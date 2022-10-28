Read full article on original website
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of OctoberUplift LoudounBrambleton, VA
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Trick or treating for a cureHeather JauquetDarnestown, MD
Hoya
Pivot Program Welcomes Its Fifth Cohort
Georgetown University welcomed its fifth cohort of Pivot Program fellows, 19 formerly incarcerated individuals who will participate in the year-long reentry program. The Pivot Program is designed to provide formerly incarcerated individuals with leadership development and professional opportunities. It was co-founded by the McDonough School of Business, Georgetown College and Georgetown’s Prisons and Justice Initiative, which seeks to provide education for incarcerated students and returning citizens. Fellows, who began the cohort Oct. 11, participate in nine months of academic courses, an internship with a local business or nonprofit and a business pitch competition.
WTOP
Gonzaga student, 17, pens self-published book thanking family for guidance
A high school senior at Gonzaga College High School in D.C. explores the question of why some kids achieve while others are held back in his new book. Duane “Ben” Sylvestre, a 17-year-old senior at Gonzaga College High School writes in his self-published book, “My Momma Made Me Do It,” that loving parents have guided him through life so far and helped him achieve. He said he’s learned so much thanks to his mom’s relentless ambitions for him.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Alfred Street Baptist Church tops $42 million in giving to HBCUs
The Alfred Street Baptist Church (ASBC) in Alexandria, Virginia, has announced a $1 million gift in support of Jackson State University. With its latest gift, ASBC has awarded more than $42 million over the past 20 years to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across the country, which it states makes it the largest faith-based financial supporter of HBCUs. ASBC has given a combination of direct donations, contributions, scholarships, and/or waived fees awarded to students from its annual HBCU College Festival. At its latest festival, $4 million in scholarships and waived fees were awarded to thousands of students.
Why I Can’t Afford to Live Where I Grew Up
Growing up in the Lyon Park neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, I knew my house was the place to be. It was conveniently located between Clarendon, our shopping center, and my middle school, which meant that everything I could desire was a walk or a short bike ride away. Across the street from my house was a sledding hill so popular that you had to show up early on snow days to get in some good runs. I absolutely loved the place. My parents became first-time homeowners in 1998 when they bought the house, a four-bedroom, blue-green colonial about half a mile from the Clarendon Metro stop. I was born a few months later in Fairfax County, because Arlington’s hospital wouldn’t take my parents’ insurance (a fact I resent with Leslie Knope-ian fervor), but other than that slight snafu, I grew up a proud resident.
Hoya
Georgetown Farmers Market: Fall, Food and Friends
As the fall foliage peaks, a picturesque image of Georgetown University emerges, most notably on Wednesday afternoons when students flock to enjoy the Georgetown University Farmers Market (GUFM). Multicolored picnic blankets dot Copley Lawn while an aroma of freshly cooked food swirls around campus. A large pizza oven sends smoke...
NBC Washington
Rubell Museum Opens Inside Storied DC School Building
A new contemporary art museum opened in Washington, D.C. Saturday, housed inside a former school that Marvin Gaye attended. The Rubell Museum, at 65 I (eye) Street SW, boasts thousands of pieces from paintings to acrylics to photographs to sculptures and even a covered wagon. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joined...
nomadlawyer.org
Arlington: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia. Arlington is a city that offers a diverse range of activities and attractions. Its largest neighborhood, Arlington, contains a large number of turn-of-the-century buildings along with modern high-rises, as well as quaint neighborhood pubs and chic boutiques. If you’d like to learn...
Hoya
DC Opens 1st-Ever Urgent Care Center in Ward 8
The first urgent care center in Ward 8 opened on Oct. 10 as part of a multi-step plan to improve access to quality, timely health care for residents of Wards 7 and 8. Cedar Hill Urgent Care provides comprehensive urgent care to all District residents and is operated by the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences and Universal Health Services, a leading provider of hospital and health care services in the United States. The new urgent care center was built in an effort to serve the predominantly Black community living in Wards 7 and 8, which have lower life expectancies than communities in D.C. wards with predominantly white residents.
fox5dc.com
7 Fairfax Co. middle school students report feeling ill after principal says they ate THC gummies
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The principal of a Fairfax County middle school says seven students reported feeling ill Thursday after eating what they believe were THC gummies. In a message to families, Adam Erbrecht said the students ingested Delta 8 gummies and experienced symptoms that included vomiting, dizziness and slurred speech.
mocoshow.com
Collision Sunday Afternoon at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds
According to Battalion Chief for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services James Carpenter, four people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a collision at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg on Sunday afternoon. The fairgrounds hosts various events at the site on weekends, including private parties, flea markets and food trucks.
allaboutjazz.com
Annapolis Launches Jazz And Roots Festival November 4-15, 2022
A world tour through Spanish flamenco, sea shanties, klezmer and more is on the way to reignite the region’s passion for jazz and roots music. Maryland's capital city will host the Annapolis Jazz & Roots Festival on two consecutive weekends this fall. From November 4-15, 2022, the historic port will reclaim an important part of its musical heritage with concerts and lectures for adults, families and children. Some are ticketed—many are free. Inaugural year events will be presented at four sites in Eastport, the “Left Bank" of Annapolis.
foodcontessa.com
DC Police: “No New Developments” in Taylor Hackel’s Case
Taylor Hackel, 24, has been missing since Monday, and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington, D.C. is still looking for him. Even though there were rumors on social media that she had been found, MPD said Friday afternoon that there were no new developments. Hackel was last seen on...
DC Students' Field Trip To VA Pumpkin Patch Ends In DWI School Bus Crash: Report
A fun day at the pumpkin patch for Washington DC students was spoiled by their DWI driver who crashed on the return trip on Thursday, Oct. 27, NBC Washington reports. Ben Murch Elementary School students were heading back from Cox Farms when the driver crashed, coming to a stop on Conference Center Drive in Chantilly sometime in the afternoon, the outlet said.
fox5dc.com
DC Police hope to add more veterans to the force amid officer recruitment crisis
WASHINGTON - Recruiting police officers is a crisis facing law enforcement agencies across the nation and here in the District, so with thousands of military members in town this weekend for the Marine Corps Marathon, D.C. police are hoping those who have served our country will now come serve the nation’s capital.
fox5dc.com
DCPS to sever ties with chartered school bus company after driver's DWI charge
WASHINGTON - D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Dr. Lewis Ferebee confirmed DCPS is now working to sever ties with Rome Charters LLC, the company that employed a driver who police say crashed a school bus with 44 students onboard while driving drunk. Parents tell FOX 5 that the kindergarten-aged students involved...
idesignarch.com
Federal-Style Georgetown Rowhouse with Views of The Potomac River
Washington, DC – This Federal-style townhouse in Washington, D.C. boasts 4,224-square-foot of spacious living with a one-car garage. The three bedroom townhouse located at Prospect St. NW has 11-foot-high ceilings on the main living level, walls of glass and two terraces, including one on the roof. The terraces and...
Fairfax Times
Angry parents say the only ‘R’ word they want to hear from board members is ‘resign’
Soon after Fairfax County the school board passed a resolution at its regular meeting last week for “inclusive” learning, board chair Rachna Sizemore-Heizer struggled with a parliamentary question when school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra blurted out, “We cannot be this retarded,” resorting to a pejorative that children are now reprimanded for using on the playground and, one week later, sparking local parents to call for her resignation.
Overheard In D.C.: English Basements
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
Toddler Murdered In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department are investigating the death of a 2-year-old toddler as a homicide. On October 13th, after receiving a call of a unconscious child, police arrived to the Unit Block of Atlantic Street in Southwest, D.C. shortly after 9 pm. They discovered the child unresponsive and unconscious. He was brought to a nearby hospital and died on October 18th. According to police, the initial investigation concluded that 2-year-old Mars Jones of DC died from “complications of inflicted trauma” and ruled the death as a homicide. If you have any information about The post Toddler Murdered In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
testudotimes.com
Multiple Terps make debut in Maryland women’s basketball’s blowout exhibition win over Frostburg State
Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese said at Thursday’s practice that the Terps are not married to any performance in an exhibition game. But Frese did get to know her team a little bit in their first outing. With a plethora of new faces on the roster...
