroma of freshly cooked food swirls around campus. A large pizza oven sends smoke...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Rubell Museum Opens Inside Storied DC School Building

A new contemporary art museum opened in Washington, D.C. Saturday, housed inside a former school that Marvin Gaye attended. The Rubell Museum, at 65 I (eye) Street SW, boasts thousands of pieces from paintings to acrylics to photographs to sculptures and even a covered wagon. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joined...
WASHINGTON, DC
nomadlawyer.org

Arlington: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia. Arlington is a city that offers a diverse range of activities and attractions. Its largest neighborhood, Arlington, contains a large number of turn-of-the-century buildings along with modern high-rises, as well as quaint neighborhood pubs and chic boutiques. If you’d like to learn...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Hoya

DC Opens 1st-Ever Urgent Care Center in Ward 8

The first urgent care center in Ward 8 opened on Oct. 10 as part of a multi-step plan to improve access to quality, timely health care for residents of Wards 7 and 8. Cedar Hill Urgent Care provides comprehensive urgent care to all District residents and is operated by the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences and Universal Health Services, a leading provider of hospital and health care services in the United States. The new urgent care center was built in an effort to serve the predominantly Black community living in Wards 7 and 8, which have lower life expectancies than communities in D.C. wards with predominantly white residents.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Collision Sunday Afternoon at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds

According to Battalion Chief for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services James Carpenter, four people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a collision at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg on Sunday afternoon. The fairgrounds hosts various events at the site on weekends, including private parties, flea markets and food trucks.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
allaboutjazz.com

Annapolis Launches Jazz And Roots Festival November 4-15, 2022

A world tour through Spanish flamenco, sea shanties, klezmer and more is on the way to reignite the region’s passion for jazz and roots music. Maryland's capital city will host the Annapolis Jazz & Roots Festival on two consecutive weekends this fall. From November 4-15, 2022, the historic port will reclaim an important part of its musical heritage with concerts and lectures for adults, families and children. Some are ticketed—many are free. Inaugural year events will be presented at four sites in Eastport, the “Left Bank" of Annapolis.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foodcontessa.com

DC Police: “No New Developments” in Taylor Hackel’s Case

Taylor Hackel, 24, has been missing since Monday, and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington, D.C. is still looking for him. Even though there were rumors on social media that she had been found, MPD said Friday afternoon that there were no new developments. Hackel was last seen on...
WASHINGTON, DC
idesignarch.com

Federal-Style Georgetown Rowhouse with Views of The Potomac River

Washington, DC – This Federal-style townhouse in Washington, D.C. boasts 4,224-square-foot of spacious living with a one-car garage. The three bedroom townhouse located at Prospect St. NW has 11-foot-high ceilings on the main living level, walls of glass and two terraces, including one on the roof. The terraces and...
WASHINGTON, DC
Fairfax Times

Angry parents say the only ‘R’ word they want to hear from board members is ‘resign’

Soon after Fairfax County the school board passed a resolution at its regular meeting last week for “inclusive” learning, board chair Rachna Sizemore-Heizer struggled with a parliamentary question when school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra blurted out, “We cannot be this retarded,” resorting to a pejorative that children are now reprimanded for using on the playground and, one week later, sparking local parents to call for her resignation.
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: English Basements

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Toddler Murdered In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department are investigating the death of a 2-year-old toddler as a homicide. On October 13th, after receiving a call of a unconscious child, police arrived to the Unit Block of Atlantic Street in Southwest, D.C. shortly after 9 pm. They discovered the child unresponsive and unconscious. He was brought to a nearby hospital and died on October 18th. According to police, the initial investigation concluded that 2-year-old Mars Jones of DC died from “complications of inflicted trauma” and ruled the death as a homicide. If you have any information about The post Toddler Murdered In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy